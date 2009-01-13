42 Super Sandwiches That Make Lunchtime Anything But Boring

Sandwiches are universally loved. They can be as simple as a classic tomato sandwich and as complex as the best po'boys in the world. The power of a good sandwich lies not in the ingredients but the memory. You couldn't forget those egg salad tea sandwiches Gran always served at luncheons, or the homemade barbecue sandwiches from Dad's summer cookouts, or the epic Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich that's somehow better than the actual holiday meal. Sandwiches are everything food should be—simple, delicious, and connecting. Chips on a turkey sandwich at the beach? A must. Duke's Mayonnaise on your BLT? Absolutely. Whatever your sandwich traditions, you're sure to find some new ones right here with our favorite sandwich recipes. Whether you're looking to get fancy with a company-ready sandwich, or you need something new to throw in the kids' lunchboxes this week, these sandwich recipes truly do it all. Sometimes the most delicious recipes are right between two slices of bread.