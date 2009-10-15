Anytime Grits Recipes

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

This favorite Southern food isn't just for breakfast! Add grits to your menu with our Cheddar cheese grits, shrimp and grits, and grits-bar ideas.

Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

The key to this delicious brunch dish is in the smoked sausage. Salt, thyme, garlic powder, and cheddar cheese give depth to the casserole's savory flavor.

Spiced Pumpkin Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spiced Pumpkin Grits

Add a little fall flavor to your grits with canned pumpkin and spiced pecans.

Cheesy Grits-and-Ale Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cheesy Grits-and-Ale Soup

This recipe puts a delicious, Southern twist on a classic beer-cheese soup.

 

Italian-Style Grits and Greens with Pulled Pork and Mushrooms

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Italian-Style Grits and Greens with Pulled Pork and Mushrooms

We topped creamy grits and greens with pulled pork and garlicky sautéed mushrooms.

Chicken Chili Pot Pie Recipe

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Chicken Chili Pot Pie Recipe

The poblano chiles and butternut squash are topped with puffed, cheesy grits. You can make this as individual servings or in a 3-quart baking dish.

Bacon-and-Chive Grit Fries with Smoky Hot Ketchup

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bacon-and-Chive Grit Fries with Smoky Hot Ketchup

These grit fries are a little bit like cheese sticks, but with a Southern flair. 

Caramelized Onion and Pancetta Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Caramelized Onion and Pancetta Grits

Pancetta is an Italian meat similar to bacon. You definitely don't want to miss it.

White Cheddar Grits Ft Louise

Credit: Hannah Schneider Creative

Recipe: White Cheddar Chipotle Grits

These grits, made with cream and pureed chipotle peppers, are flavorful and – contrary to their name – not gritty at all. The trick? Use cream instead of water.

Buttermilk Grits with Pear-Granola

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Grits with Pear-Granola

Make yourself a sweet little snack with this pear-granola topped recipe.

Smoked Gouda and Andouille Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked Gouda and Andouille Grits

Make your grits a little more Cajun with Andouille sausage and rich smoked Gouda.

Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp

Add a little Southern flair to your shrimp n' grits with some country ham.

Blackberry-Yogurt Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Blackberry-Yogurt Grits

Whether you start your day off with this recipe or turn to it for a snack, you will be happy you made it.

Hatch Chile Grits Breakfast Bowl

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Hatch Chile Grits Breakfast Bowl

These creamy grits are topped with a fried egg, making it a perfect way to start the day.

Cheesy Grits Soufflé

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Grits Soufflé

Turn a classic Southern dish into a light, fluffy soufflé for the ultimate holiday brunch.

Roasted Tomato and Garlic Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Tomato and Garlic Grits

This tomato and garlic recipe is topped with feta cheese.

Pimiento Cheese and Brisket Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese and Brisket Grits

Take your grits to the BBQ with sliced brisket and some fresh pimiento cheese.

Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits

Rich goat cheese and fresh corn make this grits recipe the perfect side dish for any meal. 

Southern Shrimp and Grits

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Southern Shrimp and Grits

This classic shrimp and grits recipe is quick and easy. It's a classic choice for a delicious weeknight meal. 

Deviled Grits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Deviled Grits

Orange juice, grits, and bacon come together for the ultimate everything-bite in this tasty breakfast recipe. 

Parmesan Grits Triangles with Pesto

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Parmesan Grits Triangles with Pesto

These crunchy grits bites are perfect for party appetizers.  

Parmesan Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Parmesan Grits

Parmesan cheese is the shining star in this elegant yet simple grits recipe. 

Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

