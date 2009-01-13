42 Super Sandwiches That Make Lunchtime Anything But Boring

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree

Sandwiches are universally loved. They can be as simple as a classic tomato sandwich and as complex as the best po'boys in the world. The power of a good sandwich lies not in the ingredients but the memory. You couldn't forget those egg salad tea sandwiches Gran always served at luncheons, or the homemade barbecue sandwiches from Dad's summer cookouts, or the epic Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich that's somehow better than the actual holiday meal. Sandwiches are everything food should be—simple, delicious, and connecting. Chips on a turkey sandwich at the beach? A must. Duke's Mayonnaise on your BLT? Absolutely. Whatever your sandwich traditions, you're sure to find some new ones right here with our favorite sandwich recipes. Whether you're looking to get fancy with a company-ready sandwich, or you need something new to throw in the kids' lunchboxes this week, these sandwich recipes truly do it all. Sometimes the most delicious recipes are right between two slices of bread.

Start Slideshow

1 of 42

The SL BLT

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: The SL BLT

Punch up store-bought mayonnaise with these flavor-boosting ideas: For extra tang and heat, zest a small lemon and grind lots of black pepper into the mayo. For a hint of green, chop a small handful of tender herbs—parsley, basil, tarragon, dill—and fold them into the mayo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 42

Chicken and Fontina Panini

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken and Fontina Panini

Crusty on the outside, gooey on the inside, this sandwich requires little effort and makes a satisfying lunch or light dinner. You can make hot sandwiches with two heavy cast-iron skillets—no panini press required. While you're cooking a sandwich in one skillet, heat the second one on a separate burner. Once hot, place the second skillet on top of the sandwich for 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat on the flip side, cooking for 1 to 2 minutes more.

3 of 42

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Use mayonnaise instead of butter for added flavor and to keep the bread from burning.

Advertisement

4 of 42

Barbecue Pork Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Barbecue Pork Sandwiches

This easy slow-cooker recipe is our favorite hands-off way to make barbecue at home. 

5 of 42

Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches

Barbecued chicken served atop Sweet Potato Cornbread with Pickled Peppers & Onions makes for a delicious and satisfying sandwich.

6 of 42

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches

We've been making this house-favorite on egg salad for almost two decades.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 42

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Let the slow cooker do the work with this BBQ sandwich that makes use of a homemade Carolina-style vinegar sauce.

8 of 42

Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches

This legendary Southern sandwich will simply never let us down.

9 of 42

Turkey, Caramelized Onion, and Gruyère Grilled Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Turkey, Caramelized Onion, and Gruyère Grilled Cheese

We'll top just about anything with caramelized sweet onions, and this grilled cheese with turkey is an amazing place to start.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 42

Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce

Credit: Max Kelly

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce

We swapped the traditional deep-fried version of this Cajun favorite for a lightened-up grilled version.

11 of 42

Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

The slow cooker steps up in this recipe for super tender shredded chicken with white barbecue sauce.

12 of 42

Tomato Tea Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches

The classic tomato sandwich you know and love gets the luncheon treatment with this mini version.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 42

Crispy Soft-Shell Crab Sandwiches

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crispy Soft-Shell Crab Sandwiches

This incredible seafood sandwich makes the most of decadent soft-shell crab.

14 of 42

Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

You'll want to bake a double batch of these crowd-pleasing sandwiches.

15 of 42

Brisket Sandwich With Texas BBQ Sauce

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Brisket Sandwich With Texas BBQ Sauce

Texas-style smoked brisket is a true Southern delicacy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 42

Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

These tasty sandwiches can be served warm or at room temperature, which makes them great for wrapping up and taking to tailgates or picnics.

17 of 42

Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches

These yummy sandwiches are much easier to pack up in a brown-bag lunch than an actual salad.

18 of 42

Salmon Bagel Sandwiches

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Salmon Bagel Sandwiches

With slow-cooked salmon and a homemade herby cream cheese mixture, this isn't your average lox bagel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 42

Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Bacon

Credit: Callie Nash

Recipe: Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Bacon

How do you make almost any dish taste better? Add bacon.

20 of 42

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

This cute recipe shrinks the beloved BLT into a two-bite delight.

21 of 42

Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

You can serve this easy slow-cooker sandwich recipe on slider buns or hoagies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 42

Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes are a surefire way to satisfy picky kids at dinnertime.

23 of 42

Jenné Claiborne's Cajun Blackened Tofu Sandwich

Credit: Sidney Bensimon

Recipe: Jenné Claiborne's Cajun Blackened Tofu Sandwich

No meat doesn't mean no flavor with this Cajun sandwich.

24 of 42

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Old-fashioned ham salad is even more delicious when served between crisp little cheese puffs that can be made ahead and frozen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 42

Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder

You're going to love the sweet and tangy sauce that's paired with this tender pulled pork.

26 of 42

Grilled Chicken 'N' Cheese Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Grilled Chicken 'N' Cheese Sandwiches

Add a little protein to your favorite grilled cheese to keep you full all afternoon long.

27 of 42

Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese

Could these festive sandwiches get any more Southern?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 42

Mini Muffulettas

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Mini Muffulettas

We made this Southern classic portable for the tailgate or the kids' lunches with mini hoagies.

29 of 42

Chimichurri Beef Meatball Hoagies

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chimichurri Beef Meatball Hoagies

These flavorful meatballs finish cooking in your slow cooker for hands-off cooking that's easy enough for a weeknight.

30 of 42

The Masters Egg Salad Sandwiches

Recipe: The Masters Egg Salad Sandwiches

We tried to recreate Augusta National's famous recipe as close as possible, but nothing compares to eating one of these on site.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 42

Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers

These game-day ready sandwiches give you so much flavor in every bite.

32 of 42

Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread

Dainty cucumber sandwiches meet fresh tomato sandwiches with this gorgeous summer recipe.

33 of 42

The Ultimate Fried Egg Sandwich with BBQ Bacon

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: The Ultimate Fried Egg Sandwich with BBQ Bacon

Sunday brunch just got a major upgrade with this serious sandwich.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 42

Turkey Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Turkey Salad

Swap chicken salad for this yummy turkey salad that makes great use of leftovers.

35 of 42

Classic Patty Melt

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Classic Patty Melt

Recreate this old-school diner favorite at home with the help of your cast-iron skillet.

36 of 42

Smoky Chicken Panini with Basil Mayo

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Smoky Chicken Panini with Basil Mayo

If you don't feel like lighting the grill, you can totally use the store-bought rotisserie chicken from the fridge for this cheesy panini.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 42

Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

This easy pot roast recipe can be served countless ways, but we love it sandwiched between two buns and topped with fresh slaw or lettuce and onions.

38 of 42

Greek Grilled Chicken Pita

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Greek Grilled Chicken Pita

Go Greek at lunch with this simple but flavorful pita recipe.

39 of 42

Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes

Recipe: Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes

We served these open-faced Sloppy Joes over thick slices of Texas toast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 42

Easy Egg Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Easy Egg Salad

Every Southern cook needs a go-to egg salad recipe for entertaining and weekday lunches, and this is a tried-and-true winner.

41 of 42

Pork Tenderloin Sliders

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pork Tenderloin Sliders

Set these sliders out with as many sauce options as you'd like.

42 of 42

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

The beauty of these biscuit sandwiches is that the egg mixture is made in your sheet pan, so you won't be standing at the stovetop making eggs all morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors