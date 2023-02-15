Box Of Chocolates From "Forrest Gump" Sells For $25,000

The box of chocolates from the famous Forrest Gump bus stop scene was recently purchased at auction for a staggering $25,000. The new owner of the prized prop? Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!

“My momma always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get,'” Tom Hanks says in the iconic scene—filmed in Savannah’s Chippewa Square!— from the blockbuster 1994 movie.

Hanks, who won an Oscar for his role as the simple Alabama man who manages to accomplish great things, signed the box of Russel Stover candy. Instead of 30-year-old chocolates, however, the box is filled with sand. According to Ripley’s, this was so Hanks could “keep it on his lap properly during filming” as he waited for a bus to visit his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

“Marked 23-ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds,” the museum franchise said in a news release.

There's big money in relics from Robert Zemeckis classic. The ping pong paddle that helped Gump repair relations between the United States and China sold for a similar sum, $25,600, in 2021.

Ripley’s has not yet shared which of its museums will house the chocolate box, but we've got our fingers crossed it ends up in the South.