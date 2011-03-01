19 Quick-Fix Taco Suppers
It's the daily conundrum that confronts us all. What's for dinner? While we love a great Sunday supper or weeknight dinner party as much as the rest of them, sometimes it's just not possible. Hectic work schedules, activities for the kids, social obligations, and a myriad of other things often pop up—sometimes when we're least expecting it. And then when we tumble through the front door, all we want is something easy. Bonus points if it appears on the table by itself. (Spoiler: It rarely does.) Enter these quick and easy taco recipes. They are guaranteed hits with the whole family, from the vegetarian to the ravenous carnivore, and there are so many options. The toppings are a fun way to let everyone personalize their dinner, and you don't need to raid the entire spice aisle of Piggly Wiggly to make sure everything is properly flavored. With crock-pot recipes and one-pot wonders, here are our favorite quick and easy taco recipes that make dinner feel like barely any work at all.
Southwest Chicken Tortillas
Recipe: Southwest Chicken Tortillas
This is a great recipe to use up leftover shredded chicken. All that's left to do is toast some tortillas and make the sauce, which is a combo of rich mayonnaise, tangy buttermilk, chipotle, lime, and adobo.
Easy Skillet Tacos
Recipe: Easy Skillet Tacos
This one-skillet taco supper makes preparation and clean-up easy. Loaded with ground beef, onions, salsa, and beans, it's hearty and quick—sure to please even your pickiest eater. Set out toppings for a build-your-own taco bar and everyone's happy.
Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa
Recipe: Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa
In a pinch? Skip the salsa. Although, the recipe is so low maintenance (done in your slow cooker!) that the salsa won't be a problem. Plus, peaches are involved, which is always a win.
Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos
Recipe: Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos
Succulent shrimp meets the Mexican husk tomato known as the tomatillo in this taco variation. A serrano chile provides a little kick (or more, if you keep the seeds) and the squeeze of lime keeps it all light and fresh.
Fish Tacos and Topping Bar
Recipe: Fish Tacos and Topping Bar
Crushed corn chips lend these tacos an extra crunch. Serve with warm tortillas, plenty of toppings, and the easy Asian Slaw and Chipotle Cream for a supper that knocks it out of the park.
Fried Catfish Tacos
Recipe: Fried Catfish Tacos
It's hard enough as it is to resist fried catfish, but in a taco? Completely irresistible. We never stood a chance.
Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos
After about 10 minutes in the pan, the chicken goes into the crock pot while you tend to other responsibilities. Quickly shred before serving with all the fixings and voilà. Easy dinner served.
Slow Cooker Carnitas Tacos
Recipe: Slow Cooker Carnitas Tacos
If you pop this in the slow cooker before heading to work, you'll have dinner on the table in lightning speed. Just shred the pork and broil for 10 minutes before serving with tortillas, shredded cabbage, avocado, and queso fresco. Lime wedges optional, but a lot more fun.
Chicken Bell Pepper Tacos
Recipe: Chicken Bell Pepper Tacos
Dinner in 20 minutes? It's a possibility with our Chicken Bell Pepper Tacos, which give a fun spin on the regular beef and cheese filling.
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
Recipe: Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
We can't say no to breakfast for dinner. Whip up these one-pan Chorizo Breakfast Tacos and save the leftovers for the next morning. Dinner (and breakfast) is served.
Easy Catfish Tacos
Recipe: Easy Catfish Tacos
Here's the baked version of fried catfish. While the fish is in the oven, you can use that time to prep the slaw.
Slow Cooker Pork Tacos
Recipe: Slow Cooker Pork Tacos
A pork roast gets cozy with some pineapple and white ale in a slow cooker before finding its way onto a tortilla bed topped with goat cheese, cilantro, and avocado.
Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos
Recipe: Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos
Marinate your steak beforehand and you can have dinner on the table in about 45 minutes—and on one pan to boot.
Black Bean-Corn Tacos
Recipe: Black Bean-Corn Tacos
Who said meat was the base of a great taco? These Black Bean-Corn Tacos will please vegetarians and die-hard taco lovers alike. With plenty of chile, fresh cilantro, and garlic, these tacos are as flavorful as any chicken, beef, or fish rendition.
Slow Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
Recipe: Slow Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
If you weren't already convinced that this recipe is both quick and delicious, just combine all the salsa ingredients in a bowl and let it sit. Dinner is served.
Lean Green Lettuce Tacos
Recipe: Lean Green Lettuce Tacos
No taco shell doesn't necessarily mean no fun. These Lean Green Lettuce Tacos are everything you love about tacos but help you cut out the carbs.
Tacos Al Pastor
Recipe: Tacos Al Pastor
Tacos Al Pastor is a Mexican dish featuring a pork and pineapple mixture. By marinating the pork with pineapple, the protein in the pork breaks down resulting in very tender meat. These tacos are generally served on soft tortillas and include cilantro, onions, lime juice, pineapple, and salsa.
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Tacos
Spice up taco night with these quick tacos. Jazz up ordinary salsa with mango, cilantro, and hot sauce, and serve a side of refried black beans for an easy weeknight meal.
Fried Chicken Tacos with Buttermilk-Jalapeño Sauce
Recipe: Fried Chicken Tacos with Buttermilk-Jalapeño Sauce
Use this creamy sauce to dress up store-bought fried chicken or as a salad dressing or dip for wings. Adjust the heat by adding more or less jalapeño. We like to double up on the tortillas, taco-truck style, for any of these tacos.