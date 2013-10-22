40+ Easy Freezer Recipes That Reheat Beautifully

Fool your crowd into thinking you spent all day at the stove with these easy, freezer-friendly recipes, tips, and tricks. Your freezer isn’t just for ice cream, it’s an extension of your pantry. Make the most of this precious space—and get a head start on weeknight dinners—by stocking it with our easy freezer recipes. We’ve gathered our favorite fix-and-freeze dishes along with helpful tips and tricks from our Test Kitchen on the best way to freeze food. Not all recipes are freezer-friendly, but these dishes are sure to reheat beautifully and taste like you spent hours at the stove. Choose from dozens of delicious freezer meals including casseroles, baked pasta dishes, gumbo, pot roast, slow-cooker soups and stews, and more.