Our Most Popular Bread Recipes of All Time

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 16, 2022
Credit: Iain Bagwell

Fresh-baked bread is the ultimate comfort food. Think about it: your house fills with delicious smells, you've got an excuse to eat butter, and you look like a kitchen ace to others when you pull fresh-baked bread out of the oven. We often think of fresh-baked bread as a chore, something that requires a lot of time, but we've rounded up some easy bread recipes that are impressive but so simple that you'll think nothing of whipping one of these together.

Easy bread recipes are a great thing to have in your back pocket as they can take a hum-drum weeknight meal to next-level greatness: that soup and sandwich suddenly look a lot better when you've got a batch of Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread to serve alongside. Easy bread recipes aren't limited to savory uses, of course; turn a Saturday morning breakfast into something special with our Homemade Orange Rolls. Whatever the occasion calls for, we've got an easy bread recipe for you.

Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

Bake these rolls together tin the pan to create a stunning pull-apart display. This time-tested recipe is sure to be a dinner party hit.

Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread

Serve this fancy, flavorful bread with a generous smear of Whipped Sweet Potato Butter to make the ultimate dinner party side.

Fig Bread

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Erin Merhar

Fig Bread

The fresh perfume of this Fig Bread will fill your whole house—its lovely scent is sure to wake up hungry holiday guests.

Overnight Yeast Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

Overnight Yeast Rolls

Make these rolls the night before a holiday or dinner party, then just pop them in the oven on the day of for a quick, easy side.

Amy Grant's Banana Nut Bread

Credit: Southern Living

Amy Grant's Banana Nut Bread

Banana bread without nuts would simply be incomplete. Amy Grant's recipe uses Southern-favorite pecans to add texture and toasty flavor.

Buttermilk Biscuits

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Favorite Buttermilk Biscuits

Every Southerner should have at least one homemade biscuit recipe in their rotation. These biscuits taste just like Grandma's.

Pull Apart Pizza Bread

Credit: Alison Miksch

Pull Apart Pizza Bread

Ditch the frozen pizza—the kids will absolutely adore this creative take on pull-apart bread. The secret ingredient to this speedy bread? A can of biscuits.

Caramel Glazed Monkey Bread

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Caramel Glazed Monkey Bread

Kids and adults alike cannot resist a sticky, sweet monkey bread, and this caramel-glazed version is ultimately indulgent.

Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread

Pumpkin, honey, and beer, all baked into a steaming bread loaf? This bread will be your new go-to fall recipe.

Easter Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Easter Bread

There's no better way to celebrate Easter than with a traditional homemade braided loaf that's also steeped in symbolism.

Orange Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

Orange Rolls

These Orange Rolls are a time-honored Alabama tradition and certainly worth making from scratch.

Homemade Crescent Rolls

Credit: Beau Gustafson

Homemade Crescent Rolls

Ditch the pre-made dough: Once you taste these homemade crescent rolls, you'll never go back to the store-bought stuff.

Apple Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Apple Bread

Applesauce and fresh Granny Smith Apples come together in this moist, apple-packed loaf.

Sweet Potato Rolls with Cane Syrup Glaze

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Sweet Potato Rolls with Cane Syrup Glaze

Sweet potato adds a fluffy texture and stunning orange color to these photo-ready rolls. They're the ideal roll to accent your Thanksgiving table.

Angel Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Angel Biscuits

These Angel Biscuits taste like a bite of heaven. They use salted butter, buttermilk, and shortening to create the perfect basic biscuit.

Raisin Bread

Credit: Southern Living

Raisin Bread

Raisin Bread has graced Grandma's pantry for as long as we can remember, and store-bought loaves simply can't compare to homemade bread.

Pumpkin Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Pumpkin Bread

You'll want to bake extra loaves of this bread to gift to teachers, neighbors, friends, and family.

Sally Lunn Bread

Sally Lunn Bread

This slightly-sweet bread goes beautifully with a variety of meals—we love serving it with chili, but we're also snacking on this bread all day long.

Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Propr Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter

In the fall, we're sneaking pumpkin into all of our favorite recipes, including these beautiful Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits.

Banana Bread

Credit: Southern Living

Banana Bread

Bring new life to those almost-overripe bananas with this classic Banana Bread recipe.

Yeast Rolls

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Yeast Rolls

These yeast rolls showcase a stunning swirl that will draw eyes at your dinner party table.

By Southern Living Editors