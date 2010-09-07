Our Most Popular Bread Recipes of All Time

Fresh-baked bread is the ultimate comfort food. Think about it: your house fills with delicious smells, you've got an excuse to eat butter, and you look like a kitchen ace to others when you pull fresh-baked bread out of the oven. We often think of fresh-baked bread as a chore, something that requires a lot of time, but we've rounded up some easy bread recipes that are impressive but so simple that you'll think nothing of whipping one of these together.

Easy bread recipes are a great thing to have in your back pocket as they can take a hum-drum weeknight meal to next-level greatness: that soup and sandwich suddenly look a lot better when you've got a batch of Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread to serve alongside. Easy bread recipes aren't limited to savory uses, of course; turn a Saturday morning breakfast into something special with our Homemade Orange Rolls. Whatever the occasion calls for, we've got an easy bread recipe for you.