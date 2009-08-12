63 Southern-Style Shrimp Recipes
Tiny, tasty, and oh-so-quick to cook, shrimp are an extremely versatile ingredient. Whether you're serving up garlic-butter shrimp cocktail as an appetizer or a hearty shrimp pasta for dinner, shrimp can find its way into any meal. Our Shrimp and Grits Casserole can even make an all-star appearance at your weekend brunch. Peeled, boiled, or grilled—shrimp always tastes best when served Southern-style. If you want to pick a Southern shrimp classic, try shrimp and grits or a Lowcountry boil. Try something fresh and new with our Tex-Mex shrimp chilaquiles or our version of shrimp stir fry, which of course, includes bacon. Whichever shrimp recipe you choose, your family is going to love these seafood supper options. With kid-friendly recipes like Shrimp Fried Rice and Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp, even the pickiest eaters at your table will eat every last shrimp on the plate. Lighten up dinnertime with these delicious shrimp recipes.
Spicy Spaghetti Squash with Shrimp
This spicy marinara sauce adds big flavor to this lower carb alternative.
Skillet Rice with Shrimp and Chicken
Simple substitutions give these hearty dishes flavorful twists: Swap sausage for chicken, crabmeat for shrimp, or make a vegetarian option by subbing vegetable stock and omitting proteins.
Shrimp-and-Sausage Gumbo
Enjoy a smoky and spicy classic that takes just a couple of minutes to prepare. When it's ready, serve over a bed of herbed rice.
Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits
Robert Stehling of Charleston's Hominy Grill shared this recipe with us, which is only made better by a few shakes of Tabasco on top.
Shrimp Boil
This shrimp boil recipe is as classic as it gets.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Crack open your handy box of saltines to make this easy and elegant appetizer. The cream cheese, pepper jelly, and marinated shrimp blend together perfectly in this pre-dinner snack.
Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp
This addicting shrimp recipe manages the best blend of salty and sweet.
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce
The trick for these skewers is using regular cut bacon. Thick-cut will cause the shrimp to be overcooked f=before the bacon is done.
Fried Shrimp-and-Okra Po'Boys
The crunch of the fried shrimp and okra pairs great with the tangy and creamy sauce on this sandwich.
Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini
Foil packets make for lots of flavor and the easiest clean ups.
Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp
Our new go-to kitchen tool makes this kid-friendly snack or meal in a flash.
Cacio e Pepe with Sauteed Shrimp
A simple combo of butter, garlic, and a hint of lemon juice yields the freshest pasta sauce.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Make this fan-favorite appetizer at home and delight your family. Serve them over salad or in lettuce wraps for a full meal.
Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip
This delicious dip is as simple as stirring the ingredients together and popping them in the oven.
Coconut Shrimp with Maui Mustard Sauce
Get a taste of the tropics with this coconut shrimp and sweet-and-spicy sauce.
Shrimp Alfredo
Trust us: You can make Alfredo sauce from scratch, and this recipe proves how easy it is to do.
Marinated Shrimp
This shrimp appetizer is the ultimate make-ahead snack, as it needs plenty of time to marinate to perfection.
Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip
We put all the flavor of your favorite gumbo recipe into an easy-to-make appetizer.
Shrimp Scampi Linguine
Would you believe this beautiful plate of pasta is on the dinner table in less than 30 minutes? You should!
Shrimp Fried Rice
Fresh, sweet pineapple is the perfect complement to a soy-and-chili sauce in this reinvented takeout favorite.
Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos
If you're looking for a healthy dinner that isn't boring, try these 20-minute tacos ASAP.
Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp
South Carolina native and Food Network host Kardea Brown shared this recipe that honors the Lowcountry's Gullah cuisine.
Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo
There's nothing better than a beautiful summer dinner that was much easier to throw together than it looks.
Old Bay Rémoulade with Crudités and Shrimp
Test Kitchen Professional Ivy Odom developed this recipe as an ode to the summer beach trips of her childhood, and you'll want it to be a new tradition to take on your travels, too.
Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash
Our favorite summer side dish gets the main-course treatment when juicy shrimp is added.
Shrimp Étouffée
We recreated this Louisiana staple to a quicker version that can be on the table on a weeknight.
Crispy Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing
You'll want to put this creamy homemade salad dressing on everything from sandwiches to tacos and crudités.
Shrimp Fajita Bowls
These fun dinner recipe has options to enjoy now or freeze it for another night when you don't have a dinner plan.
Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons
This Louisiana-favorite squash should absolutely be on your radar, and once you try this flavorful recipe, you'll know why.
Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs
This summery pasta dish makes use of your grill for a pretty al fresco dinner.
Garlic-Butter Shrimp
There are countless ways to serve this buttery shrimp, but one of our new favorites is a fun presentation that resembles a fancy charcuterie board.
Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce
With just a handful of ingredients, you can have a simple, beautiful pasta dinner.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
What do we do when we love a Southern dish? Casserole it!
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
These smoky kabobs would be delicious over rice or grits for a true Lowcountry affair.
Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder
Unlike many chowders, this recipe doesn't need hours to simmer; it's on your table in just 35 minutes.
Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
Store-bought ingredients like pre-peeled shrimp, frozen peas, jarred pesto, and pasta make this simple dinner come together in a snap.
Shrimp Cakes
Swap your favorite crab cake recipe for something new with these shrimp cakes topped with a zesty sauce.
Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage
We're always looking for new ways to eat up fresh summer corn, and this flavorful skillet dinner is a great place to start.
Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil
You only need ¼ cup dry white wine to make the sauce for this summery pasta, so there will be plenty to enjoy with your meal.
Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing
This bright spring salad can be served cold or at room temp, so it's a great luncheon or brown-bag lunch option.
Mini Shrimp Rolls
Everyone will devour these cute little sandwiches, which have a welcome kick from pickled jalapenos.
Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs
These kebabs cook in just minutes but pack tons of flavor.
Soba Noodle-and-Shrimp Bowls
Craving Asian takeout? Try this lightened-up recipe at home.
Israeli Couscous and Shrimp
There's nothing we love more than a quick, healthy dinner that comes together right in your skillet.
Pasta Primavera with Shrimp
Pasta night gets a bad reputation as super unhealthy, but we snuck plenty of good-for-you ingredients into this colorful supper.
Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing
A Cobb salad isn't complete without chopped bacon, but we went a step further and added bacon dressing for even more rich flavor.
Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli
You'll want to soak up every last drop of lemon-garlic butter in this easy recipe that keeps any weeknight from boring meal monotony.
Boom Boom Shrimp
Boom Boom Shrimp is a two-dredged fried shrimp recipe made with Boom Boom sauce, a combination of mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, and toasted sesame oil.
Shrimp Creole
Pantry staples come together in this dinner that you'll recognize if you've ever made a trip to Louisiana.
Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp
Classic shrimp and grits is even better when paired with country ham.
Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice
When in doubt on a busy weeknight, it's time to pull the sheet pan out.
Shrimp Perloo
Shrimp Perloo is the Lowcountry dish you haven't heard of but have to try.
Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles
This recipe calls for freshly fried, homemade tortilla chips, and you won't believe how easy they are to make at home.
Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls
This quick, one-bowl meal will remind you of summer days on the water.
Poached-Shrimp Curry with Coconut Rice Middlins
Lemongrass, garlic, ginger, Madras curry powder, and lime add a twist to this take on shrimp and grits.
Garlic Shrimp and Herbed Couscous Salad
Greek favorites like crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and creamy feta cheese star in this main dish salad.
Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce
Instead of the go-to fried version, we grilled the shrimp for these po'boys for a whole new flavor.
Shrimp and Okra Gumbo
Even though most gumbo recipes require hours in the pot, this recipe is ready in just an hour and a half.
Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Noodle Bowls
Diverse flavors and textures come alive in this shrimp bowl that's perfect for a quick weeknight meal.