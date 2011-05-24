7 Quick-Fix Noodle Bowls

By Southern Living Editors
Credit: Jennifer Davick

Try these recipes for a quick start to flavorful family suppers.

Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce

Make the dressing and prep the veggies the day before, and dinner will be on the table in minutes. This is a great recipe to really make your own by adding and subtracting fresh veggies to suite your taste.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Pork Noodle Bowls

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pork Noodle Bowls

These fragrant noodle bowls are light enough for warm weather but substantial enough for dinner. Assemble stoveside, ladling the piping-hot broth into the bowls to coax the flavors of the individual ingredients into perfect harmony.

3 of 7

Spicy Shrimp Noodle Bowl

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spicy Shrimp Noodle Bowl

Ready in 20 Minutes
This meal will be ready in just 20 minutes. Don't let the name scare you—if you don't like spicy foods, just use less Szechuan sauce. Add additional cilantro and lime juice for extra flavor.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Thai Noodle Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick / Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine / Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Thai Noodle Salad

Sweet, sour, salty, and spicy flavors make this delicious Thai Noodle Salad. Top with grilled pork or pulled rotisserie chicken for a main dish.

5 of 7

Sweet-Hot Asian Noodle Bowl

Recipe: Sweet-Hot Asian Noodle Bowl

This Asian noodle bowl is great cold, so plan to take leftovers to work. Store your bottle of dark sesame oil in the fridge. The oil will solidify, so let it come to room temperature before measuring.

6 of 7

Noodle Bowl

Recipe: Noodle Bowl

This dish combines the convenience (and budget friendliness) of Ramen Noodles with the fresh flavors of snow peas, cilantro, napa cabbage, and boiled shrimp.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Peanut-Noodle Salad

Recipe: Peanut-Noodle Salad

Inspired by the classic Thai dish pad thai, this noodle salad incorporates a variety of vegtables and flavors but leaves plenty of room for add-ons and creativity. For a main dish meal, add precooked shredded chicken or slices of beef. You can can serve this dish hot, cold, or at room temperature.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors