55 Suppers That Start With a Box of Rice

By Southern Living Editors
Updated April 12, 2021
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Got a box of rice in the pantry? You've got supper! Try one of these easy rice recipes for tonight's meal. If you think rice recipes are oh-so-ho-hum, think again. Even if you didn’t grow up in places like South Carolina or Louisiana, where this grain reigns, you’ll love the delicious pops of Southern flavor we’ve added to easy rice recipes that anybody can make. Get a taste of Louisiana with Shrimp Étouffée, Jambalaya, or Red Beans and Rice. Lime juice and jalapeño bring summery zest with a kick to our Southwest Chicken Rice Bowl. Head to the Lowcountry for pilau, perloo, or Savannah red rice. Brush up on the basics with plenty of fried rice and stir-fry recipes, and take something to a friend in need with our comforting and portable rice casseroles. With slow cooker, foil packet, skillet, and sheet pan options, these rice recipes are the easiest way to get dinner on the table. 

Southwest Chicken Rice Bowl

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Southwest Chicken Rice Bowl

Spice up dinner by cooking a Tex-Mex classic at home with this easy, warming Southwest chicken recipe, served on a bowl of flavorful rice and topped with a sprig of cilantro. Our time saving recipe tips include using microwaveable long-grain white rice, and using chicken cutlets—both will have you out of the kitchen and enjoying this delicious dinner sooner. Lime juice gives this rice bowl a summery zest while cayenne and jalapeño pepper add a nice kick. You can garnish this tasty dish with tortilla strips, lime wedges, salsa, or cilantro. This Southwest Chicken Rice Bowl is perfect for pairing with margaritas.

Shrimp and Pesto-Rice Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Shrimp and Pesto-Rice Salad

One of the great things about this Shrimp and Pesto-Rice Salad is that you can literally serve it any way you like it. Serve this brand-new twist on the old rice salad warm, or make it ahead, chill, and serve cold. This simple dish has delicately seasoned shrimp baked in the oven, then combined with a spinach pesto to create a delicious, quick, and healthy dinner. You’ll love the zing of the lime and the lime zest, the fresh taste of the mint, and the spice of garlic, while the almonds will add a deep, smoky flavor. Combined together, these ingredients make a full, rich, flavorful meal perfect for summer but delightful at any time.

Slow-Cooker Red Beans and Rice

Credit: Howard Lee Puckett

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Red Beans and Rice

Few dishes embody the true tastes of the South more than red beans and rice, and this slow-cooker recipe helps you get their flavors on the table without spending all day in the kitchen. For this recipe we’ve used thinly sliced smoked turkey sausage, which works wonderfully in a slow cooker, as well as sweet onion, two types of bell pepper, and a hint of Creole seasoning. To give this quick-fix dinner a little extra spice, you can add hot sauce if you like. Top this Slow-Cooker Red Beans and Rice with finely chopped red onions, or finely chopped green onion. Both will add a little extra spice to this amazing dish

Easy Chicken Fried Rice

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Easy Chicken Fried Rice

If you feel like the delicious tastes of Chinese food, this recipe will have you enjoying them in what seems like an instant. In the amount of time it takes for takeout to be delivered to your door, our homemade Chicken Fried Rice will be on the table and ready to eat. You’ll love the zing of the Asian chili-garlic sauce, and the freshness of the haricots verts, the red bell peppers, and the diced onion. Toss in some cooked chicken, top with green onions, and some chopped, toasted almonds, and you will have all of the flavors and tastes of take-out, but all of the pleasure and satisfaction of homemade. Enjoy this quick-fix dinner of Chicken Fried Rice today.

Skillet Sausage 'n' Rice

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Skillet Sausage 'n' Rice

This dish truly can be made quickly. It begins with a pound of smoked sausage, and a couple of bags of quick-cooking brown rice do the trick for this easy dish. Toss in a chopped bell pepper, a small onion, some garlic, and some chicken broth, and you’ll be amazed with how simple this dish really is. You will love how the flavors all tie together, and how delicious it all is. Smoked sausage, green bell pepper, and onion are the perfect skillet dinner partners. Let their spicy and savory flavors sizzle and simmer in the pan, then enjoy them on a plate. Dig in.

Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

You’re just 20 minutes away from this dinner that arrives on the table faster than takeout.

Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice

This light and bright recipe is the ultimate seafood supper for al fresco dining in the warm weather months.

Jessica Harris' Red Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Jessica Harris' Red Rice

This classic Lowcountry dish started in West Africa, and cookbook author and culinary historian Jessica Harris shared her recipe for it with us.

Red Rice-Smoked Chicken Perloo

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards; Prop Styling: Kendra Surface; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Red Rice-Smoked Chicken Perloo

Ashleigh Shanti, the chef behind Benne on Eagle, a James Beard Award-nominated restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, created this dressed-up version of the Lowcountry classic.

Foil Packet Red Beans and Rice

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Foil Packet Red Beans and Rice

Foil-packet suppers are the absolute easiest way to get dinner on the table with zero cleanup afterward.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Shrimp Fried Rice

Chopped pineapple adds just the right amount of sweetness to this under-30-minute supper.

Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup

We love the healthy boost collard greens give this classic chicken-and-rice soup.

Jambalaya de Covington

Credit: Jambalaya de Covington

Recipe: Jambalaya de Covington

This 1987 recipe from Covington, Louisiana, the parish seat of St. Tammany Parish, north of Lake Pontchartrain, will be your new favorite way to prepare jambalaya.

Grilled Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grilled Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice

Blend your favorite bright curry flavors with the ease of the grill in the summertime with this colorful dinner.

Sweet-and-Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl

Have you ever seen such a beautiful dish that only took 30 minutes to make?

Shrimp Étouffée

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Shrimp Étouffée

You can cook the rice ahead of time and reheat it before serving to save even more time on this Cajun staple.

One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Winner, winner chicken dinner! This budget-friendly recipe has everything you need for a complete meal in one dish.

Shrimp Stir Fry with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Shrimp Stir Fry with Bacon

Yet another recipe that proves bacon is always a good idea.

Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice

Don’t wait hours on the stovetop for red beans and rice when you can whip it up in your Instant Pot.

Sea Island Crab Fried Rice

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sea Island Crab Fried Rice

This version of the Lowcountry favorite crab rice almost seems too easy to be so flavorful.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice

This savory fall stew is oh-so-comforting for chilly nights.

Creamy Rice with Scallops

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Rice with Scallops

Impressive enough for the mother-in-law but easy enough for a weeknight, this recipe will quickly become a go-to in your home.

Simple Whole Roasted Chicken with Broccoli-Mushroom Rice

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Simple Whole Roasted Chicken with Broccoli-Mushroom Rice

There’s nothing better than a simple sheet pan dinner for busy nights.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

This vintage casserole is still around for a reason: It’s simple, easy, and always a crowd favorite.

Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

The only thing this one-dish Creole supper needs is a loaf of crusty white bread to sop up every last bit of flavor.

Jambalaya

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Jambalaya

This quick recipe for jambalaya is sure to warm your family up on a cold winter night. 

Grilled Spice-Rubbed Pork Chops with Scallion-Lime Rice

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Grilled Spice-Rubbed Pork Chops with Scallion-Lime Rice

Colorful, flavorful, and family-friendly, this 25-minute dinner is a summer success in our homes.

Herbed Shrimp-and-Rice Salad

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton;

Recipe: Herbed Shrimp-and-Rice Salad

This 15-minute recipe ensures your brown bag lunch will never be boring again.

Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-fry

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-fry

This savory, Asian-inspired dinner comes together in so fast.

Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls

Brighten up the dinner table with this healthy, one-bowl meal. Add grilled shrimp or chicken for even more protein.

Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup

This fresh soup is so simple to put together, as it starts with already-cooked chicken you can pick up from your local barbecue joint.

Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice

Double up on protein with this flavorful meal that includes fresh summer veggies like okra and tomatoes.

Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice

You can serve this versatile dinner over rice, as pictured, or stuff it in a pita the next day with leftovers.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

We took the retro favorite and made it even simpler (and honestly, so beautiful!) with this skillet version your family will love.

Steak and Peppers with Rice

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Steak and Peppers with Rice

This slow-cooker recipe will satisfy everyone in the family.

Pam Lolley’s Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Pam Lolley’s Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy

You know that a recipe is going to be good when it has Test Kitchen extraordinaire Pam Lolley’s name attached to it.

Thai Beef Stir-Fry

Recipe: Thai Beef Stir-Fry

Stir-fry recipes are a busy cook’s best friend, and this one will spice up your weeknight repertoire.

Cajun Shrimp Casserole

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Casserole

This casserole is a delicious and easy way to add Cajun flavor to a weeknight.

Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms

Recipe: Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms

There is nothing easier than a slow-cooker soup, and this one is made with store-bought shortcuts like prechopped veggies to make it even speedier.

Chicken Bog

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken Bog

If you’ve never heard of chicken bog, prepare to meet the easiest, kid-friendly dinner ever.

Stuffed Tomatoes with Pesto Rice

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Stuffed Tomatoes with Pesto Rice

If you’re looking to get a healthy, meatless dinner on the table this summer, look no further than this tasty recipe.

Savannah Red Rice

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Savannah Red Rice

This recipe came to us from Millie Givens in November of 1989, and we’ve been revisiting this classic ever since.

Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

This quick, colorful supper is the ideal one-dish recipe for summertime.

New Orleans Red Beans and Rice

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: New Orleans Red Beans and Rice

This red beans and rice recipe comes together with just two steps and your slow cooker.

Shrimp Perloo

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Shrimp Perloo

You can use chicken, sausage, or whatever seafood you have on hand for this Lowcountry rice dish.

Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice

This kid-friendly dinner is a staff favorite for using up leftover Easter ham.

Instant Pot Jambalaya

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Instant Pot Jambalaya

Our Test Kitchen pros could not stop raving about this new version of jambalaya.

Chicken-and-Collards Pilau

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Chicken-and-Collards Pilau

This version of the Lowcountry rice dinner is quick, and we love the healthy addition of Southern collards.

Pork and Bok Choy Stir-Fry

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Pork and Bok Choy Stir-Fry

Pork tenderloin is a great pick for this stir-fry, as it cooks quickly and pairs well with the bright sauce.

Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

In need of healthy, fast recipes for lunch or dinner meal prep? We’ve got you covered.

Burrito Bowls

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Burrito Bowls

Set up a burrito bar for this totally customizable dinner that will leave even the pickiest eaters satisfied.

Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

These beautiful salmon bowls start with salmon that’s been slow cooked with fresh spring veggies for a tender, never dry, fillet.

Ginger and Collard Green Fried Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Thom Driver

Recipe: Ginger and Collard Green Fried Rice

Leave it to chef and cookbook author Todd Richards to create an incredibly flavorful, Southern twist on fried rice.

Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

You can serve this five-ingredient dinner over rice, between tacos, on a salad, or even over nachos.

