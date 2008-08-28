Try Ham-and-Bacon Quiche Tonight
Build a menu around this egg dish with salad, toasted French bread, and iced tea.
| Credit: Beth Dreiling / Styling Lisa Powell Bailey / Food Styling Pam Lolley
When you need a meal that's family-friendly yet special enough for entertaining, try quiche. Our ham-and-bacon version blends a popular duo into one delicious dish and will be a popular addition to your recipe book. But you can also mix-and-match ingredients to find your favorite pairing for this versatile meal.
On a lightly floured surface, cut desired shapes from the piecrust using a decorative 1-inch cookie cutter. (Dress up any piecrust with this technique.) Brush edge of piecrust in pieplate with beaten egg white. Gently press cutouts onto edge of piecrust.
"Try Quiche Tonight" is from the April 2006 issue of Southern Living.