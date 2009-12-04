97 Satisfying Soup and Stew Recipes
When the weather turns chilly, it's time for back-to-school, for cozy quilts, and to turn our focus from summer's farmers market bounty to fall's more filling fare. We're thankful for these easy soup and stew recipes, which are real fall comfort foods that you can put on the table without too much fuss. Fall soup recipes are fantastic heat and eat meals—simply make a double batch and freeze for another day. Hearty beef and vegetable soup, 30-minute chili, and light, brothy turkey soup laced with lemongrass are some of our favorite fall soups.
Easy stew recipes get our vote for nights when we need something a little heartier to chase away the chill–we love a chunky shrimp and sausage stew that's simpler than gumbo but just as tasty. And what's better comfort food than a quick and easy Brunswick stew? If you can think of something, let us know. In the meantime, stock up on crusty bread, dust off your ladles, and get in the kitchen with our favorite easy soup and stew recipes.
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup
Recipe: Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup
Using rotisserie chicken will help you prepare this soup from start to finish in just 30 minutes.
Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Soup
This deconstructed take on classic chicken pot pie is easy to throw together and just as delicious. Serving with fresh-baked biscuits is key to replicating the flavor of the crust.
Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
Add a creamy twist by adding avocados just before serving.
Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup
A Chipotle chili and red pepper flakes add a spicy touch to classic tomato soup.
Martina McBride's Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Recipe: Martina McBride's Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Martina McBride believes that you can never go wrong with a big pot of soup and a crusty loaf of bread.
Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup
Recipe: Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup
Using smoked chicken adds an extra layer of flavor to traditional tortilla soup.
Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew
Recipe: Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew
You're just a handful of ingredients and 30 minutes away from being able to enjoy this classic bowl of comfort.
Sweet Potato Soup
Recipe: Sweet Potato Soup
In addition to sweet potatoes, Yukon Gold potatoes and carrots add heartiness to this savory soup.
Green Chile-Turkey Soup with Hominy
Recipe: Green Chile-Turkey Soup with Hominy
This recipe serves eight, so if you're feeding a smaller crowd, leftovers will freeze great to enjoy later.
Pumpkin Beer-Cheese Soup
Recipe: Pumpkin Beer-Cheese Soup
Cheddar cheese adds just the right amount of tanginess to this soothing fall soup.
Creamy White Bean-and-Chard Soup
Recipe: Creamy White Bean-and-Chard Soup
Chard has a milder taste than spinach, so you'll be able to sneak in nutritious veggies without anyone noticing.
Acorn Squash Soup
Recipe: Acorn Squash Soup
If you're feeling adventurous, our recipe developer suggests topping with fried scallions, chopped toasted hazelnuts, a dash of hot sauce, or a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup
Recipe: Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup
Any flavor tortelloni will work well in this dish. Serve with some cheesy garlic bread and call it a a meal.
Broccoli-Cheddar Soup
Recipe: Broccoli-Cheddar Soup
Make this classic soup even more comforting by serving it in a bread bowl.
Slow-Cooker Black Bean Soup
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Black Bean Soup
Instead of playing the supporting role, black beans are the star ingredient of this soup.
Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuits
Recipe: Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuit
Mild Cheddar is the best choice for this recipe because it contains the most moisture, helping it melt easily.
White Bean and Sausage Soup with Pasta
Recipe: White Bean and Sausage Soup with Pasta
Break out your Dutch oven for this hearty one-pot soup that's packed with flavor.
Hamburger Stew
Recipe: Hamburger Stew
When it's cold outside, but you're still craving the taste of a hamburger, this soup is the perfect compromise.
Slow Cooker Lentil Soup
Recipe: Slow Cooker Lentil Soup
This veggie and bean soup offers plenty of protein and fiber even though it's meat-free.
Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons
Recipe: Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons
To make sure your soup keeps its vibrant color, cool the vegetables down with cold water after blanching them.
Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo
Recipe: Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo
This classic gumbo embodies the flavor of New Orleans in one bowl.
Ground Beef Vegetable Soup with Gnocchi
Recipe: Ground Beef Vegetable Soup with Gnocchi
Use your favorite refrigerated gnocchi to help this soup come together in just 30 minutes.
Peanut-Pumpkin Stew
Recipe: Peanut-Pumpkin Stew
Peanuts, garlic, ginger, paprika, cayenne pepper, and hominy give this pumpkin stew a spicy, nutty flavor and plenty of texture.
Instant Pot Potato Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Potato Soup
Your favorite multi-cooker will help you make homemade potato soup in under an hour.
Easy Taco Soup
Recipe: Easy Taco Soup
This no-frills soup will always be a weeknight winner and is so simple to pull together.
Pecan Soup
Recipe: Pecan Soup
Instead of making yet another dessert, you can turn pecans into a main dish with this velvety soup recipe.
Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup
Recipe: Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup
When preparing the roux, make sure it achieves a rich caramel color to ensure the best flavor.
Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup
The only prep work this veggie soup requires is microwaving the bacon. After that, crumble and throw it in the pot with the rest of the ingredients and let your slow cooker do the hard work.
Creamy Cauliflower Soup with Bacon
Recipe: Creamy Cauliflower Soup with Bacon
Using a potato instead of the usual half-and-half or heavy cream gives this rich soup a velvety texture without adding more fat.
Charleston Oyster Soup
Recipe: Charleston Oyster Soup
Coming together in just 15 minutes, this soup embodies the flavors of the Lowcountry in a bowl.
Capitol Hill Bean Soup
Recipe: Capitol Hill Bean Soup
This soup is inexpensive, easy to prepare, and requires little attention.
Cheeseburger Soup
Recipe: Cheeseburger Soup
Give burger night a winter spin with this soup that delivers the same flavors.
Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup
Recipe: Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup
Use this recipe as a guide for the base of your soup, but also feel free to add your family's favorite beans and veggies to the mix.
Bryant Terry's Turnip Green Soup
Recipe: Bryant Terry's Turnip Green Soup
Turnips are rich in vitamins and minerals, making this soup comforting, nutritious, and perfect for anyone feeling a little under the weather.
Classic Slow-Cooker Beef Stew
Recipe: Classic Slow-Cooker Beef Stew
Cooking stew low and slow is the best way to ensure maximum flavor is achieved.
Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew
Recipe: Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew
This Brunswick stew is the perfect excuse to pick up a pound of brisket from your favorite local BBQ joint.
Cheesy Grits-and-Ale Soup
Recipe: Cheesy Grits-and-Ale Soup
This cheesy grits soup is a Southern take on classic beer-cheese soup.
Instant Pot Black-Eyed Pea Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Black-Eyed Pea Soup
While this soup is an ideal way to start off any New Year, it's so good you'll want to make it several times during the winter months.
Easy Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon
Recipe: Easy Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon
Sweet potatoes, bacon, and fire-roasted tomatoes give lentil soup plenty of layers of flavor.
Southern Wedding Soup
Recipe: Southern Wedding Soup
These pork-and-beef meatballs are great on their own as well. Try them in a spaghetti sauce or in a meatball sandwich.
Soulful Chicken Soup
Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup
We love old-fashioned, wide egg noodles for this recipe. To make sure they aren't mushy and overcooked, don't leave them in the slow cooker any longer than 10 minutes.
30-Minute Chili
Recipe: 30-Minute Chili
This simple-to-make chili recipe only has six ingredients, but you'll marvel at its slow-cooked flavor.
Southwest Pork Stew
Recipe: Southwest Pork Stew
Make this stew with pulled or shredded pork from your favorite barbecue joint or deli-roasted chicken from the grocery store.
Beef-and-Orzo Soup
Recipe: Beef-and-Orzo Soup
Pick up a baguette at the market, so you can sop up every drop of this hearty soup. Whip up a fresh spinach salad to serve alongside.
White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts
Recipe: White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts
This soup uses mild Italian sausage, but feel free to up the heat with a hot Italian sausage.
Green Chile Pork Stew
Recipe: Green Chile Pork Stew
Green chiles give classic stew West Texas-flair.
Peppered Beef Soup
Recipe: Peppered Beef Soup
Freeze leftovers in an airtight container up to three months. Add a bit of canned broth when reheating to reach desired consistency. For a pretty finish, serve in Toasted Bread Bowls.
King Ranch Chicken Soup
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Soup
This restaurant-style Tex-Mex dish is both rich and a cinch to prepare.
Thyme-Scented White Bean and Sausage Stew
Recipe: Thyme-Scented White Bean and Sausage Stew
Make sure not to skimp on the decadent topping that's made from a mixture of panko, shredded Parmesan cheese, and parsley
Cheesy Potato Soup with Bacon
Recipe: Cheesy Potato Soup with Bacon
Think of this soup as a comforting version of a baked potato and serve with all the fixings.
Slow-Cooker Sausage Minestrone
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sausage Minestrone
This minestrone spends a long time in the slow cooker, but the rich flavors are worth it.
Instant Pot Beef and Barley Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Beef and Barley Soup
If you don't have a multi-cooker, no problem. We've included instructions to make this soup in a Dutch oven as well.
Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup
Recipe: Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup
The addition of heavy cream adds an extra layer of richness to chicken and rice soup.
Harvest Beef Soup
Recipe: Harvest Beef Soup
This soup can be enjoyed now and also freezes well to save for later.
Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings
Recipe: Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings
Make a classic chicken and dumplings recipe even more Southern by topping the vegetable-and-chicken-packed stew with cornbread dumplings.
Slow-Cooker Peas-and-Greens Soup with Turkey Sausage
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Peas-and-Greens Soup with Turkey Sausage
Make sure to reserve the kale and tomatoes for just the final 10 minutes of cooking.
Navy Bean and Ham Soup
Recipe: Navy Bean and Ham Soup
You'll know this soup is ready when the beans become tender.
Turkey-and-Collard Green Stew
Recipe: Turkey-and-Collard Green Stew
This collard stew recipe developed by cookbook author and recipe developer Virginia Willis is a fresh take on the Southern staple.
Roasted Tomato Soup
Recipe: Roasted Tomato Soup
Add a grilled cheese for a simple yet satisfying meal.