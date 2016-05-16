Our Best Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes

By Southern Living Editors Updated January 04, 2022
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

The convenience of the slow cooker paired with budget-friendly chicken makes every one of these recipes surefire winners in our book. We've found plenty of ways to cook chicken in the slow cooker with appetizers like Asian-Ginger Wings and even company-ready meals like Salsa Chicken. These slow-cooker chicken recipes are great any time of the year. Our Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip is a tailgate favorite, while our King Ranch Chicken is a kid-friendly classic that they'll be asking for time and time again. If you're looking for a recipe that you can fix, forget, and serve when you get home from a full day, we have what you're looking for. If you're willing do a little extra work whether braising the chicken before it hits the slow cooker or rounding off the meal with a fresh side, we have slow cooker chicken recipes that will fit that category as well. Take a look through our easy and convenient slow-cooker chicken recipes and never again worry about a busy week getting the best of you.

White Chicken Chili

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: White Chicken Chili

We recommend offering plenty of toppings like sour cream, pre-shredded cheese, chopped fresh cilantro, and fresh avocado to pack each bowl with plenty of flavor. 

Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken

Credit: Ryan Benyi; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken

From tacos to burrito bowls to salads, there are so many easy ways to enjoy this tender slow-cooker chicken. 

Chicken Piccata

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Piccata

Lemons give chicken piccata a tangy twist while the capers add plenty of salty flavor. 

Chicken with Mushrooms and Wine

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken with Mushrooms and Wine

Thanks to your slow cooker, don't have to spend all day in the kitchen to cook a company-worthy chicken supper.

Slow-Cooker Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken

Using your slow cooker is an easy and foolproof way to cook a whole chicken that will be extra tender.

Lemon Chicken Vegetable Soup

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon Chicken Vegetable Soup

This soup is as easy as dumping all of the ingredients into the slow cooker and letting it cook on low for 6 to 7 hours. You'll know it's ready to serve when the chicken is tender. 

Asian-Ginger Wings

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Asian-Ginger Wings

Pre-broiling the wings for 14 minutes before adding them to the slow cooker gives them crisp skin and nice color. Garnish with sesame seeds, sliced green onions, and sliced chile peppers for a bit of color and crunch. 

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos

Once you see how easy it is to make chicken tacos in your slow cooker, you'll want to celebrate taco Tuesday every week. 

Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches

Cooking low and slow is how this barbecue chicken gets its flavor. To make ahead, cool shredded chicken completely. Freeze in an airtight container up to 3 months.

Honey-Apricot-Glazed Chicken

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Apricot-Glazed Chicken

Add a base of basmati rice to complement the honey glaze. You're going to love the sweet and savory flavor combination in our delicious Honey-Apricot-Glazed Chicken.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti

Spend 20 minutes in the kitchen prepping this gorgeous, hearty sauce. Once the sauce simmers in the cooker, all that's left to do is cook a pound of pasta, and serve.

Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings

Make a classic chicken and dumplings recipe even more Southern by topping the vegetable-and-chicken-packed stew with cornbread dumplings.

Lemon Chicken Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Chicken Soup

Serve up this bowl of comfort on cold weeknights for a warm dinner that your family will ask for over and over again. Lucky for you, it's easy to pull together so you won't mind fulfilling their request. 

Chicken Sausage and White Bean Stew

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Sausage and White Bean Stew

On a cold evening, come home to a simmering slow cooker filled with comforting Chicken Sausage and White Bean Stew.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice

Pumpkin and nutty wild rice give this chicken stew plenty of fall flavor. You can substitute butternut squash for the pumpkin if desired. 

Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken

Start with a whole chicken, cut up, and simmer in a homemade barbecue sauce of ketchup, cola, cider vinegar, and a splash of bourbon for a Southern barbecue flavor.

Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip

Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip is a favorite game-day appetizer. Cook and serve this savory dip in your slow cooker for a winning crowd-pleaser.

Rosemary-Garlic Chicken Quarters

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Rosemary-Garlic Chicken Quarters

The key to this dinner-party-worthy dish is to brown the chicken before it goes into the slow cooker.

 

Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes

All you need is 20 minutes to get this dish in the slow cooker, then you'll have a hearty chicken and veggie supper waiting for you when you get home.

Lemon-Rosemary Chicken

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary Chicken

All you need are five ingredients and 10 minutes of prep time to make this citrusy lemon-rosemary chicken for dinner.

Slow-Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

Look for jars of peeled garlic in the refrigerated cases in the produce section at most major supermarkets. While there, grab a package of poultry herbs, which includes fresh thyme, rosemary, and parsley and can substitute for the individual herbs. 

Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

This hearty Italian classic features chicken slow-cooked with spinach and carrots.

Chicken Enchilada Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Dip

The corn tortillas cook into this dish and thicken it. You won't see them after they're cooked, but you'll still taste their Mexican flavor.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups

These cups pair the freshness of a salad with the heartiness of a taco. Serve as an appetizer or light dinner.

Soulful Chicken Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup

Simply toss in the ingredients, switch on, and then walk away. We love old-fashioned, wide egg noodles for this recipe. To make sure they aren't mushy and overcooked, don't leave them in the slow cooker any longer than 10 minutes.

Slow-Cooker Green Chile Posole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Chile Posole

Who doesn't love taco night in soup form?

Easy Enchilada Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Easy Enchilada Bake

Even the cornbread topping for this enchilada bake is made in the slow cooker.

Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken

Searing the chicken thighs before adding them to the slow cooker gives them a great color.

Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

Sweet potatoes, red and yellow bell pepper, and corn add great flavor and texture to this easy slow-cooker chowder that's ideal for a chilly game day or fast weeknight supper.

King Ranch Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken

This family-favorite recipe just got a mom-approved upgrade thanks to the slow cooker. 

Hot-Sauce-and-Honey-Chicken Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Hot-Sauce-and-Honey-Chicken Dip

A rotisserie chicken makes this recipe even easier. All you have to do is chop the veggies before tossing everything into the slow cooker. 

By Southern Living Editors