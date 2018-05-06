Fast Supper Recipes That'll Be Ready in 45 Minutes or Less
When you have free time on the weekends, it can be fun to try challenging or time-consuming recipes. We've got these 7-hour lamb shanks on our to-make list, as well as these Slow-Cooker Carne Asada Tacos. When we have the time, we'll let our slow cookers run all day to develop big flavor in humble proteins like chicken.
On weeknights, though, there is not a moment to spare. Enter the Southern Living Test Kitchen. With these speedy supper recipes, you can get a wholesome meal on the table without sacrificing a second of spare time. These are the best recipes for an easy dinner, whether you're in the mood for a simple salad, hearty pasta, or new twist on a burger. With one-dish meals like Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables, Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice, Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore, and Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon, even cleanup is a breeze with these fast weeknight dinners. These handpicked weeknight ideas will be on the table between 10 and 45 minutes. Dig in, y'all!
Recipe: Instant Pot White Chicken Chili
With the help of your multi-cooker, chili doesn't have to take all day to make.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls
This recipe turns the classic supper sandwich into a delicious one-dish casserole you can serve right out of the skillet.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken
Savory and sweet flavors come together on one sheet pan for a flavor-packed dinner in just 45 minutes.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Recipe: Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos
Just 20 minutes stand between you and a delicious taco night at home.
Total Time: 20 minutes
Recipe: Beefy Nacho Casserole
We recommend using a chunky salsa that's not too watery for this casserole recipe.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Recipe: Instant Pot Chili Mac
Chili meets mac and cheese in this 30-minute dinner recipe for a filling meal that both kids and adults will love.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: Sheet Pan Fajitas
Transform basic ingredients like chicken breasts, onion, bell peppers, and spices into dinner in just 20 minutes using one pan.
Total Time: 20 minutes
Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta
This recipe calls for egg noodles, but in a pinch you can use whatever type of pasta you already have on hand in your kitchen.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: Baked Ziti With Meatballs
Store-bought sauce and frozen meatballs combine with fresh spinach, mushrooms, and orange juice for a warm meal you can get on the table even on the busiest weeknights.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: Pork Chops with Spring Onions, Farro, and Asparagus
This recipe will help you serve up protein, whole grains, and vegetables all in one dish.
Total Time: 35 minutes
Recipe: Supreme Pizza
Instead of reaching for the phone, follow this recipe for a supremely delicious homemade pizza.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Casserole
This recipe offers the flavor of the classic game day dishes like wings or dip in a form that's filling enough to be dinner.
Total Time: 45 Minutes
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Your multi-cooker will help you get warm, comforting chicken noodle soup on the table in less than 45 minutes.
Total Time: 40 minutes
Recipe: Shrimp Alfredo
Just eight ingredients and 45 minutes are needed to create this simple yet elegant pasta dinner.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Recipe: Beef Tamale Pie
This cheesy beef casserole that's topped with a layer of cornbread will become a staple on your weeknight dinner menu.
Total Time: 40 minutes
Recipe: One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Every component of this pasta dish, the sauce, chicken, and even the noodles, comes together in just one pot.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Recipe: Cast-Iron Skillet Burgers
If you don't have time to fire up the grill, you can still serve up great burgers with the help of your trusty cast-iron skillet.
Total Time: 35 minutes
Recipe: Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry
Stir fry is an easy way to serve a filling dinner that's packed with veggies and flavor, no matter how short on time you may be.
Total Time: 20 minutes
Recipe: Chicken Scallopini
This recipe is great served over linguine, spaghetti, or whatever noodles you have in your pantry.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice
This budget-friendly chicken thigh dinner comes together in one pan for easy cleanup.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Recipe: Easy Taco Casserole
We can turn anything into a dinner casserole and tacos are no exception.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
Steak night for the whole family is made easy with the help of your trusty sheet pan.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings
While it may not be the exact recipe Mama used, this recipe for chicken and dumplings will allow you enjoy the classic meal in under 45 minutes.
Total Time: 40 minutes
Recipe: Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables
Choose fish cuts that are similar in size so it will all cook evenly.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: Turkey and Spinach Meatball Sandwiches
Turkey meatballs will be your new favorite healthy swap in the kitchen, and the kids won't protest.
Total Time: 40 minutes
Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice
Sheet pans work weeknight miracles, and this wholesome meal is proof.
Total Time: 25 minutes
Recipe: White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toast
Soups don't have to come from the slow cooker to have tons of flavor, and this one is filling, too.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Recipe: Fried Pork Chops with Peas and Potatoes
This quick recipe is a less fatty version of the Southern classic, and isn't it pretty?
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles
This skillet dinner feels indulgent, but shrimp and fresh avocado lighten it up.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing
You've had crab cakes, but have you tried homemade salmon cakes? They're easy, light, and taste amazing.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: Crab-and-Bacon Linguine
This pretty pasta is easier than it looks to make, but your secret is safe with us.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Recipe: Pico de Gallo Pizzas
These crispy personal pizzas make serving a breeze, and they're so delicious.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Recipe: Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice
No takeout this week, kids! You can make flavorful fried rice at home, and chopped ham makes it filling enough to stand as a main dish.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: Bacon, Peach and Basil Burgers
Amp up burger night with this Southern-style recipe that has sweet peaches, smoky and salty bacon, tangy goat cheese, fresh basil, and pickled jalapeños. We didn't even have to mention the peach chutney and caramelized onion, but here we are.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing
This gorgeous, colorful salad had us at "bacon dressing."
Total Time: 25 minutes
Recipe: Burrito Bowls
Let each family member customize individual burrito bowls for the easiest weeknight dinner ever.
Total Time: 10 minutes
Recipe: Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup
Use up that fresh farmers' market zucchini and squash in this light, bright soup.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Recipe: Grilled Pork Meatball Kebabs
The Korean chile sauce we paired with these easy grilled kebabs adds a perfect balance of sweet and heat.
Total Time: 35 minutes
Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone
This beautiful pasta dish is perfect for spring and summer. Serve as an easy meatless meal, buy ravioli with a meat and cheese filling, or top with grilled shrimp or chicken.
Total Time: 15 minutes
Recipe: Flank Steak Tostadas
Transform taco night with this colorful tostada recipe. You might never go back to plain ole soft and hard shells!
Total Time: 25 minutes
Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
You're less than a sitcom away from this light, flavorful dinner that you'll make over and over again.
Total Time: 25 minutes
Recipe: Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken
This healthy salad has everything you need for a wholesome, filling meal.
Total Time: 20 minutes
Recipe: Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore
This meal looks company worthy, but since it's on the table so fast, you can feel luxurious any night of the week.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Recipe: Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia with Citrus Slaw and Chipotle Tartar Sauce
This easy pan-fried fish pairs well with a fresh slaw, and our new tartar sauce recipe is amazing.
Total Time: 40 minutes
Recipe: Turkey Quesadillas
These lightened up quesadillas wouldn't be complete without our Easy Guacamole.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Recipe: Quick Chicken Noodle Bowls
These light, bright chicken bowls are topped off with a squeeze of fresh lime juice.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Recipe: Hamburger Steak With Sweet Onion-Mushroom Gravy
If you want to make extras, these patties can be prepped and frozen for up to three months, so you'll have a nice dinner for the next busy weeknight.
Total Time: 35 minutes
Recipe: Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes
This easy, cheesy dinner will be a favorite among the kids.
Total Time: 28 minutes
Recipe: Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables
Welcome spring with a fresh and elegant pasta supper that our Test Kitchen says would pair beautifully with a cold glass of Pinot Grigio. Cheers!
Total Time: 35 Minutes
Recipe: Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce
With this recipe, our Test Kitchen says, "It's all in the sauce," so you might want to double up. Add a bit of spice by stirring 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or ½ teaspoon diced jalapeño chile in the pan along with the garlic.
Total Time: 15 Minutes
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce
Our Test Kitchen's goal with this delicious recipe was to put a healthier spin on the classic but sugary BBQ chicken sandwich, and they knocked it out of the park. The only thing this recipe is missing is a side of Grilled Sweet Potato Fries.
Total Time: 25 Minutes
Recipe: Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons
We Southern-fied the classic Cobb salad with homemade cornbread croutons and black-eyed peas. This flavorful dish is super-fast when you have leftover cornbread on hand already.
Total Time: 10 Minutes
Recipe: Fire-Roasted Tomato-and-Beef Ragù
Not only is this flavorful pasta sauce quick enough to make on a weeknight, but the recipe includes easy freezing and reheating instructions for future busy nights, so go ahead and make a double batch.
Total Time: 40 Minutes
Recipe: Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers With Herbed Couscous
Summer nights call for the grill, and this light meal is a lovely way to celebrate the season. Plus, the entire meal can be prepped ahead of time.
Total Time: 35 Minutes
Recipe: Pan-Seared Flank Steak with Herb Sauce
Steak dinner doesn't have to be a dressy affair—our Test Kitchen made it weeknight friendly with a more affordable cut of flank steak and your cast-iron skillet.
Total Time: 35 Minutes
Recipe: Shepherd's Pie with Scalloped Potatoes and Pesto
Instead of mashed potatoes, this pretty, springy version of shepherd's pie includes a scalloped potato topping and plenty of fresh veggies in the filling.
Total Time: 45 Minutes
Recipe: Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs with Candied Acorn Squash
This dinner recipe is beautiful enough for a supper party but comes together right on one sheet pan.
Total Time: 45 Minutes
Recipe: Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry
Shrimp always makes for a super-fast supper, and this recipe was made with busy cooks in mind: You can freeze it for up to six months for nights when you need something fresh and healthy on the fly.
Total Time: 20 Minutes
Recipe: Chicken-and-Quinoa Salad with Pepper Jelly Dressing
Pepper jelly is our Test Kitchen's secret to salad dressing that your guests might just want to bottle up and take home. We used store-bought rotisserie chicken to save time on this recipe that's ideal for quick weekday lunches.
Total Time: 15 Minutes
Recipe: Ravioli Lasagna
This comforting, kid-friendly recipe makes use of a few of our favorite store-bought shortcuts: jarred marinara sauce and refrigerated ravioli.
Total Time: 30 Minutes
Recipe: Creamy Chicken Sausage-and-Kale Soup
Our Test Kitchen developed this fast soup recipe as a creamy, flavorful upgrade to classic chicken noodle soup. Hearty kale adds a vitamin boost for those feeling under the weather.
Total Time: 35 Minutes
Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Squash
Delicata squash will quickly become your favorite find from the fall farmers' market. If you have leftover cornbread, throw it in this yummy filling and dinner is ready in no time.
Total Time: 45 Minutes
Recipe: Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Casseroles get a bad reputation for being full of unhealthy ingredients. This skillet version of the classic chicken-broccoli combination proves that comfort food can still taste fresh.
Total Time: 40 Minutes
Recipe: Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice
Enjoy a five-star date night at home with this beautiful recipe that will make any night feel fancy. Don't skip patting the scallops dry—this is essential in getting a proper sear on them.
Total Time: 45 Minutes
Recipe: Instant Pot Baked Ziti
This easy, cheesy pasta dish comes together in your multi-cooker for a meal that the whole family will love. Grab a bag of salad and call it done!
Total Time: 35 Minutes