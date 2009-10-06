50 Slow-Cooker Suppers You Can Rely On All Season

These satisfying suppers are perfect for your busy schedule. Just toss in the ingredients and let these slow cooker recipes do all the work.Remember when Crock Pot recipes were all soups and stews? Our slow cookers also came in handy for prepping and serving those little cocktail wieners doused with grape jelly, a staple of the Southern party menu back in the day. (And let’s admit it—we still love ’em.) Crock Pots are so much more versatile now. You can slow-cook everything from classic comfort food (think meatloaf and macaroni and cheese) to regional specialties: Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing, Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa, Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo, Spicy-Sweet Ribs and Beans, and King Ranch Chicken, to name a few. There’s nothing better than easily prepped, fix-it-and-forget-it Crock Pot recipes to make weeknight suppers—and even weekend entertaining—a snap. Whether you’re cooking for a crowd or just making dinner, check out our extensive collection of delicious recipes. Your Crock Pot menu can be virtually limitless—and effortless.