Hearty Meatball Recipes That'll Have Everyone Coming Back for Seconds

Let's face it. On a cold winter's eve or rainy weekend afternoon, nothing quite hits the spot like comfort food. Hallmarks of some favorites? Gooey, cheesy, saucy, and definitely served piping hot. For some, it's a steaming bowl of soup. Others may go to bat for the fried green tomato (or fried okra, we'd go for both). And, a cheesy lasagna never failed to disappoint. But, enter the humble meatball. Though it appears to be simple, it packs a punch in the convenience and taste departments, especially when all it really needs is the right sauce. Here are 22 excellent meatball recipes that will wow for a weeknight dinner, cookout, potluck, and dinner party. Serve them as the appetizer or main dish, and save the leftovers for a meal of their own. (The only real question you need to ask is if there will be leftovers.) From sliders to pastas, bakes to skewers, these meatball recipes will find their way into your meal rotation—and trust us, no one's complaining.