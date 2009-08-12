63 Southern-Style Shrimp Recipes

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Tiny, tasty, and oh-so-quick to cook, shrimp are an extremely versatile ingredient. Whether you're serving up garlic-butter shrimp cocktail as an appetizer or a hearty shrimp pasta for dinner, shrimp can find its way into any meal. Our Shrimp and Grits Casserole can even make an all-star appearance at your weekend brunch. Peeled, boiled, or grilled—shrimp always tastes best when served Southern-style. If you want to pick a Southern shrimp classic, try shrimp and grits or a Lowcountry boil. Try something fresh and new with our Tex-Mex shrimp chilaquiles or our version of shrimp stir fry, which of course, includes bacon. Whichever shrimp recipe you choose, your family is going to love these seafood supper options. With kid-friendly recipes like Shrimp Fried Rice and Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp, even the pickiest eaters at your table will eat every last shrimp on the plate. Lighten up dinnertime with these delicious shrimp recipes.

1 of 63

Spicy Spaghetti Squash with Shrimp

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Spicy Spaghetti Squash with Shrimp

This spicy marinara sauce adds big flavor to this lower carb alternative.

2 of 63

Skillet Rice with Shrimp and Chicken

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Skillet Rice with Shrimp and Chicken

Simple substitutions give these hearty dishes flavorful twists: Swap sausage for chicken, crabmeat for shrimp, or make a vegetarian option by subbing vegetable stock and omitting proteins.

3 of 63

Shrimp-and-Sausage Gumbo

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Sausage Gumbo

Enjoy a smoky and spicy classic that takes just a couple of minutes to prepare. When it's ready, serve over a bed of herbed rice.

4 of 63

Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits

Recipe: Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits

Robert Stehling of Charleston's Hominy Grill shared this recipe with us, which is only made better by a few shakes of Tabasco on top.

5 of 63

Shrimp Boil

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Shrimp Boil

This shrimp boil recipe is as classic as it gets.

6 of 63

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Crack open your handy box of saltines to make this easy and elegant appetizer. The cream cheese, pepper jelly, and marinated shrimp blend together perfectly in this pre-dinner snack.

7 of 63

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

This addicting shrimp recipe manages the best blend of salty and sweet.

8 of 63

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce

The trick for these skewers is using regular cut bacon. Thick-cut will cause the shrimp to be overcooked f=before the bacon is done.

9 of 63

Fried Shrimp-and-Okra Po'Boys

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fried Shrimp-and-Okra Po'Boys

The crunch of the fried shrimp and okra pairs great with the tangy and creamy sauce on this sandwich.

10 of 63

Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Foil packets make for lots of flavor and the easiest clean ups.

11 of 63

Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

Our new go-to kitchen tool makes this kid-friendly snack or meal in a flash.

12 of 63

Cacio e Pepe with Sauteed Shrimp

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; prop styling: Claire Spollen; food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cacio e Pepe with Sauteed Shrimp

A simple combo of butter, garlic, and a hint of lemon juice yields the freshest pasta sauce.

13 of 63

Bang Bang Shrimp

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Bang Bang Shrimp

Make this fan-favorite appetizer at home and delight your family. Serve them over salad or in lettuce wraps for a full meal.

14 of 63

Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

Recipe: Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

This delicious dip is as simple as stirring the ingredients together and popping them in the oven.

15 of 63

Coconut Shrimp with Maui Mustard Sauce

Credit: Howard L. Puckett

Recipe: Coconut Shrimp with Maui Mustard Sauce

Get a taste of the tropics with this coconut shrimp and sweet-and-spicy sauce.

16 of 63

Shrimp Alfredo

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Shrimp Alfredo

Trust us: You can make Alfredo sauce from scratch, and this recipe proves how easy it is to do.

17 of 63

Marinated Shrimp

Credit: Photographer Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist Torie Cox

Recipe: Marinated Shrimp

This shrimp appetizer is the ultimate make-ahead snack, as it needs plenty of time to marinate to perfection.

18 of 63

Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Rachael Burrow

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip

We put all the flavor of your favorite gumbo recipe into an easy-to-make appetizer.

19 of 63

Shrimp Scampi Linguine

Credit: Photo: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Shrimp Scampi Linguine

Would you believe this beautiful plate of pasta is on the dinner table in less than 30 minutes? You should!

20 of 63

Shrimp Fried Rice

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Shrimp Fried Rice

Fresh, sweet pineapple is the perfect complement to a soy-and-chili sauce in this reinvented takeout favorite.

21 of 63

Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos

If you're looking for a healthy dinner that isn't boring, try these 20-minute tacos ASAP.

22 of 63

Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp

South Carolina native and Food Network host Kardea Brown shared this recipe that honors the Lowcountry's Gullah cuisine.

23 of 63

Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo

There's nothing better than a beautiful summer dinner that was much easier to throw together than it looks.

24 of 63

Old Bay Rémoulade with Crudités and Shrimp

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Old Bay Rémoulade with Crudités and Shrimp

Test Kitchen Professional Ivy Odom developed this recipe as an ode to the summer beach trips of her childhood, and you'll want it to be a new tradition to take on your travels, too.

25 of 63

Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash

Our favorite summer side dish gets the main-course treatment when juicy shrimp is added.

26 of 63

Shrimp Étouffée

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Shrimp Étouffée

We recreated this Louisiana staple to a quicker version that can be on the table on a weeknight.

27 of 63

Crispy Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Crispy Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

You'll want to put this creamy homemade salad dressing on everything from sandwiches to tacos and crudités.

28 of 63

Shrimp Fajita Bowls

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Shrimp Fajita Bowls

These fun dinner recipe has options to enjoy now or freeze it for another night when you don't have a dinner plan.

29 of 63

Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons

This Louisiana-favorite squash should absolutely be on your radar, and once you try this flavorful recipe, you'll know why.

30 of 63

Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs

This summery pasta dish makes use of your grill for a pretty al fresco dinner.

31 of 63

Garlic-Butter Shrimp

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Garlic-Butter Shrimp

There are countless ways to serve this buttery shrimp, but one of our new favorites is a fun presentation that resembles a fancy charcuterie board.

32 of 63

Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

With just a handful of ingredients, you can have a simple, beautiful pasta dinner.

33 of 63

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

What do we do when we love a Southern dish? Casserole it!

34 of 63

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

These smoky kabobs would be delicious over rice or grits for a true Lowcountry affair.

35 of 63

Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Unlike many chowders, this recipe doesn't need hours to simmer; it's on your table in just 35 minutes.

36 of 63

Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Store-bought ingredients like pre-peeled shrimp, frozen peas, jarred pesto, and pasta make this simple dinner come together in a snap.

37 of 63

Shrimp Cakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Shrimp Cakes

Swap your favorite crab cake recipe for something new with these shrimp cakes topped with a zesty sauce.

38 of 63

Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

We're always looking for new ways to eat up fresh summer corn, and this flavorful skillet dinner is a great place to start.

39 of 63

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil

You only need ¼ cup dry white wine to make the sauce for this summery pasta, so there will be plenty to enjoy with your meal.

40 of 63

Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

This bright spring salad can be served cold or at room temp, so it's a great luncheon or brown-bag lunch option.

41 of 63

Mini Shrimp Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Shrimp Rolls

Everyone will devour these cute little sandwiches, which have a welcome kick from pickled jalapenos.

42 of 63

Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

These kebabs cook in just minutes but pack tons of flavor.

43 of 63

Soba Noodle-and-Shrimp Bowls

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Soba Noodle-and-Shrimp Bowls

Craving Asian takeout? Try this lightened-up recipe at home.

44 of 63

Israeli Couscous and Shrimp

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Israeli Couscous and Shrimp

There's nothing we love more than a quick, healthy dinner that comes together right in your skillet.

45 of 63

Pasta Primavera with Shrimp

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Pasta Primavera with Shrimp

Pasta night gets a bad reputation as super unhealthy, but we snuck plenty of good-for-you ingredients into this colorful supper.

46 of 63

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing

A Cobb salad isn't complete without chopped bacon, but we went a step further and added bacon dressing for even more rich flavor.

48 of 63

Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

You'll want to soak up every last drop of lemon-garlic butter in this easy recipe that keeps any weeknight from boring meal monotony.  

49 of 63

Boom Boom Shrimp

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp is a two-dredged fried shrimp recipe made with Boom Boom sauce, a combination of mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, and toasted sesame oil.

50 of 63

Shrimp Creole

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Shrimp Creole

Pantry staples come together in this dinner that you'll recognize if you've ever made a trip to Louisiana.

51 of 63

Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp

Classic shrimp and grits is even better when paired with country ham.

52 of 63

Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

When in doubt on a busy weeknight, it's time to pull the sheet pan out.

53 of 63

Shrimp Perloo

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Shrimp Perloo

Shrimp Perloo is the Lowcountry dish you haven't heard of but have to try.

54 of 63

Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles

This recipe calls for freshly fried, homemade tortilla chips, and you won't believe how easy they are to make at home.

55 of 63

Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls

This quick, one-bowl meal will remind you of summer days on the water.

56 of 63

Poached-Shrimp Curry with Coconut Rice Middlins

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Poached-Shrimp Curry with Coconut Rice Middlins

Lemongrass, garlic, ginger, Madras curry powder, and lime add a twist to this take on shrimp and grits.

57 of 63

Garlic Shrimp and Herbed Couscous Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Garlic Shrimp and Herbed Couscous Salad

Greek favorites like crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and creamy feta cheese star in this main dish salad.

58 of 63

Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce

Credit: Max Kelly

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce

Instead of the go-to fried version, we grilled the shrimp for these po'boys for a whole new flavor.

59 of 63

Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

Even though most gumbo recipes require hours in the pot, this recipe is ready in just an hour and a half.

60 of 63

Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Noodle Bowls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Noodle Bowls

Diverse flavors and textures come alive in this shrimp bowl that's perfect for a quick weeknight meal.

61 of 63