11 Must-Try Meatloaf Recipes

If you're searching for meatloaf recipes, you must already love them. And why not? Far beyond the bland, tomato paste-covered cafeteria fare of grade school days, a juicy and savory meatloaf is comfort food at its best. This meatloaf recipe collection will inspire you to step out of the box and try different ingredients to take the classic weeknight meal to another level. Our Turkey Meatloaf uses lean ground turkey and turkey sausage for a healthier spin on the classic, while our Slow Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf is dressy enough for guests. For a perfectly portioned family dinner, try our Muffin Tin Meatloaves. If you are looking for the classic meatloaf complete with ketchup topping, you will want to try the top-rated Old Fashioned Meatloaf.

Few foods are as simultaneously loved and derided as the humble meatloaf. If your family groans when meatloaf night comes around, they might just be clamoring for a new version. These recipes will mix it up while still delivering the dish's original promise: a hot dinner followed by opportunities for really yummy leftover sandwiches.