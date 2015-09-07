40 Soup and Sandwich Recipes for a Quick and Easy Meal

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 12, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree

Soup and sandwiches go together like shrimp and grits, peaches and cream, and bacon and eggs. You might choose a soup and sandwich for a light meal on a hot summer's evening, or you may choose a hearty, meaty stew and sub sandwich to fortify you on a blustery winter night. Whatever your preference, we've got you covered.

Have leftover holiday ham or turkey or need ideas to feed a tailgate crowd? You'll find what you need in this lineup of delicious soups and sandwiches. Looking for something fresh and light for a summer party? Fresh herbs and cucumbers combine to make a cool and refreshing gazpacho. Pair with a grilled cheese for a breezy summertime meal.

Also, keep in mind what ingredients you have on hand—as well as who you're cooking for. If you have an abundance of tomatoes, try one of our tomato soup recipes. We've also included classics such as cheese soups, baked potato soups, and chicken and dumplings, as well as crowd pleasers like Southern Wedding Soup, pimiento cheese sandwiches, and Easy Taco Soup, that anyone will love.

It's true that the classic combination of soups and sandwiches never get old.

Beef-and-Vegetable Soup with Gnocchi

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Beef-and-Vegetable Soup with Gnocchi

Gnocchi has claimed its much-deserved fame and we want to add it to every dish.

Turkey, Brie, and Fig Pressed Sandwiches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Turkey, Brie, and Fig Pressed Sandwiches

Our fall go-to sandwich that is picnic-approved.

Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese

Our tried and true tomato soup that pairs exceptionally well with a toasted grilled cheese.

Baked Potato Soup

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Baked Potato Soup

Loaded with potatoes, bacon, and cheese this soup is all you need in the winter months.

Butternut Squash Soup

Recipe: Butternut Squash Soup

Our favorite silky and creamy fall soup.

Tomato Tea Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches

Look no further, this is the perfect crowd-serving sandwich.

Creamy Cheddar-Potato Soup with Bacon

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christina Lane; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Cheddar-Potato Soup with Bacon

Serve with shredded cheese and bacon sprinkled on top to complete this savory soup.

Split Pea Soup with Sausage

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Split Pea Soup with Sausage

The hickory sausage adds a deep smoky flavor to this pea soup.

Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches

This tasty open-faced sandwich is filled with turkey, parmesan cheese, bacon, and tomatoes.

Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon

The perfect protein packed soup to bring to any fall gathering.

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches

We spiced up the classic egg salad sandwich into a well-seasoned delight.

Creamy Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Collard Greens

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Creamy Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Collard Greens

There's nothing more comforting than chicken and rice and the collard greens make it so nutritious.

Smoked Pork Butt Sandwich

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Smoked Pork Butt Sandwich

This sandwich is infused with smoky and savory flavors with every bite.

Sweet Potato Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipes: Sweet Potato Soup

Sweet potatoes and Yukon gold potatoes make up this comforting soup.

Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup

Don't know what to do with your leftover Thanksgiving turkey? We've got just the solution.

She Crab Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: She Crab Soup

Impress your guests with this refined recipe.

Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

Transform your leftover turkey into this irresistible sandwich.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup

A famous dish to make on St. Paddy's day or all winter long.

Southern Wedding Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Southern Wedding Soup

Serve this soup with buttery bread and, for the adults, a glass of white wine.

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

These bite-sized BLTs make the perfect appetizer.

White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toast

A warm and hearty soup that the whole family will love.

Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches

Everything you love about fresh caesar salad transformed into a tasty baguette sandwich.

Buttermilk Biscuits with Ham

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuits with Ham

It's not a Southern sandwich without a melt in your mouth buttermilk biscuit.

Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches

If you're in a rush, these are the perfect grab-and-go sandwiches.

Pecan Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Soup

Toasted pecans transform this fall dish into the soup of our dreams.

Vidalia Onion Soup

Recipe: Vidalia Onion Soup

We accredit the Vidalia onions into the making of this delicious soup.

Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

Get your daily dose of veggies with this hearty beef soup.

Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

This veggie-packed soup is filled with Southern favorites like okra and fresh corn.

Diner-Style Classic Patty Melts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Classic Patty Melts

This glorified hamburger is the perfect dinnertime meal.

Smoky White Bean Soup

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton;

Recipe: Smoky White Bean Soup

This one-pot soup is ready to eat in under 30 minutes.

The Ultimate Fried Egg Sandwich with BBQ Bacon

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: The Ultimate Fried Egg Sandwich with BBQ Bacon

Adding a fried egg to a sandwich is the tastiest game-changer.

Easy Chicken and Dumplings

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Easy Chicken and Dumplings

Canned biscuits turn into delicious dumplings in this quick-and-easy version of the traditional recipe. Use deli-roasted chicken to save time; one roasted chicken yields about 3 cups, the amount needed for this recipe.

Easy Taco Soup

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Easy Taco Soup

A favorite for kids and adults alike, this recipe is packed full of flavor with classic ingredients like ground beef, beans, and tomatoes, as well as a few surprising ones like bottled beer and ranch seasoning! 

Asparagus Soup

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Asparagus Soup 

This recipe results in a beautiful green color, so it's a good dish to have in your party playbook. It also tastes fancy but is really simple and quick to make—another entertaining win in our book. 

Homemade Fried Chicken Sandwich

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Homemade Fried Chicken Sandwich

Some days, you just need a classic fried chicken sandwich. On these days, bring up this recipe and give it a try. It's tried-and-true for a reason. 

Fried Catfish Sandwich With Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Fried Catfish Sandwich With Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw

There's nothing like this salty fried catfish sandwich paired with a flavorful slaw made of pickled watermelon rind, carrot, cabbage, and jicama.

Chilled Cucumber Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Chilled Cucumber Soup

If you're craving soup during the summertime, call on this recipe. It's smooth, refreshing, and quite literally as cool as a cucumber. We recommend pairing it with our Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches.

Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup

Love pretzels and cheese? Try this pot—made of pretzel bread— of liquid gold (aka cheese) for a warm, hearty dinner. 

Tortilla Turkey Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Tortilla Turkey Soup

Another favorite in colder months, this Mexican-inspired recipe can be made with leftovers—making it a perfect after-holiday meal—and can be done up with crunchy tortilla strips, creamy avocado, and fresh cilantro to anyone's liking. 

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce

A grilled chicken sandwich is a go-to that can pair well with a number of soups—from classic tomato to chicken tortilla and more. What makes this recipe special  is the barbecue sauce, so keep that in mind when opting for a salad and soup duo. (We'd recommend something like our baked potato soup.) 

By Southern Living Editors