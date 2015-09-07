40 Soup and Sandwich Recipes for a Quick and Easy Meal

Soup and sandwiches go together like shrimp and grits, peaches and cream, and bacon and eggs. You might choose a soup and sandwich for a light meal on a hot summer's evening, or you may choose a hearty, meaty stew and sub sandwich to fortify you on a blustery winter night. Whatever your preference, we've got you covered.

Have leftover holiday ham or turkey or need ideas to feed a tailgate crowd? You'll find what you need in this lineup of delicious soups and sandwiches. Looking for something fresh and light for a summer party? Fresh herbs and cucumbers combine to make a cool and refreshing gazpacho. Pair with a grilled cheese for a breezy summertime meal.

Also, keep in mind what ingredients you have on hand—as well as who you're cooking for. If you have an abundance of tomatoes, try one of our tomato soup recipes. We've also included classics such as cheese soups, baked potato soups, and chicken and dumplings, as well as crowd pleasers like Southern Wedding Soup, pimiento cheese sandwiches, and Easy Taco Soup, that anyone will love.

It's true that the classic combination of soups and sandwiches never get old.