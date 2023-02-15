Box Of Chocolates From "Forrest Gump" Sells For $25,000

The box, which is actually filled with sand, was signed by Hanks himself.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023
Forrest Gump Bus Stop Scene
Photo:

Paramount Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

The box of chocolates from the famous Forrest Gump bus stop scene was recently purchased at auction for a staggering $25,000. The new owner of the prized prop? Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! 

“My momma always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get,'” Tom Hanks says in the iconic scene—filmed in Savannah’s Chippewa Square!— from the blockbuster 1994 movie. 

Hanks, who won an Oscar for his role as the simple Alabama man who manages to accomplish great things, signed the box of Russel Stover candy. Instead of 30-year-old chocolates, however, the box is filled with sand. According to Ripley’s, this was so Hanks could “keep it on his lap properly during filming” as he waited for a bus to visit his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.  

“Marked 23-ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds,” the museum franchise said in a news release.

Forrest Gump Box of Chocolates

Ripleyâs Believe It or Not!

There's big money in relics from Robert Zemeckis classic. The ping pong paddle that helped Gump repair relations between the United States and China sold for a similar sum, $25,600, in 2021.

Ripley’s has not yet shared which of its museums will house the chocolate box, but we've got our fingers crossed it ends up in the South.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Are You There God Movie
"Are You There God? It's Me Margaret" Was Filmed In And Around Charlotte
Cast of Hallmark's Ride
Hallmark Announces Premiere Date For New Series, “Ride”
Matthew McConaughey Kevin Costner
'Yellowstone' Rumored To Be Nearing End; Matthew McConaughey Set To Take Reins In Franchise Extension
Curious Caterer: Grilling Season
Nikki DeLoach And Andrew Walker Are Back In "Curious Caterer: Grilling Season"
Hallmark lineup
Hallmark Announces Five New Movies For March
Harry Connick Jr. in Hope Floats
The Real Story On How Harry Connick Jr. Ended Up Starring Opposite Sandra Bullock In “Hope Floats”
Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett Special Set To Celebrate San Antonio Native's 90th Birthday
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Blake Lively
Film Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover’s Best-Selling Book, 'It Ends With Us,' Casts Blake Lively
Daisy Jones
Elvis’ Granddaughter, Riley Keough, Rocks In First Teaser Trailer For 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
Lacey Chabert and Kevin McGarry
Yes, Lacey Chabert Really Ate All The Pineapple Pizza In "The Wedding Veil Expectations"
Ali Sweeney, Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser
Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, And Autumn Reeser Are Back In "The Wedding Veil Expectations"
Elvis Movie
Catch A Free Screening Of "Elvis" On The Singer’s Birthday This Weekend
Biltmore Christmas
Hallmark Is Filming A New Christmas Movie At Biltmore!
Jeremy Jordan in Hanukkah on Rye
Jeremy Jordan Is Proud To Shine A Light On His Heritage In “Hanukkah on Rye”
Winnie the Pooh and Friends
A New "Winnie the Pooh" Film Is In The Works