Zaxby's Fried Pickles Are Back for a Limited-Time Only
Get your fix pronto.
Sing it from the rooftop: Zaxby's delectable fried pickles are back. The much-loved fried pickles are back for a limited-time only at participating restaurants while supplies last, so you better get your pickle fix sooner rather than later. Customers can order the fried pickles from the Athens, Georgia, based fast food restaurant as a side dish or as an add-on to Zaxby's Signature Sandwich. They retail for $3.99 per serving, but prices may vary by location.
"Fried pickles are a perennial favorite with our guests, and we can't wait for you to try them with our Signature Sandwich," said Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger in a company press release. "They're crispy and tender at the same time while that tasty dill pickle flavor cuts right through." Our mouths are already starting to water.
So what makes these fried pickles so craveable? Zaxby's fried pickles are made from thin slices of dill pickles that get coated in cornmeal and are served with Zaxby's signature ranch sauce made with buttermilk, garlic, onion and vinegar. In our humble, pickle-obsessed opinion, it's the perfect combo of crunch and chew, savory and sweet in every bite.
If there's no Zaxby's outpost where you live, satisfy your pickles penchant with these fried pickle chips with roundhouse-kick sauce recipe. It's going to be the best snack-time ever, trust us. Sure, you could eat them plain, but once you try our Sriracha- and Worcestershire sauce-laced condiment you won't want to munch on fried pickles any other way. (Our signature roundhouse-kick sauce also gets a boost from chili sauce, paprika, and dry mustard, among other flavorful ingredients.)
Share with us: Are your feet planted firmly in the fried pickles camp? Or could you go for fried green tomatoes over fried pickles any day of the week?