Our Most Popular Bread Recipes of All Time
Fresh-baked bread is the ultimate comfort food. Think about it: your house fills with delicious smells, you've got an excuse to eat butter, and you look like a kitchen ace to others when you pull fresh-baked bread out of the oven. We often think of fresh-baked bread as a chore, something that requires a lot of time, but we've rounded up some easy bread recipes that are impressive but so simple that you'll think nothing of whipping one of these together.
Easy bread recipes are a great thing to have in your back pocket as they can take a hum-drum weeknight meal to next-level greatness: that soup and sandwich suddenly look a lot better when you've got a batch of Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread to serve alongside. Easy bread recipes aren't limited to savory uses, of course; turn a Saturday morning breakfast into something special with our Homemade Orange Rolls. Whatever the occasion calls for, we've got an easy bread recipe for you.
Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
Bake these rolls together tin the pan to create a stunning pull-apart display. This time-tested recipe is sure to be a dinner party hit.
Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread
Serve this fancy, flavorful bread with a generous smear of Whipped Sweet Potato Butter to make the ultimate dinner party side.
Fig Bread
The fresh perfume of this Fig Bread will fill your whole house—its lovely scent is sure to wake up hungry holiday guests.
Overnight Yeast Rolls
Make these rolls the night before a holiday or dinner party, then just pop them in the oven on the day of for a quick, easy side.
Amy Grant's Banana Nut Bread
Banana bread without nuts would simply be incomplete. Amy Grant's recipe uses Southern-favorite pecans to add texture and toasty flavor.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Every Southerner should have at least one homemade biscuit recipe in their rotation. These biscuits taste just like Grandma's.
Pull Apart Pizza Bread
Ditch the frozen pizza—the kids will absolutely adore this creative take on pull-apart bread. The secret ingredient to this speedy bread? A can of biscuits.
Caramel Glazed Monkey Bread
Kids and adults alike cannot resist a sticky, sweet monkey bread, and this caramel-glazed version is ultimately indulgent.
Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread
Pumpkin, honey, and beer, all baked into a steaming bread loaf? This bread will be your new go-to fall recipe.
Easter Bread
There's no better way to celebrate Easter than with a traditional homemade braided loaf that's also steeped in symbolism.
Orange Rolls
These Orange Rolls are a time-honored Alabama tradition and certainly worth making from scratch.
Homemade Crescent Rolls
Ditch the pre-made dough: Once you taste these homemade crescent rolls, you'll never go back to the store-bought stuff.
Apple Bread
Applesauce and fresh Granny Smith Apples come together in this moist, apple-packed loaf.
Sweet Potato Rolls with Cane Syrup Glaze
Sweet potato adds a fluffy texture and stunning orange color to these photo-ready rolls. They're the ideal roll to accent your Thanksgiving table.
Angel Biscuits
These Angel Biscuits taste like a bite of heaven. They use salted butter, buttermilk, and shortening to create the perfect basic biscuit.
Raisin Bread
Raisin Bread has graced Grandma's pantry for as long as we can remember, and store-bought loaves simply can't compare to homemade bread.
Pumpkin Bread
You'll want to bake extra loaves of this bread to gift to teachers, neighbors, friends, and family.
Sally Lunn Bread
This slightly-sweet bread goes beautifully with a variety of meals—we love serving it with chili, but we're also snacking on this bread all day long.
Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter
In the fall, we're sneaking pumpkin into all of our favorite recipes, including these beautiful Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits.
Banana Bread
Bring new life to those almost-overripe bananas with this classic Banana Bread recipe.
Yeast Rolls
These yeast rolls showcase a stunning swirl that will draw eyes at your dinner party table.