42 Super Sandwiches That Make Lunchtime Anything But Boring
Sandwiches are universally loved. They can be as simple as a classic tomato sandwich and as complex as the best po'boys in the world. The power of a good sandwich lies not in the ingredients but the memory. You couldn't forget those egg salad tea sandwiches Gran always served at luncheons, or the homemade barbecue sandwiches from Dad's summer cookouts, or the epic Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich that's somehow better than the actual holiday meal. Sandwiches are everything food should be—simple, delicious, and connecting. Chips on a turkey sandwich at the beach? A must. Duke's Mayonnaise on your BLT? Absolutely. Whatever your sandwich traditions, you're sure to find some new ones right here with our favorite sandwich recipes. Whether you're looking to get fancy with a company-ready sandwich, or you need something new to throw in the kids' lunchboxes this week, these sandwich recipes truly do it all. Sometimes the most delicious recipes are right between two slices of bread.
The SL BLT
Recipe: The SL BLT
Punch up store-bought mayonnaise with these flavor-boosting ideas: For extra tang and heat, zest a small lemon and grind lots of black pepper into the mayo. For a hint of green, chop a small handful of tender herbs—parsley, basil, tarragon, dill—and fold them into the mayo.
Chicken and Fontina Panini
Recipe: Chicken and Fontina Panini
Crusty on the outside, gooey on the inside, this sandwich requires little effort and makes a satisfying lunch or light dinner. You can make hot sandwiches with two heavy cast-iron skillets—no panini press required. While you're cooking a sandwich in one skillet, heat the second one on a separate burner. Once hot, place the second skillet on top of the sandwich for 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat on the flip side, cooking for 1 to 2 minutes more.
The Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Recipe: The Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Use mayonnaise instead of butter for added flavor and to keep the bread from burning.
Barbecue Pork Sandwiches
Recipe: Barbecue Pork Sandwiches
This easy slow-cooker recipe is our favorite hands-off way to make barbecue at home.
Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
Recipe: Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
Barbecued chicken served atop Sweet Potato Cornbread with Pickled Peppers & Onions makes for a delicious and satisfying sandwich.
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches
We've been making this house-favorite on egg salad for almost two decades.
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Recipe: Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Let the slow cooker do the work with this BBQ sandwich that makes use of a homemade Carolina-style vinegar sauce.
Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches
Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches
This legendary Southern sandwich will simply never let us down.
Turkey, Caramelized Onion, and Gruyère Grilled Cheese
Recipe: Turkey, Caramelized Onion, and Gruyère Grilled Cheese
We'll top just about anything with caramelized sweet onions, and this grilled cheese with turkey is an amazing place to start.
Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce
Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce
We swapped the traditional deep-fried version of this Cajun favorite for a lightened-up grilled version.
Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches
Recipe: Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches
The slow cooker steps up in this recipe for super tender shredded chicken with white barbecue sauce.
Tomato Tea Sandwiches
Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches
The classic tomato sandwich you know and love gets the luncheon treatment with this mini version.
Crispy Soft-Shell Crab Sandwiches
Recipe: Crispy Soft-Shell Crab Sandwiches
This incredible seafood sandwich makes the most of decadent soft-shell crab.
Ham-and-Cheese Sliders
Recipe: Ham-and-Cheese Sliders
You'll want to bake a double batch of these crowd-pleasing sandwiches.
Brisket Sandwich With Texas BBQ Sauce
Recipe: Brisket Sandwich With Texas BBQ Sauce
Texas-style smoked brisket is a true Southern delicacy.
Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich
Recipe: Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich
These tasty sandwiches can be served warm or at room temperature, which makes them great for wrapping up and taking to tailgates or picnics.
Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches
Recipe: Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches
These yummy sandwiches are much easier to pack up in a brown-bag lunch than an actual salad.
Salmon Bagel Sandwiches
Recipe: Salmon Bagel Sandwiches
With slow-cooked salmon and a homemade herby cream cheese mixture, this isn't your average lox bagel.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Recipe: Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Bacon
How do you make almost any dish taste better? Add bacon.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
This cute recipe shrinks the beloved BLT into a two-bite delight.
Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
Recipe: Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
You can serve this easy slow-cooker sandwich recipe on slider buns or hoagies.
Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes
Sloppy Joes are a surefire way to satisfy picky kids at dinnertime.
Jenné Claiborne's Cajun Blackened Tofu Sandwich
Recipe: Jenné Claiborne's Cajun Blackened Tofu Sandwich
No meat doesn't mean no flavor with this Cajun sandwich.
Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
Old-fashioned ham salad is even more delicious when served between crisp little cheese puffs that can be made ahead and frozen.
Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder
Recipe: Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder
You're going to love the sweet and tangy sauce that's paired with this tender pulled pork.
Grilled Chicken 'N' Cheese Sandwiches
Recipe: Grilled Chicken 'N' Cheese Sandwiches
Add a little protein to your favorite grilled cheese to keep you full all afternoon long.
Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese
Recipe: Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese
Could these festive sandwiches get any more Southern?
Mini Muffulettas
Recipe: Mini Muffulettas
We made this Southern classic portable for the tailgate or the kids' lunches with mini hoagies.
Chimichurri Beef Meatball Hoagies
Recipe: Chimichurri Beef Meatball Hoagies
These flavorful meatballs finish cooking in your slow cooker for hands-off cooking that's easy enough for a weeknight.
The Masters Egg Salad Sandwiches
Recipe: The Masters Egg Salad Sandwiches
We tried to recreate Augusta National's famous recipe as close as possible, but nothing compares to eating one of these on site.
Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers
These game-day ready sandwiches give you so much flavor in every bite.
Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread
Recipe: Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread
Dainty cucumber sandwiches meet fresh tomato sandwiches with this gorgeous summer recipe.
The Ultimate Fried Egg Sandwich with BBQ Bacon
Recipe: The Ultimate Fried Egg Sandwich with BBQ Bacon
Sunday brunch just got a major upgrade with this serious sandwich.
Turkey Salad
Recipe: Turkey Salad
Swap chicken salad for this yummy turkey salad that makes great use of leftovers.
Classic Patty Melt
Recipe: Classic Patty Melt
Recreate this old-school diner favorite at home with the help of your cast-iron skillet.
Smoky Chicken Panini with Basil Mayo
Recipe: Smoky Chicken Panini with Basil Mayo
If you don't feel like lighting the grill, you can totally use the store-bought rotisserie chicken from the fridge for this cheesy panini.
Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
Recipe: Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
This easy pot roast recipe can be served countless ways, but we love it sandwiched between two buns and topped with fresh slaw or lettuce and onions.
Greek Grilled Chicken Pita
Recipe: Greek Grilled Chicken Pita
Go Greek at lunch with this simple but flavorful pita recipe.
Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes
Recipe: Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes
We served these open-faced Sloppy Joes over thick slices of Texas toast.
Easy Egg Salad
Recipe: Easy Egg Salad
Every Southern cook needs a go-to egg salad recipe for entertaining and weekday lunches, and this is a tried-and-true winner.
Pork Tenderloin Sliders
Recipe: Pork Tenderloin Sliders
Set these sliders out with as many sauce options as you'd like.
Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
Recipe: Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
The beauty of these biscuit sandwiches is that the egg mixture is made in your sheet pan, so you won't be standing at the stovetop making eggs all morning.