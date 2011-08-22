30 Quick and Easy 5-Ingredient Dinner Recipes to Keep on Repeat
Who says weeknight meals have to be boring? Browse our selection of mouth-watering 5-ingredient dinner recipes and you will realize that quick and easy meals can also be innovative and delicious dinners. With the addition of a few extra ingredients to regular pantry staples, you have what it takes for a tasty quick dinner.
In our recipe for Potato-Crusted Pizza, a package of frozen shredded potatoes is the base for a yummy pizza that both kids and parents will approve of. Jarred sauces, seasoned breadcrumbs, or crushed cereal flakes help bump up the wow-factor for oven-fried chicken, fish, or pork chops. Your outdoor grill can become your go-to weeknight appliance for quick meals: Marinate steaks or chops in the morning before work, fire the grill up when you get home, and you are enjoying a delicious, home-cooked meal in no time. Add crusty bread, green salad, or fruit to any of these 5-ingredient meals for a quick and easy weeknight meal.
Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
Seasonal ingredients like corn and tomatoes star in this simple, main-dish-worthy salad.
Easy Steak Fajitas
Pick up a container of freshly sliced onions and bell peppers at the grocery store to save time (and tears) when preparing the fajitas. We prefer fresh over frozen vegetables in this recipe; they stay firmer when cooked. Let everyone customize their fajitas by setting out an assortment of toppings such as fresh cilantro, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream.
Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
Instead of buying jarred, shelf-stable pesto, choose the kind found in the refrigerator case (we like Bear Pond Farm Premium Basil Pesto). It tastes fresher and more like homemade.
The SL BLT
We prefer thick-cut bacon because it won't crumble in the sandwich.
Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes
Meaty beefsteak tomatoes can hold enough chicken salad to make a satisfying meal. It's okay if the tomatoes aren't perfectly round as long as they are large and flat-bottomed.
Cast-Iron Cowboy Steak
There's no need to giddy-up and go when you can have the great tastes of the ranch right around your own family dinner table. There's a special secret to getting great flavor to your favorite cut of meat. And, even better, this is the best way to cook a thick, juicy bone-in steak restaurant-style without smoking up the house. Use your grill to heat the cast-iron skillet; the skillet surface area promotes a more assertive flavor and better sear than grill grates. This will yield a sizzling-hot steak with the proper steak house crust. Season it with butter, herbs, and garlic for a perfect, melt-in-your-mouth flavor.
Top-Shelf Chicken Under a Brick
The "top-shelf" in this recipe speaks to the crispy skin, superior flavor, and juiciness of the bird. After you have your first bite, you'll be calling this recipe top-notch. It also refers to a novel new technique: cooking your potatoes in the heavy cast-iron skillet that's used as a weight on the chicken. The weight presses the chicken flat against the grill grates, cutting the cooking time in half. Plus you'll be cooking your side dish at the same time. You'll marvel at the look of the chicken when it comes off the grates, but the flavor will be even more sensational.
BLT Panzanella with Quick-Pickled Shallots
How do you improve on a classic sandwich? Turn it into a salad.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos
Taco Tuesday has never tasted so good.
Fig Flatbread
Store-bought fresh pizza dough forms the base for this elegant flatbread.
Spicy Baked Snapper, Greens, and Carrots in Parchment
This simple recipe combines all the elements you need to make a great, healthy supper in a convenient parchment parcel.
Eggplant Rollups
This healthier dinner option is low in carbs and packs in the veggies (along with tasty herbed ricotta and fan-favorite marinara).
Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken
In our books, this recipe is as good as it gets: it requires only 5 ingredients, tastes great, and cooks in the slow cooker.
Easy Grilled Salmon
Fire up the grill: Tonight's simple seafood supper will be served al fresco.
Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs
One of our favorite simple dinner formulas involves skewering our protein and veggies and tossing it all on the grill.
Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks
Ditch the bucket of fried chicken—these Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks are just as easy to make as it is to get in your car and drive to get your takeout.
Chicken with 40 Leaves of Basil
This ingredient list is so short because basil does most of the work in seasoning the chicken.
Lemon-Barbecue Chicken
This flavorful recipe for Lemon-Barbecue Chicken will have you feeling like a pitmaster in no time.
Lemony Baked Cod, Potatoes, and Artichokes in Parchment
Combine the elegance of a fancy French supper with the convenience of a sheet tray dinner with this recipe.
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast for dinner has never tasted so good, thanks to these Chorizo Breakfast Tacos.
Air-Fryer Tilapia with Smoky Tartar Sauce
Get the flavor of fried fish without ever turning on the stove.
Goat Cheese-and-Summer Squash Pizza
Goat cheese and summer squash lighten up the barbecue spread on this grilled pizza.
Black Bean-Corn Tacos
This recipe is a great vegetarian option for Taco Tuesday.
Chicken Parmesan Pizza
This quick-and-easy take on an Italian dinner classic begins with frozen garlic bread. Pull out that bread from your freezer and transform it into a pizza that kids and adults alike will love. Crisp it up in the oven, then top the bread with deli-fried chicken strips, pizza sauce, cheese, and basil. Or, use any leftover meat on hand, such as chopped chicken breasts or Italian sausage. You can also have a quick-fix side salad with some romaine lettuce, cracked pepper, and freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Top it with your favorite Caesar dressing and your simple Italian dinner is ready to go.
Watch: Quick-Fix 5-Ingredient Pizza
Turkey Scaloppine
Weeknight meals can't get much easier than this. Simply dredge turkey or chicken cutlets in a flour mixture, and cook it for a few minutes until done. Serve this with a white wine reduction that will bring the right combination of subtle sweetness and deep, earthy undertones. The extra secret to this recipe is a little Cajun seasoning that adds just a touch of heat to the scaloppine. Complete the meal with a just-as-easy side—sautéed zucchini. This meal is simply Southern—meaning that it is fried goodness—but the turkey keeps it lean, meaning that you can keep it on your dinner table.
Almond-Crusted Tilapia
If you need a quick weeknight dinner, gently cooking fish in a skillet on the stovetop is one of the simplest ways to go. The almond coating on this tilapia gives it a great nutty-flavored crunch, and extra toasted almonds sprinkled on top truly bring these flavors to the fore. Ready in less than 10 minutes, this recipe will become a go-to weeknight meal your family will love. If you prefer a fish other than tilapia, catfish, orange roughy, or flounder can work equally as well. Whichever you choose, it will be simple to bring this healthier version of a Southern fish fry to your weeknight dinner table.
Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
What could make pork better than more pork? That is the idea with this recipe. And, since everything does taste better with bacon, all you have to do to prepare this crowd-pleaser is sprinkle a pork tenderloin with a little steak seasoning, wrap it with a few strips of bacon, and stick it in the oven. It's that easy! Crisp up the bacon under the broiler before you take the tenderloin out, and you'll be rewarded with crunch and with perfectly roasted meat in every bite.
Crispy Oven-Fried Catfish
Few dishes could be more Southern, or more delicious, than fried catfish. But you may be hesitant to make it at home because of the cleanup. Avoid the mess of frying fish by oven-frying it instead. The batter for this catfish is something unexpected—cornflakes add the crunchy coating while reducing the grease of traditional fried fish. The real richness of this catfish comes from soaking it in buttermilk first, though, then giving it a little spice with some Creole seasoning. Half- an-hour later, you'll be pulling your catfish out of the oven—it's a lot simpler than reeling them in at the lake.
Asian Pork Chops
Getting the beautiful and subtle flavors of Asian cuisine doesn't mean you have to spend hours in the kitchen or have a cabinet full of spices and sauces. This simple recipe shows you how to get your favorite flavors in a simple weeknight supper. Hoisin sauce and sweet chili sauce give these pork chops their Asian flare. Just marinate the pork chops for two to for hour and they'll be rich with these saucy, spicy flavors. Then, put them on the grill where they will sear to smoky delights. Brush on some extra marinade right before you serve these and you will have the perfect quick-and-easy dinner.
Potato-Crusted Pizza
You can give your pizza crust some unexpected crunch when you begin with a base of seasoned shredded potato rounds. Yes, that's right, rather than the traditional dough, this makes an amazing, kid-friendly crust that is delicious and delightful. What's even better is that you can start with a package of premade rounds, meaning that this quick-fix supper can go from freezer to table in what seems like no time at all. Top these with tomatoes, fresh basil, and a pizza cheese blend, and you'll be ready to grab a slice and savor every bite! And with only five ingredients, it's easy to always have what you need on hand.