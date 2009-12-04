97 Satisfying Soup and Stew Recipes

Updated December 01, 2021
Credit: Southern Living

When the weather turns chilly, it's time for back-to-school, for cozy quilts, and to turn our focus from summer's farmers market bounty to fall's more filling fare. We're thankful for these easy soup and stew recipes, which are real fall comfort foods that you can put on the table without too much fuss. Fall soup recipes are fantastic heat and eat meals—simply make a double batch and freeze for another day. Hearty beef and vegetable soup, 30-minute chili, and light, brothy turkey soup laced with lemongrass are some of our favorite fall soups.

Easy stew recipes get our vote for nights when we need something a little heartier to chase away the chill–we love a chunky shrimp and sausage stew that's simpler than gumbo but just as tasty. And what's better comfort food than a quick and easy Brunswick stew? If you can think of something, let us know. In the meantime, stock up on crusty bread, dust off your ladles, and get in the kitchen with our favorite easy soup and stew recipes. 

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Using rotisserie chicken will help you prepare this soup from start to finish in just 30 minutes.

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Soup

This deconstructed take on classic chicken pot pie is easy to throw together and just as delicious. Serving with fresh-baked biscuits is key to replicating the flavor of the crust. 

Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

Add a creamy twist by adding avocados just before serving.

Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup

A Chipotle chili and red pepper flakes add a spicy touch to classic tomato soup. 

Martina McBride's Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Credit: Courtesy Oxmoor House

Recipe: Martina McBride's Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Martina McBride believes that you can never go wrong with a big pot of soup and a crusty loaf of bread.

Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

Recipe: Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

Using smoked chicken adds an extra layer of flavor to traditional tortilla soup.

Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew

You're just a handful of ingredients and 30 minutes away from being able to enjoy this classic bowl of comfort.

Sweet Potato Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Sweet Potato Soup

In addition to sweet potatoes, Yukon Gold potatoes and carrots add heartiness to this savory soup.

Green Chile-Turkey Soup with Hominy

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Mini Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Green Chile-Turkey Soup with Hominy

This recipe serves eight, so if you're feeding a smaller crowd, leftovers will freeze great to enjoy later. 

Pumpkin Beer-Cheese Soup

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pumpkin Beer-Cheese Soup

Cheddar cheese adds just the right amount of tanginess to this soothing fall soup.

Creamy White Bean-and-Chard Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Creamy White Bean-and-Chard Soup

Chard has a milder taste than spinach, so you'll be able to sneak in nutritious veggies without anyone noticing.

Acorn Squash Soup

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Victor Protasio, Prop Stylist Claire Spollen

Recipe: Acorn Squash Soup

If you're feeling adventurous, our recipe developer suggests topping with fried scallions, chopped toasted hazelnuts, a dash of hot sauce, or a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup

Any flavor tortelloni will work well in this dish. Serve with some cheesy garlic bread and call it a a meal.

Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

Make this classic soup even more comforting by serving it in a bread bowl.

Slow-Cooker Black Bean Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Black Bean Soup

Instead of playing the supporting role, black beans are the star ingredient of this soup.

Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuits

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuit

Mild Cheddar is the best choice for this recipe because it contains the most moisture, helping it melt easily. 

White Bean and Sausage Soup with Pasta

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: White Bean and Sausage Soup with Pasta

Break out your Dutch oven for this hearty one-pot soup that's packed with flavor.

Hamburger Stew

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hamburger Stew

When it's cold outside, but you're still craving the taste of a hamburger, this soup is the perfect compromise.

Slow Cooker Lentil Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Slow Cooker Lentil Soup

This veggie and bean soup offers plenty of protein and fiber even though it's meat-free. 

Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons

To make sure your soup keeps its vibrant color, cool the vegetables down with cold water after blanching them. 

Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo

Recipe: Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo

This classic gumbo embodies the flavor of New Orleans in one bowl. 

Ground Beef Vegetable Soup with Gnocchi

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Ground Beef Vegetable Soup with Gnocchi

Use your favorite refrigerated gnocchi to help this soup come together in just 30 minutes. 

Peanut-Pumpkin Stew

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards; Prop Styling: Kendra Surface; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Peanut-Pumpkin Stew

Peanuts, garlic, ginger, paprika, cayenne pepper, and hominy give this pumpkin stew a spicy, nutty flavor and plenty of texture.

Instant Pot Potato Soup

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Potato Soup

Your favorite multi-cooker will help you make homemade potato soup in under an hour. 

Easy Taco Soup

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Easy Taco Soup

This no-frills soup will always be a weeknight winner and is so simple to pull together.

Pecan Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Soup

Instead of making yet another dessert, you can turn pecans into a main dish with this velvety soup recipe. 

Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup

When preparing the roux, make sure it achieves a rich caramel color to ensure the best flavor. 

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup

The only prep work this veggie soup requires is microwaving the bacon. After that, crumble and throw it in the pot with the rest of the ingredients and let your slow cooker do the hard work. 

Creamy Cauliflower Soup with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Creamy Cauliflower Soup with Bacon

Using a potato instead of the usual half-and-half or heavy cream gives this rich soup a velvety texture without adding more fat. 

 

Charleston Oyster Soup

Credit: Photography: Victor Protasio, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck, Food Styling: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Charleston Oyster Soup

Coming together in just 15 minutes, this soup embodies the flavors of the Lowcountry in a bowl. 

Capitol Hill Bean Soup

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Capitol Hill Bean Soup

This soup is inexpensive, easy to prepare, and requires little attention. 

Cheeseburger Soup

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Cheeseburger Soup

Give burger night a winter spin with this soup that delivers the same flavors. 

Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

Use this recipe as a guide for the base of your soup, but also feel free to add your family's favorite beans and veggies to the mix. 

Bryant Terry's Turnip Green Soup

Credit: Ed Anderson

Recipe: Bryant Terry's Turnip Green Soup

Turnips are rich in vitamins and minerals, making this soup comforting, nutritious, and perfect for anyone feeling a little under the weather. 

Classic Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

Cooking stew low and slow is the best way to ensure maximum flavor is achieved. 

Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew

This Brunswick stew is the perfect excuse to pick up a pound of brisket from your favorite local BBQ joint. 

Cheesy Grits-and-Ale Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cheesy Grits-and-Ale Soup

This cheesy grits soup is a Southern take on classic beer-cheese soup. 

Instant Pot Black-Eyed Pea Soup

Credit: Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Instant Pot Black-Eyed Pea Soup

While this soup is an ideal way to start off any New Year, it's so good you'll want to make it several times during the winter months. 

Easy Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Easy Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon

Sweet potatoes, bacon, and fire-roasted tomatoes give lentil soup plenty of layers of flavor. 

Southern Wedding Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Southern Wedding Soup

These pork-and-beef meatballs are great on their own as well. Try them in a spaghetti sauce or in a meatball sandwich.

Soulful Chicken Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup

We love old-fashioned, wide egg noodles for this recipe. To make sure they aren't mushy and overcooked, don't leave them in the slow cooker any longer than 10 minutes.

30-Minute Chili

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: 30-Minute Chili

This simple-to-make chili recipe only has six ingredients, but you'll marvel at its slow-cooked flavor.

Southwest Pork Stew

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Southwest Pork Stew

Make this stew with pulled or shredded pork from your favorite barbecue joint or deli-roasted chicken from the grocery store.

Beef-and-Orzo Soup

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Beef-and-Orzo Soup

Pick up a baguette at the market, so you can sop up every drop of this hearty soup. Whip up a fresh spinach salad to serve alongside.

White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts

This soup uses mild Italian sausage, but feel free to up the heat with a hot Italian sausage.

Green Chile Pork Stew

Recipe: Green Chile Pork Stew

Green chiles give classic stew West Texas-flair. 

Peppered Beef Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Peppered Beef Soup

Freeze leftovers in an airtight container up to three months. Add a bit of canned broth when reheating to reach desired consistency. For a pretty finish, serve in Toasted Bread Bowls.

King Ranch Chicken Soup

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Soup

This restaurant-style Tex-Mex dish is both rich and a cinch to prepare.

Thyme-Scented White Bean and Sausage Stew

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Thyme-Scented White Bean and Sausage Stew

Make sure not to skimp on the decadent topping that's made from a mixture of panko, shredded Parmesan cheese, and parsley 

Cheesy Potato Soup with Bacon

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christina Lane; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheesy Potato Soup with Bacon

Think of this soup as a comforting version of a baked potato and serve with all the fixings. 

Slow-Cooker Sausage Minestrone

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sausage Minestrone

This minestrone spends a long time in the slow cooker, but the rich flavors are worth it.

Instant Pot Beef and Barley Soup

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Instant Pot Beef and Barley Soup

If you don't have a multi-cooker, no problem. We've included instructions to make this soup in a Dutch oven as well. 

Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup

The addition of heavy cream adds an extra layer of richness to chicken and rice soup. 

Harvest Beef Soup

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Harvest Beef Soup

This soup can be enjoyed now and also freezes well to save for later. 

Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings

Make a classic chicken and dumplings recipe even more Southern by topping the vegetable-and-chicken-packed stew with cornbread dumplings.

Slow-Cooker Peas-and-Greens Soup with Turkey Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Peas-and-Greens Soup with Turkey Sausage

Make sure to reserve the kale and tomatoes for just the final 10 minutes of cooking. 

Navy Bean and Ham Soup

Credit: Photo: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Navy Bean and Ham Soup

You'll know this soup is ready when the beans become tender. 

Turkey-and-Collard Green Stew

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Turkey-and-Collard Green Stew

This collard stew recipe developed by cookbook author and recipe developer Virginia Willis is a fresh take on the Southern staple. 

Roasted Tomato Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Soup

Add a grilled cheese for a simple yet satisfying meal. 

White Bean-and-Chard Soup