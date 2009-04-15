Fire Up the Grill for Our Favorite Burger Recipes
Long day at the office? You will get fired up over these grilled burger recipes. These grilled burger recipes show you how to add zip to your burgers and jazz up your condiments. Transform ground beef, turkey, or chicken into a great-tasting dinner the whole family will love. These easy grilled burger recipes, including the best turkey burger recipe ever. Keep your food prep short and simple, while helping you serve up family-loved dinners that go beyond the basic burger. Think outside the bun and grill a lamb burger or black bean burger. With the addition of pimiento cheese, peaches, bacon, and bourbon, you will find many of these recipes have a decidedly Southern twist. While you are cooking outdoors, go ahead and serve dinner alfresco, as well. You can turn a mid-week meal into something special.
Serrano Pepper Burgers
Recipe: Serrano Pepper Burgers
Florida Georgia Line's songwriter friend Craig Wiseman shared his recipe with the band. The secret? Grill-roasted peppers that add spicy heat and a touch of sweetness and smoke to juicy burgers. Use your favorite peppers, including milder Anaheim, Cubanelle, bell, or poblano.
Pimiento Cheese-Bacon Burger
Recipe: Pimiento Cheese-Bacon Burger
Dress up our Best Beef Burgers with fresh herbs and a hearty scoop of pimiento cheese and bacon.
Bacon, Peach, and Basil Burgers
Recipe: Bacon, Peach, and Basil Burgers
Nothing says summer in the South quite like peaches, and of course we think everything goes better with bacon, so the Bacon, Peach, and Basil Burgers are a fresh-off-the-fire sensation. We recommend ground sirloin here because it's lean, which causes fewer flare-ups on the grill. Chopped pickled jalapeños and their juice ramp up the flavor, while bacon, and tangy-sweet chutney balance the heat. Soft and creamy goat cheese, an unexpected addition, adds just the right amount of smooth flavor to these amazingly balanced burgers.
Sloppy Joe Carolina-Style Burgers
Recipe: Sloppy Joe Carolina-Style Burgers
These fantastic burgers—made with ground sirloin—get that little something extra, Carolina-style, from a delicious scoop of chili on top. We don’t call them sloppy for nothing, so you’ll want to eat these over-the-top burgers with a knife and fork, or set out a pile of napkins. Add fresh crisp texture and flavor by mounding slaw atop the burgers. Serve extra slaw on the side to sop up that chili, or save it for another day.
BBQ Chicken Burger
Recipe: BBQ Chicken Burger
These tasty barbecue chicken burgers are topped with an easy slaw that starts with a bag of mix from the grocery store.
Cast-Iron Skillet Burgers
Recipe: Cast-Iron Skillet Burgers
You don’t need to fire up the grill for this burger recipe that uses your trusty cast-iron skillet.
Salmon Burger
Recipe: Salmon Burger
Lighten up burger night with this salmon version that has Asian-inspired flavors.
Creole Burger
Recipe: Creole Burger
Kick up your usual burger with Creole seasonings and a tangy, spicy sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Recipe: Bacon Cheeseburger
Top these smashed burgers with our Sweet-Spicy Refrigerator Pickles for the perfect pairing.
Gyro Burgers with Tahini Sauce
Recipe: Gyro Burgers with Tahini Sauce
These Greek-inspired burgers offer a low-carb substitution when served in pita rounds.
Black Bean Burgers with Comeback Sauce
Recipe: Black Bean Burgers with Comeback Sauce
Our secret to the juiciest black bean burgers? Slow-cooking the beans first.
Ranch Turkey Burgers
Recipe: Ranch Turkey Burgers
Homemade ranch seasoning takes this turkey burger to another level.
Sean Brock’s Cheeseburgers
Recipe: Sean Brock’s Cheeseburgers
Chef Sean Brock prefers his cheeseburgers on the flattop over charcoal, and once you try this recipe, you will, too.
Swiss Burgers in Tomato Gravy
Recipe: Swiss Burgers in Tomato Gravy
These burgers look dressier than the classic bun presentation, and fire-roasted tomatoes and melty Swiss cheese are totally decadent together.
BBQ Bacon Burger
Recipe: BBQ Bacon Burger
Not only is this burger wrapped in bacon, but it’s stuffed with sautéed mushrooms and onions.