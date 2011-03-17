55 Suppers That Start With a Box of Rice
Got a box of rice in the pantry? You've got supper! Try one of these easy rice recipes for tonight's meal. If you think rice recipes are oh-so-ho-hum, think again. Even if you didn’t grow up in places like South Carolina or Louisiana, where this grain reigns, you’ll love the delicious pops of Southern flavor we’ve added to easy rice recipes that anybody can make. Get a taste of Louisiana with Shrimp Étouffée, Jambalaya, or Red Beans and Rice. Lime juice and jalapeño bring summery zest with a kick to our Southwest Chicken Rice Bowl. Head to the Lowcountry for pilau, perloo, or Savannah red rice. Brush up on the basics with plenty of fried rice and stir-fry recipes, and take something to a friend in need with our comforting and portable rice casseroles. With slow cooker, foil packet, skillet, and sheet pan options, these rice recipes are the easiest way to get dinner on the table.
Recipe: Southwest Chicken Rice Bowl
Spice up dinner by cooking a Tex-Mex classic at home with this easy, warming Southwest chicken recipe, served on a bowl of flavorful rice and topped with a sprig of cilantro. Our time saving recipe tips include using microwaveable long-grain white rice, and using chicken cutlets—both will have you out of the kitchen and enjoying this delicious dinner sooner. Lime juice gives this rice bowl a summery zest while cayenne and jalapeño pepper add a nice kick. You can garnish this tasty dish with tortilla strips, lime wedges, salsa, or cilantro. This Southwest Chicken Rice Bowl is perfect for pairing with margaritas.
Recipe: Shrimp and Pesto-Rice Salad
One of the great things about this Shrimp and Pesto-Rice Salad is that you can literally serve it any way you like it. Serve this brand-new twist on the old rice salad warm, or make it ahead, chill, and serve cold. This simple dish has delicately seasoned shrimp baked in the oven, then combined with a spinach pesto to create a delicious, quick, and healthy dinner. You’ll love the zing of the lime and the lime zest, the fresh taste of the mint, and the spice of garlic, while the almonds will add a deep, smoky flavor. Combined together, these ingredients make a full, rich, flavorful meal perfect for summer but delightful at any time.
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Red Beans and Rice
Few dishes embody the true tastes of the South more than red beans and rice, and this slow-cooker recipe helps you get their flavors on the table without spending all day in the kitchen. For this recipe we’ve used thinly sliced smoked turkey sausage, which works wonderfully in a slow cooker, as well as sweet onion, two types of bell pepper, and a hint of Creole seasoning. To give this quick-fix dinner a little extra spice, you can add hot sauce if you like. Top this Slow-Cooker Red Beans and Rice with finely chopped red onions, or finely chopped green onion. Both will add a little extra spice to this amazing dish
Recipe: Easy Chicken Fried Rice
If you feel like the delicious tastes of Chinese food, this recipe will have you enjoying them in what seems like an instant. In the amount of time it takes for takeout to be delivered to your door, our homemade Chicken Fried Rice will be on the table and ready to eat. You’ll love the zing of the Asian chili-garlic sauce, and the freshness of the haricots verts, the red bell peppers, and the diced onion. Toss in some cooked chicken, top with green onions, and some chopped, toasted almonds, and you will have all of the flavors and tastes of take-out, but all of the pleasure and satisfaction of homemade. Enjoy this quick-fix dinner of Chicken Fried Rice today.
Recipe: Skillet Sausage 'n' Rice
This dish truly can be made quickly. It begins with a pound of smoked sausage, and a couple of bags of quick-cooking brown rice do the trick for this easy dish. Toss in a chopped bell pepper, a small onion, some garlic, and some chicken broth, and you’ll be amazed with how simple this dish really is. You will love how the flavors all tie together, and how delicious it all is. Smoked sausage, green bell pepper, and onion are the perfect skillet dinner partners. Let their spicy and savory flavors sizzle and simmer in the pan, then enjoy them on a plate. Dig in.
Recipe: Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry
You’re just 20 minutes away from this dinner that arrives on the table faster than takeout.
Recipe: Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice
This light and bright recipe is the ultimate seafood supper for al fresco dining in the warm weather months.
Recipe: Jessica Harris' Red Rice
This classic Lowcountry dish started in West Africa, and cookbook author and culinary historian Jessica Harris shared her recipe for it with us.
Recipe: Red Rice-Smoked Chicken Perloo
Ashleigh Shanti, the chef behind Benne on Eagle, a James Beard Award-nominated restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, created this dressed-up version of the Lowcountry classic.
Recipe: Foil Packet Red Beans and Rice
Foil-packet suppers are the absolute easiest way to get dinner on the table with zero cleanup afterward.
Recipe: Shrimp Fried Rice
Chopped pineapple adds just the right amount of sweetness to this under-30-minute supper.
Recipe: Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup
We love the healthy boost collard greens give this classic chicken-and-rice soup.
Recipe: Jambalaya de Covington
This 1987 recipe from Covington, Louisiana, the parish seat of St. Tammany Parish, north of Lake Pontchartrain, will be your new favorite way to prepare jambalaya.
Recipe: Grilled Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice
Blend your favorite bright curry flavors with the ease of the grill in the summertime with this colorful dinner.
Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl
Have you ever seen such a beautiful dish that only took 30 minutes to make?
Recipe: Shrimp Étouffée
You can cook the rice ahead of time and reheat it before serving to save even more time on this Cajun staple.
Recipe: One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice
Winner, winner chicken dinner! This budget-friendly recipe has everything you need for a complete meal in one dish.
Recipe: Shrimp Stir Fry with Bacon
Yet another recipe that proves bacon is always a good idea.
Recipe: Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice
Don’t wait hours on the stovetop for red beans and rice when you can whip it up in your Instant Pot.
Recipe: Sea Island Crab Fried Rice
This version of the Lowcountry favorite crab rice almost seems too easy to be so flavorful.
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice
This savory fall stew is oh-so-comforting for chilly nights.
Recipe: Creamy Rice with Scallops
Impressive enough for the mother-in-law but easy enough for a weeknight, this recipe will quickly become a go-to in your home.
Recipe: Simple Whole Roasted Chicken with Broccoli-Mushroom Rice
There’s nothing better than a simple sheet pan dinner for busy nights.
Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
This vintage casserole is still around for a reason: It’s simple, easy, and always a crowd favorite.
Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
The only thing this one-dish Creole supper needs is a loaf of crusty white bread to sop up every last bit of flavor.
Recipe: Jambalaya
This quick recipe for jambalaya is sure to warm your family up on a cold winter night.
Recipe: Grilled Spice-Rubbed Pork Chops with Scallion-Lime Rice
Colorful, flavorful, and family-friendly, this 25-minute dinner is a summer success in our homes.
Recipe: Herbed Shrimp-and-Rice Salad
This 15-minute recipe ensures your brown bag lunch will never be boring again.
Recipe: Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-fry
This savory, Asian-inspired dinner comes together in so fast.
Recipe: Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls
Brighten up the dinner table with this healthy, one-bowl meal. Add grilled shrimp or chicken for even more protein.
Recipe: Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup
This fresh soup is so simple to put together, as it starts with already-cooked chicken you can pick up from your local barbecue joint.
Recipe: Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice
Double up on protein with this flavorful meal that includes fresh summer veggies like okra and tomatoes.
Recipe: Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice
You can serve this versatile dinner over rice, as pictured, or stuff it in a pita the next day with leftovers.
Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
We took the retro favorite and made it even simpler (and honestly, so beautiful!) with this skillet version your family will love.
Recipe: Steak and Peppers with Rice
This slow-cooker recipe will satisfy everyone in the family.
Recipe: Pam Lolley’s Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy
You know that a recipe is going to be good when it has Test Kitchen extraordinaire Pam Lolley’s name attached to it.
Recipe: Thai Beef Stir-Fry
Stir-fry recipes are a busy cook’s best friend, and this one will spice up your weeknight repertoire.
Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Casserole
This casserole is a delicious and easy way to add Cajun flavor to a weeknight.
Recipe: Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms
There is nothing easier than a slow-cooker soup, and this one is made with store-bought shortcuts like prechopped veggies to make it even speedier.
Recipe: Chicken Bog
If you’ve never heard of chicken bog, prepare to meet the easiest, kid-friendly dinner ever.
Recipe: Stuffed Tomatoes with Pesto Rice
If you’re looking to get a healthy, meatless dinner on the table this summer, look no further than this tasty recipe.
Recipe: Savannah Red Rice
This recipe came to us from Millie Givens in November of 1989, and we’ve been revisiting this classic ever since.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice
This quick, colorful supper is the ideal one-dish recipe for summertime.
Recipe: New Orleans Red Beans and Rice
This red beans and rice recipe comes together with just two steps and your slow cooker.
Recipe: Shrimp Perloo
You can use chicken, sausage, or whatever seafood you have on hand for this Lowcountry rice dish.
Recipe: Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice
This kid-friendly dinner is a staff favorite for using up leftover Easter ham.
Recipe: Instant Pot Jambalaya
Our Test Kitchen pros could not stop raving about this new version of jambalaya.
Recipe: Chicken-and-Collards Pilau
This version of the Lowcountry rice dinner is quick, and we love the healthy addition of Southern collards.
Recipe: Pork and Bok Choy Stir-Fry
Pork tenderloin is a great pick for this stir-fry, as it cooks quickly and pairs well with the bright sauce.
Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli
In need of healthy, fast recipes for lunch or dinner meal prep? We’ve got you covered.
Recipe: Burrito Bowls
Set up a burrito bar for this totally customizable dinner that will leave even the pickiest eaters satisfied.
Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts
These beautiful salmon bowls start with salmon that’s been slow cooked with fresh spring veggies for a tender, never dry, fillet.
Recipe: Ginger and Collard Green Fried Rice
Leave it to chef and cookbook author Todd Richards to create an incredibly flavorful, Southern twist on fried rice.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken
You can serve this five-ingredient dinner over rice, between tacos, on a salad, or even over nachos.