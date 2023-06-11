Are you planning on spending your 4th of July by the pool, at the beach, near a lake, or in the mountains? No matter where you choose to celebrate Independence Day or how— think watching fireworks or grilling out back—there are two key elements to planning a patriotic outfit to wear on the day of: Cute and comfortable.

Amazon has a ton of patriotic options like flowy, summer dresses and comfy crewnecks, all of which will keep you cool during the daytime celebrations and around the fire pit at night, too. From subtle red, white, and blue finds to brave and bold styles with stars and stripes, salute our nation’s flag with these 4th of July-friendly outfits.

Below, you’ll find a variety of dresses and tops that are perfect for sporting on 4th of July—plus, any other day of the year, too. Each pick is under $45 and super breezy so that you can stay cool all summer long.

Chuntianaran Sleeveless Maxi Dress

The Chuntianaran Sleeveless Maxi Dress is the definition of airy as a cotton-blend maxi printed with a stars-and-stripes pattern from shoulder to toe. It has a distressed look that feels appropriately rustic for a long day spent grilling outdoors, and it makes for a great pool cover-up in a pinch! One shopper called it a “must in Florida summers.”

BUY IT: $34.98; amazon

For G and PL American Flag Maxi Dress

Stars on top, stripes on bottom! This 95 percent polyester, 5 percent spandex maxi is the next best thing to wearing the American flag itself. It has a comfortable, loose fit and a relatively high, modest neckline. If you prefer a different pattern, it comes in six other patriotic patterns.

BUY IT: $24.99; amazon

Zesica Summer Bohemian Long Dress

For those looking for a subtler patriotic look, the Zesica Summer Bohemian Long Dress has a barely-there, blue-and-white floral print while the rest of the dress is red. Made of lightweight rayon, this ruched dress has two flirty ruffles and a long hemline that cuts off right before the ankle, so it pairs well with a comfortable flat or sandal. One reviewer said they love to wear the dress on warm summer nights, trips to the beach, festivals, and more.

BUY IT: $43.69 with coupon (orig. $50.99); amazon

Dressmine Casual Long Sleeve Crewneck

Those summer Southern days sure do get hot and muggy, but if you catch a chill once it’s time to watch the fireworks, this lightweight crewneck provides just enough warmth without being too heavy or stifling. It’s made of 60 percent polyester and 36 percent cotton, so it’s pretty breathable and the fabric itself is light and stretchy.

BUY IT: $26.99 (orig. $48); amazon

For G and PL Sleeveless Side Slit Maxi Dress

With a halter-top style, this American flag dress is a maxi, but it’s meant to be knotted at the bottom since it is on the longer side. There’s also a fun keyhole cutout in the back, which helps keep you cool at the beach or by the lake.

BUY IT: $24.99; amazon

Chouyatou Striped Cotton Maxi Shirt Dress

If you want to keep your 4th of July fit patriotic but without the stars and stripes, the Chouyatou Striped Cotton Maxi Shirt Dress is extremely versatile and can be worn all summer long. Available in blue and white or red and white stripes (as well as other non-patriotic colors, too), this cotton shirt dress has all the look and feel of a classic linen frock, but it’s less than $30. It even has pockets, like a true turn-down lapel shirt!

BUY IT: $25.50; amazon

Halife Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress

Put the red in red, white, and blue with this spaghetti strap swing dress. It has button closures that go all the way down the front, and yes—it has pockets! For Independence Day, try pairing it with a wedge or a white sandal. One five-star reviewer called it “the perfect summer dress,” adding that it “fits like a glove” and that the “straps are adjustable.” The same shopper noted that the dress is “not see through, it’s comfy, [and] it’s a great length, so it doesn’t blow up even on those crazy windy days.”

BUY IT: $26.89 with coupon (orig. $33.99); amazon

Cocoleggings Star Pullover Sweater

It may be a sweater, but paired with jean shorts or pulled over a maxi dress, this off-the-shoulder pullover is made of a lightweight knit that’s ideal for Southern summer nights. With a wide V-neckline and a bold flag pattern, it could easily be worn as a beach or pool cover-up, too.

BUY IT: $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon

Anrabees One-Shoulder Ruffle Tiered Sundress

Is it possible that the world’s most perfect sundress could cost less than $45? Made of 100 percent lightweight rayon, this off-the-shoulder, tiered ruffle dress screams summer in its bright red hue, making it the perfect Independence Day look. Only the bottom skirt is lined, so it’s breezy, but not see-through. If you want to up the festive factor, pair it with Americana accessories like a white sandal and blue bag.

BUY IT: $43.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon

Oioloyjm Denim Jumpsuit

What’s more American than denim? This denim dress is just about as patriotic as you can get with blue and white stars on the overall straps and red and white stripes on the bodice. Perfect for a 4th of July spent out on the lake or barbecuing out back, pair it with a white tee or tank top underneath and be sure to fill the pockets with can koozies.

BUY IT: $16.58; amazon

Kirundo Short Sleeve Babydoll Dress

Keep your celebratory 4th of July outfit simple with this monochrome babydoll dress, available in solid white, wine red, blue, navy, or light blue with a starry pattern. It has a modest V-neckline and folded-over sleeves that hit just above the elbow, so it’s versatile enough to be worn to just about any Independence Day festivity.

BUY IT: $33.51 with coupon (orig. $58.99); amazon

PrettyGarden Puffy Sleeve Midi Dress

For fancier 4th of July celebrations spent at the country club or a morning brunch, the PrettyGarden Puffy Sleeve Midi Dress adds just the right amount of drama to an otherwise monochrome look. Available in plaid red or several different shades of plaid blue, this is a true midi dress, with the hem falling right at the calf, so it pairs nicely with a small heel or wedge. If you prefer this puffy-sleeved dress in solid white or solid red, you can also get it without the plaid pattern, too.

BUY IT: $44.99; amazon

