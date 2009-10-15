Anytime Grits Recipes
This favorite Southern food isn't just for breakfast! Add grits to your menu with our Cheddar cheese grits, shrimp and grits, and grits-bar ideas.
Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
The key to this delicious brunch dish is in the smoked sausage. Salt, thyme, garlic powder, and cheddar cheese give depth to the casserole's savory flavor.
Spiced Pumpkin Grits
Recipe: Spiced Pumpkin Grits
Add a little fall flavor to your grits with canned pumpkin and spiced pecans.
Cheesy Grits-and-Ale Soup
Recipe: Cheesy Grits-and-Ale Soup
This recipe puts a delicious, Southern twist on a classic beer-cheese soup.
Italian-Style Grits and Greens with Pulled Pork and Mushrooms
Recipe: Italian-Style Grits and Greens with Pulled Pork and Mushrooms
We topped creamy grits and greens with pulled pork and garlicky sautéed mushrooms.
Chicken Chili Pot Pie Recipe
Recipe: Chicken Chili Pot Pie Recipe
The poblano chiles and butternut squash are topped with puffed, cheesy grits. You can make this as individual servings or in a 3-quart baking dish.
Bacon-and-Chive Grit Fries with Smoky Hot Ketchup
Recipe: Bacon-and-Chive Grit Fries with Smoky Hot Ketchup
These grit fries are a little bit like cheese sticks, but with a Southern flair.
Caramelized Onion and Pancetta Grits
Recipe: Caramelized Onion and Pancetta Grits
Pancetta is an Italian meat similar to bacon. You definitely don't want to miss it.
White Cheddar Grits Ft Louise
Recipe: White Cheddar Chipotle Grits
These grits, made with cream and pureed chipotle peppers, are flavorful and – contrary to their name – not gritty at all. The trick? Use cream instead of water.
Buttermilk Grits with Pear-Granola
Recipe: Buttermilk Grits with Pear-Granola
Make yourself a sweet little snack with this pear-granola topped recipe.
Smoked Gouda and Andouille Grits
Recipe: Smoked Gouda and Andouille Grits
Make your grits a little more Cajun with Andouille sausage and rich smoked Gouda.
Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp
Recipe: Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp
Add a little Southern flair to your shrimp n' grits with some country ham.
Blackberry-Yogurt Grits
Recipe: Blackberry-Yogurt Grits
Whether you start your day off with this recipe or turn to it for a snack, you will be happy you made it.
Hatch Chile Grits Breakfast Bowl
Recipe: Hatch Chile Grits Breakfast Bowl
These creamy grits are topped with a fried egg, making it a perfect way to start the day.
Cheesy Grits Soufflé
Recipe: Cheesy Grits Soufflé
Turn a classic Southern dish into a light, fluffy soufflé for the ultimate holiday brunch.
Roasted Tomato and Garlic Grits
Recipe: Roasted Tomato and Garlic Grits
This tomato and garlic recipe is topped with feta cheese.
Pimiento Cheese and Brisket Grits
Recipe: Pimiento Cheese and Brisket Grits
Take your grits to the BBQ with sliced brisket and some fresh pimiento cheese.
Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits
Recipe: Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits
Rich goat cheese and fresh corn make this grits recipe the perfect side dish for any meal.
Southern Shrimp and Grits
Recipe: Southern Shrimp and Grits
This classic shrimp and grits recipe is quick and easy. It's a classic choice for a delicious weeknight meal.
Deviled Grits
Recipe: Deviled Grits
Orange juice, grits, and bacon come together for the ultimate everything-bite in this tasty breakfast recipe.
Parmesan Grits Triangles with Pesto
Recipe: Parmesan Grits Triangles with Pesto
These crunchy grits bites are perfect for party appetizers.
Parmesan Grits
Recipe: Parmesan Grits
Parmesan cheese is the shining star in this elegant yet simple grits recipe.
Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles
Recipe: Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles