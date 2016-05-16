Our Best Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes
The convenience of the slow cooker paired with budget-friendly chicken makes every one of these recipes surefire winners in our book. We've found plenty of ways to cook chicken in the slow cooker with appetizers like Asian-Ginger Wings and even company-ready meals like Salsa Chicken. These slow-cooker chicken recipes are great any time of the year. Our Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip is a tailgate favorite, while our King Ranch Chicken is a kid-friendly classic that they'll be asking for time and time again. If you're looking for a recipe that you can fix, forget, and serve when you get home from a full day, we have what you're looking for. If you're willing do a little extra work whether braising the chicken before it hits the slow cooker or rounding off the meal with a fresh side, we have slow cooker chicken recipes that will fit that category as well. Take a look through our easy and convenient slow-cooker chicken recipes and never again worry about a busy week getting the best of you.
White Chicken Chili
Recipe: White Chicken Chili
We recommend offering plenty of toppings like sour cream, pre-shredded cheese, chopped fresh cilantro, and fresh avocado to pack each bowl with plenty of flavor.
Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken
From tacos to burrito bowls to salads, there are so many easy ways to enjoy this tender slow-cooker chicken.
Chicken Piccata
Recipe: Chicken Piccata
Lemons give chicken piccata a tangy twist while the capers add plenty of salty flavor.
Chicken with Mushrooms and Wine
Recipe: Chicken with Mushrooms and Wine
Thanks to your slow cooker, don't have to spend all day in the kitchen to cook a company-worthy chicken supper.
Slow-Cooker Chicken
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken
Using your slow cooker is an easy and foolproof way to cook a whole chicken that will be extra tender.
Lemon Chicken Vegetable Soup
Recipe: Lemon Chicken Vegetable Soup
This soup is as easy as dumping all of the ingredients into the slow cooker and letting it cook on low for 6 to 7 hours. You'll know it's ready to serve when the chicken is tender.
Asian-Ginger Wings
Recipe: Asian-Ginger Wings
Pre-broiling the wings for 14 minutes before adding them to the slow cooker gives them crisp skin and nice color. Garnish with sesame seeds, sliced green onions, and sliced chile peppers for a bit of color and crunch.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos
Once you see how easy it is to make chicken tacos in your slow cooker, you'll want to celebrate taco Tuesday every week.
Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
Recipe: Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
Cooking low and slow is how this barbecue chicken gets its flavor. To make ahead, cool shredded chicken completely. Freeze in an airtight container up to 3 months.
Honey-Apricot-Glazed Chicken
Recipe: Honey-Apricot-Glazed Chicken
Add a base of basmati rice to complement the honey glaze. You're going to love the sweet and savory flavor combination in our delicious Honey-Apricot-Glazed Chicken.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti
Spend 20 minutes in the kitchen prepping this gorgeous, hearty sauce. Once the sauce simmers in the cooker, all that's left to do is cook a pound of pasta, and serve.
Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings
Recipe: Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings
Make a classic chicken and dumplings recipe even more Southern by topping the vegetable-and-chicken-packed stew with cornbread dumplings.
Lemon Chicken Soup
Recipe: Lemon Chicken Soup
Serve up this bowl of comfort on cold weeknights for a warm dinner that your family will ask for over and over again. Lucky for you, it's easy to pull together so you won't mind fulfilling their request.
Chicken Sausage and White Bean Stew
Recipe: Chicken Sausage and White Bean Stew
On a cold evening, come home to a simmering slow cooker filled with comforting Chicken Sausage and White Bean Stew.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice
Pumpkin and nutty wild rice give this chicken stew plenty of fall flavor. You can substitute butternut squash for the pumpkin if desired.
Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken
Recipe: Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken
Start with a whole chicken, cut up, and simmer in a homemade barbecue sauce of ketchup, cola, cider vinegar, and a splash of bourbon for a Southern barbecue flavor.
Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip
Recipe: Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip
Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip is a favorite game-day appetizer. Cook and serve this savory dip in your slow cooker for a winning crowd-pleaser.
Rosemary-Garlic Chicken Quarters
Recipe: Rosemary-Garlic Chicken Quarters
The key to this dinner-party-worthy dish is to brown the chicken before it goes into the slow cooker.
Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes
Recipe: Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes
All you need is 20 minutes to get this dish in the slow cooker, then you'll have a hearty chicken and veggie supper waiting for you when you get home.
Lemon-Rosemary Chicken
Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary Chicken
All you need are five ingredients and 10 minutes of prep time to make this citrusy lemon-rosemary chicken for dinner.
Slow-Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic
Look for jars of peeled garlic in the refrigerated cases in the produce section at most major supermarkets. While there, grab a package of poultry herbs, which includes fresh thyme, rosemary, and parsley and can substitute for the individual herbs.
Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna
Recipe: Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna
This hearty Italian classic features chicken slow-cooked with spinach and carrots.
Chicken Enchilada Dip
Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Dip
The corn tortillas cook into this dish and thicken it. You won't see them after they're cooked, but you'll still taste their Mexican flavor.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups
These cups pair the freshness of a salad with the heartiness of a taco. Serve as an appetizer or light dinner.
Soulful Chicken Soup
Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup
Simply toss in the ingredients, switch on, and then walk away. We love old-fashioned, wide egg noodles for this recipe. To make sure they aren't mushy and overcooked, don't leave them in the slow cooker any longer than 10 minutes.
Slow-Cooker Green Chile Posole
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Chile Posole
Who doesn't love taco night in soup form?
Easy Enchilada Bake
Recipe: Easy Enchilada Bake
Even the cornbread topping for this enchilada bake is made in the slow cooker.
Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken
Recipe: Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken
Searing the chicken thighs before adding them to the slow cooker gives them a great color.
Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder
Recipe: Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder
Sweet potatoes, red and yellow bell pepper, and corn add great flavor and texture to this easy slow-cooker chowder that's ideal for a chilly game day or fast weeknight supper.
King Ranch Chicken
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken
This family-favorite recipe just got a mom-approved upgrade thanks to the slow cooker.
Hot-Sauce-and-Honey-Chicken Dip
Recipe: Hot-Sauce-and-Honey-Chicken Dip
A rotisserie chicken makes this recipe even easier. All you have to do is chop the veggies before tossing everything into the slow cooker.