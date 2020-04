25 Quick and Easy Southern Comfort Food Classics

When we think of Southern food, we think of comfort food and the classics. Fried chicken, shrimp and grits, casseroles packed full of whatever leftovers you’ve got on hand. These Southern dinner recipes, steadfast and soul-warming, bring the tastes of the South to your table. But on some nights, you simply don’t have time to put together an opulent Southern feast. These recipes deliver the authentic Southern flavor of their labor-intensive counterparts with super short prep time.From crunchy Southern Fried Catfish to slow-cooker Red Beans and Rice, these quick Southern recipes make fixing delicious meals a breeze. So if you’re in the mood for Shrimp and Grits, think you might like a Skillet Chicken Pot Pie, or know it's time to dig into a sandwich slathered with Homemade Pimiento Cheese, these easy Southern recipes will have you sitting down and filling your plate faster than you can say lickety-split. Just be sure to have some Banana Pudding or Easy Peach Cobbler ready for dessert.