40 Soup and Sandwich Recipes for a Quick and Easy Meal
Soup and sandwiches go together like shrimp and grits, peaches and cream, and bacon and eggs. You might choose a soup and sandwich for a light meal on a hot summer's evening, or you may choose a hearty, meaty stew and sub sandwich to fortify you on a blustery winter night. Whatever your preference, we've got you covered.
Have leftover holiday ham or turkey or need ideas to feed a tailgate crowd? You'll find what you need in this lineup of delicious soups and sandwiches. Looking for something fresh and light for a summer party? Fresh herbs and cucumbers combine to make a cool and refreshing gazpacho. Pair with a grilled cheese for a breezy summertime meal.
Also, keep in mind what ingredients you have on hand—as well as who you're cooking for. If you have an abundance of tomatoes, try one of our tomato soup recipes. We've also included classics such as cheese soups, baked potato soups, and chicken and dumplings, as well as crowd pleasers like Southern Wedding Soup, pimiento cheese sandwiches, and Easy Taco Soup, that anyone will love.
It's true that the classic combination of soups and sandwiches never get old.
Beef-and-Vegetable Soup with Gnocchi
Gnocchi has claimed its much-deserved fame and we want to add it to every dish.
Turkey, Brie, and Fig Pressed Sandwiches
Our fall go-to sandwich that is picnic-approved.
Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese
Our tried and true tomato soup that pairs exceptionally well with a toasted grilled cheese.
Baked Potato Soup
Loaded with potatoes, bacon, and cheese this soup is all you need in the winter months.
Butternut Squash Soup
Our favorite silky and creamy fall soup.
Tomato Tea Sandwiches
Look no further, this is the perfect crowd-serving sandwich.
Creamy Cheddar-Potato Soup with Bacon
Serve with shredded cheese and bacon sprinkled on top to complete this savory soup.
Split Pea Soup with Sausage
The hickory sausage adds a deep smoky flavor to this pea soup.
Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches
This tasty open-faced sandwich is filled with turkey, parmesan cheese, bacon, and tomatoes.
Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon
The perfect protein packed soup to bring to any fall gathering.
Egg Salad Sandwiches
We spiced up the classic egg salad sandwich into a well-seasoned delight.
Creamy Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Collard Greens
There's nothing more comforting than chicken and rice and the collard greens make it so nutritious.
Smoked Pork Butt Sandwich
This sandwich is infused with smoky and savory flavors with every bite.
Sweet Potato Soup
Sweet potatoes and Yukon gold potatoes make up this comforting soup.
Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup
Don't know what to do with your leftover Thanksgiving turkey? We've got just the solution.
She Crab Soup
Impress your guests with this refined recipe.
Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich
Transform your leftover turkey into this irresistible sandwich.
Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup
A famous dish to make on St. Paddy's day or all winter long.
Southern Wedding Soup
Serve this soup with buttery bread and, for the adults, a glass of white wine.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
These bite-sized BLTs make the perfect appetizer.
White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts
A warm and hearty soup that the whole family will love.
Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches
Everything you love about fresh caesar salad transformed into a tasty baguette sandwich.
Buttermilk Biscuits with Ham
It's not a Southern sandwich without a melt in your mouth buttermilk biscuit.
Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches
If you're in a rush, these are the perfect grab-and-go sandwiches.
Pecan Soup
Toasted pecans transform this fall dish into the soup of our dreams.
Vidalia Onion Soup
We accredit the Vidalia onions into the making of this delicious soup.
Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup
Get your daily dose of veggies with this hearty beef soup.
Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup
This veggie-packed soup is filled with Southern favorites like okra and fresh corn.
Diner-Style Classic Patty Melts
This glorified hamburger is the perfect dinnertime meal.
Smoky White Bean Soup
This one-pot soup is ready to eat in under 30 minutes.
The Ultimate Fried Egg Sandwich with BBQ Bacon
Adding a fried egg to a sandwich is the tastiest game-changer.
Easy Chicken and Dumplings
Canned biscuits turn into delicious dumplings in this quick-and-easy version of the traditional recipe. Use deli-roasted chicken to save time; one roasted chicken yields about 3 cups, the amount needed for this recipe.
Easy Taco Soup
A favorite for kids and adults alike, this recipe is packed full of flavor with classic ingredients like ground beef, beans, and tomatoes, as well as a few surprising ones like bottled beer and ranch seasoning!
Asparagus Soup
This recipe results in a beautiful green color, so it's a good dish to have in your party playbook. It also tastes fancy but is really simple and quick to make—another entertaining win in our book.
Homemade Fried Chicken Sandwich
Some days, you just need a classic fried chicken sandwich. On these days, bring up this recipe and give it a try. It's tried-and-true for a reason.
Fried Catfish Sandwich With Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw
There's nothing like this salty fried catfish sandwich paired with a flavorful slaw made of pickled watermelon rind, carrot, cabbage, and jicama.
Chilled Cucumber Soup
If you're craving soup during the summertime, call on this recipe. It's smooth, refreshing, and quite literally as cool as a cucumber. We recommend pairing it with our Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches.
Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup
Love pretzels and cheese? Try this pot—made of pretzel bread— of liquid gold (aka cheese) for a warm, hearty dinner.
Tortilla Turkey Soup
Another favorite in colder months, this Mexican-inspired recipe can be made with leftovers—making it a perfect after-holiday meal—and can be done up with crunchy tortilla strips, creamy avocado, and fresh cilantro to anyone's liking.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce
A grilled chicken sandwich is a go-to that can pair well with a number of soups—from classic tomato to chicken tortilla and more. What makes this recipe special is the barbecue sauce, so keep that in mind when opting for a salad and soup duo. (We'd recommend something like our baked potato soup.)