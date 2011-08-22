Who says weeknight meals have to be boring? Browse our selection of mouth-watering 5-ingredient dinner recipes and you will realize that quick and easy meals can also be innovative and delicious dinners. With the addition of a few extra ingredients to regular pantry staples, you have what it takes for a tasty quick dinner.

In our recipe for Potato-Crusted Pizza, a package of frozen shredded potatoes is the base for a yummy pizza that both kids and parents will approve of. Jarred sauces, seasoned breadcrumbs, or crushed cereal flakes help bump up the wow-factor for oven-fried chicken, fish, or pork chops. Your outdoor grill can become your go-to weeknight appliance for quick meals: Marinate steaks or chops in the morning before work, fire the grill up when you get home, and you are enjoying a delicious, home-cooked meal in no time. Add crusty bread, green salad, or fruit to any of these 5-ingredient meals for a quick and easy weeknight meal.