Fast Supper Recipes That'll Be Ready in 45 Minutes or Less

When you have free time on the weekends, it can be fun to try challenging or time-consuming recipes. We've got these 7-hour lamb shanks on our to-make list, as well as these Slow-Cooker Carne Asada Tacos. When we have the time, we'll let our slow cookers run all day to develop big flavor in humble proteins like chicken.

On weeknights, though, there is not a moment to spare. Enter the Southern Living Test Kitchen. With these speedy supper recipes, you can get a wholesome meal on the table without sacrificing a second of spare time. These are the best recipes for an easy dinner, whether you're in the mood for a simple salad, hearty pasta, or new twist on a burger. With one-dish meals like Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables, Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice, Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore, and Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon, even cleanup is a breeze with these fast weeknight dinners. These handpicked weeknight ideas will be on the table between 10 and 45 minutes. Dig in, y'all!