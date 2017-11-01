You'll Never Guess the Secret Behind Chick-fil-A's Sauce
Indeed, Chick-fil-A's original chicken sandwich is our beloved lunch companion. But there's an unsung hero of our Chick-fil-A experience: Chick-fil-A sauce. As a recent tweet reminded us, the zingy, yellow sauce is as craveable as our go-to sammie order. In the copycat recipe, you only need a handful of items to whip up a batch at home: mayo, honey, barbecue sauce, mustard, and lemon juice.
As the food site Delish points out in a new article, the commercial variety has a longer ingredient list, but there's a simple concept behind it—a trio of three popular sauces combined. The sauce is a "magical blend" of honey mustard, barbecue and ranch sauces. Got those in the fridge? You're set. If you want to jazz up your homemade version, the company's ingredient list also includes turmeric, paprika, and dehydrated garlic (try minced fresh garlic), so feel free to stir those into the mix.
Part of the magic, of course, is its mystery. The sauce's perfect balance of spice and sweet is unlike anything we've ever had. The three disparate sub-sauces shouldn't work together, and yet, somehow, they swirl together into perfect harmony. "I can't believe the mania about it," Hugh Fleming, the creator of Chick-fil-A sauce and former owner-operator from Fredericksburg, Virginia, shared in a company blog post. "I've never seen anything like it. … It would take all day to sit here and tell you tales of that sauce."
The wildly addictive condiment pairs well with the usual suspects—nuggets, Chick-n-Strips, or Waffle Potato Fries may be your picks at the chain—but at home, delight in the more adventurous. Scrambled eggs with surrogate Chick-fil-A sauce? How about potato chip dunking? Smother some over grits for a makeshift Chick and Grits? Don't mind if we do.