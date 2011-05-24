7 Quick-Fix Noodle Bowls
Try these recipes for a quick start to flavorful family suppers.
Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce
Make the dressing and prep the veggies the day before, and dinner will be on the table in minutes. This is a great recipe to really make your own by adding and subtracting fresh veggies to suite your taste.
Pork Noodle Bowls
These fragrant noodle bowls are light enough for warm weather but substantial enough for dinner. Assemble stoveside, ladling the piping-hot broth into the bowls to coax the flavors of the individual ingredients into perfect harmony.
Spicy Shrimp Noodle Bowl
Ready in 20 Minutes
This meal will be ready in just 20 minutes. Don't let the name scare you—if you don't like spicy foods, just use less Szechuan sauce. Add additional cilantro and lime juice for extra flavor.
Thai Noodle Salad
Sweet, sour, salty, and spicy flavors make this delicious Thai Noodle Salad. Top with grilled pork or pulled rotisserie chicken for a main dish.
Sweet-Hot Asian Noodle Bowl
This Asian noodle bowl is great cold, so plan to take leftovers to work. Store your bottle of dark sesame oil in the fridge. The oil will solidify, so let it come to room temperature before measuring.
Noodle Bowl
This dish combines the convenience (and budget friendliness) of Ramen Noodles with the fresh flavors of snow peas, cilantro, napa cabbage, and boiled shrimp.
Peanut-Noodle Salad
Inspired by the classic Thai dish pad thai, this noodle salad incorporates a variety of vegtables and flavors but leaves plenty of room for add-ons and creativity. For a main dish meal, add precooked shredded chicken or slices of beef. You can can serve this dish hot, cold, or at room temperature.