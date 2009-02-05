Delicious Pork Chop Recipes That'll Please the Whole Family
From roasted to pan-fried, grilled to breaded, this selection of easy pork chop recipes will give you many tasty options for mealtime. Tell the steak and potatoes to move over (just a little). Bone-in pork chop recipes guarantee juicy cuts of meat, while boneless pork chop recipes offer ease. But whether they're thick-cut or thin, budget-friendly pork chops are a favorite option for busy weeknight dinners. While Southerners love their fried meat and gravies, this isn't just fried pork chop recipes galore. There are also pork chop crock pot recipes and grilled pork chop recipes that pack in plenty of flavor. Just take our Slow-Cooker Pork Chops, for example. Or, maybe you'd prefer Pork Chops with Dijon-Buttermilk Sauce, for those who like a little gravy. Pork chops are easy and convenient, and every family member is going to love our quick, best pork chop recipes.
Pork Chops with Spring Onions, Farro, and Asparagus
If you're looking for a lighter alternative to classic fried pork chops, try this healthy supper on for size. It includes your protein, healthy carbs, and veggies for a well-rounded meal the family will love.
Pork Chops with Tomato-Bacon Gravy
The gravy is really the star of this family-friendly meal that you'll surely serve on repeat.
Grilled Pork Chops with Pico de Gallo
You'll love the way fresh, colorful salsa pairs with grilled pork chops in this easy summer dinner recipe.
Fried Pork Chops with Cream Gravy
It doesn't get much more Southern than fried meat with creamy gravy. The gravy gets its flavor from a secret of the Southern kitchen—by recycling the pan drippings from the meat preparation to add rich, finger-licking flavor.
Fried Pork Chops with Potatoes and Peas
We lightened up classic fried pork chops with less fat and oily mess.
Fontina-Stuffed Pork Chops with Mashed Potatoes
If you're in the mood for comfort food, look no further than this cheesy pork chop meal.
Pork Fried Rice
Skip the to-go order this weekend and try this 30-minute recipe instead—the kids will love it!
Homemade Shake-and-Bake Pork Chops with Mustard Sauce
We have to warn you ahead of time: Our readers and reviewers report that this fantastic sauce is so good, they often double the recipe and serve the chops with extra sauce.
Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
This one-pan dish is as impressive as it is easy to make. The Granny Smith apples add sweet notes to the otherwise savory flavor profile.
Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans
When in doubt, pull out your trusty sheet pan on busy weeknights and get dinner on the table in a snap.
Roasted Pork Chops with Beets and Kale
This sheet pan dinner is easy, healthy, and needs just 10 minutes of hands-on time.
Asian Pork Chops
Tired of mashed potatoes and broccoli every night? In less than 20 minutes you can have these flavorful Asian Pork Chops ready to serve.
Pork Marsala
Let the slow cooker handle dinner tonight with this Pork Marsala that's delicious over egg noodles for a comforting meal on a cold night.
Crispy Breaded Pork Cutlets
These crunchy, pan-fried pork chops are complemented beautifully by a simple, tangy slaw.
Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes
A zesty marinade livens up this pork-and-veggie one-sheet-pan supper. Flavorful roasted squash, zucchini, and red potatoes make the perfect bed on which to serve pork loin chops.
Lemon Pork Chops with Quinoa Salad
Your family and guests will love these flavorful pork chops with a crunchy almond topping. It's simple to make and highly flavorful.
Sliced Pork Chops with Brown Butter-Golden Raisin Relish
Think pork chops aren't dressy enough for supper club? Think again! This elegant supper elevates the weeknight staple to restaurant-worthy status.
Jalapeño-Basil Pork Chops
Full of peppery flavor, these pork chops are surprisingly easy to make. All you'll need is a jar of jalapeño pepper jelly, basil, and white wine.
Grilled Spice-Rubbed Pork Chops with Scallion-Lime Rice
Our homemade spice rub is delicious on grilled chicken as well as pork, and you'll want to make this hearty, healthy meal again and again.
Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil PacketsChile Pork Chop Foil Packets
Don't feel like cleaning up after supper? Before you call for takeout, try a mess-free foil packet recipe, like this one that pairs budget-friendly pork chops with colorful veggies and good-for-you beans.
Chile-Rubbed Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Grilled Okra
We love a rub. It's easier and less messy than a marinade and gives through-and-through flavoring, and spices like paprika and dried thyme are perfect for a smoky pork chop.
Pecan-Breaded Pork Chops with Beer Sauce
Two Southern-favorite ingredients, pork chops and pecans, meet in this recipe that's classic with a fun twist.
Pork-and-Shaved Vegetable Salad
This salad doesn't skimp on flavor. With juicy, slow-cooked pork chops and colorful veggies, this easy salad is great for dinner and lunch the next day.
Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore
There's nothing we love more than a dinner that comes together in our cast-iron skillet, and this impressive recipe does just that.
Salt-and-Pepper Pork Chops
These pork chops are delightfully crisp—the secret? Jonathan Wu's cornstarch batter.
Slow-Cooker Pork Chops
This easy dinner hinges on choosing the right cut. Make it a thick-cut, bone-in shoulder blade for a juicy pork chop dinner.
Pork Chops with Dijon-Buttermilk Sauce
Nothing's worse than a dry pork chop. This recipe ensures they stay juicy thanks to the Dijon-Buttermilk Sauce.