Shortcut Rotisserie Chicken Recipes
Everyone enjoys sharing home-cooked meals, but sometimes we all need an easy weeknight dinner. A rotisserie chicken can make mealtimes easy. Here are our favorite recipes for turning a simple rotisserie chicken into a weeknight dinner delight. You’ll love the one-dish recipes like our Chicken Tetrazzini with Prosciutto and Peas, and the Stovetop Chicken Pie—a tasty twist on this kitchen classic. If you prefer to spice up your dinnertimes, the rotisserie chicken recipes for Chicken Chimichangas, or Chicken-and-Green Chile Enchiladas, are mouthwateringly delicious. For a lighter weeknight dinner, the Asian-inspired Chicken-and-Wild Rice Salad, or our makeover for Light King Ranch Chicken Casserole, shows how filling healthy food can be. So grab a rotisserie chicken on your way home, choose any of these fantastic recipes, and settle in for an easy weeknight dinner.
Chicken Tetrazzini with Prosciutto and Peas
Recipe: Chicken Tetrazzini with Prosciutto and Peas
In less than an hour, you can create a dinner that will satisfy the whole family. This standby casserole dish is one part comfort food, one part Italian delicacy, served in one dish.
Easy Chicken and Dumplings
Recipe: Easy Chicken and Dumplings
Deli-roasted chicken, cream of chicken soup, and canned biscuits make a quick-and-tasty version of classic chicken and dumplings.
Chicken Cobbler Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Cobbler Casserole
Buttery cubes of sourdough rolls make a quick and crunchy topping for this speedy twist on chicken pot pie.
Chicken-and-Green Chile Enchiladas
Recipe: Chicken-and-Green Chile Enchiladas
Substitute leftover roast beef or your favorite shredded barbecued pork as a tasty alternative to chicken.
White Lightning Chicken Chili
Recipe: White Lightning Chicken Chili
White Lightning Chicken Chili gets its name because it only takes 30 minutes from start to finish to get this one-dish meal to the table. Don't drain the chopped green chiles or navy beans. Serve chili with cornbread.
Stovetop Chicken Pie
Recipe: Stovetop Chicken Pie
A family-size rotisserie chicken yields the perfect amount of chopped cooked chicken for this quick twist on traditional chicken potpie. Lighten up this down home meal with low fat cream cheese and reduced-fat cream of mushroom soup, or serve it over brown rice rather than biscuits.
Light King Ranch Chicken Casserole
Recipe: Light King Ranch Casserole
If you think cutting calories means giving up the foods you love, think again. This top-rated makeover is every bit as creamy and satisfying as the full-fat original.
Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup
Recipe: Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup
This chicken noodle soup recipe comes with the helpful shortcut of using rotisserie chicken already built right into the ingredient list.