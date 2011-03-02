Shortcut Rotisserie Chicken Recipes

Everyone enjoys sharing home-cooked meals, but sometimes we all need an easy weeknight dinner. A rotisserie chicken can make mealtimes easy. Here are our favorite recipes for turning a simple rotisserie chicken into a weeknight dinner delight. You’ll love the one-dish recipes like our Chicken Tetrazzini with Prosciutto and Peas, and the Stovetop Chicken Pie—a tasty twist on this kitchen classic. If you prefer to spice up your dinnertimes, the rotisserie chicken recipes for Chicken Chimichangas, or Chicken-and-Green Chile Enchiladas, are mouthwateringly delicious. For a lighter weeknight dinner, the Asian-inspired Chicken-and-Wild Rice Salad, or our makeover for Light King Ranch Chicken Casserole, shows how filling healthy food can be. So grab a rotisserie chicken on your way home, choose any of these fantastic recipes, and settle in for an easy weeknight dinner.