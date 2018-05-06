Fast Supper Recipes That'll Be Ready in 45 Minutes or Less

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated February 15, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

When you have free time on the weekends, it can be fun to try challenging or time-consuming recipes. We've got these 7-hour lamb shanks on our to-make list, as well as these Slow-Cooker Carne Asada Tacos. When we have the time, we'll let our slow cookers run all day to develop big flavor in humble proteins like chicken.

On weeknights, though, there is not a moment to spare. Enter the Southern Living Test Kitchen. With these speedy supper recipes, you can get a wholesome meal on the table without sacrificing a second of spare time. These are the best recipes for an easy dinner, whether you're in the mood for a simple salad, hearty pasta, or new twist on a burger. With one-dish meals like Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables, Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice, Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore, and Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon, even cleanup is a breeze with these fast weeknight dinners. These handpicked weeknight ideas will be on the table between 10 and 45 minutes. Dig in, y'all! 

Start Slideshow

1 of 83

Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

With the help of your multi-cooker, chili doesn't have to take all day to make. 

Total Time: 45 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 83

Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls

This recipe turns the classic supper sandwich into a delicious one-dish casserole you can serve right out of the skillet. 

Total Time: 30 minutes 

3 of 83

Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken

Savory and sweet flavors come together on one sheet pan for a flavor-packed dinner in just 45 minutes.

Total Time: 45 minutes 

Advertisement

4 of 83

Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos

Just 20 minutes stand between you and a delicious taco night at home.

Total Time: 20 minutes

5 of 83

Beefy Nacho Casserole

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Beefy Nacho Casserole

We recommend using a chunky salsa that's not too watery for this casserole recipe. 

Total Time: 45 minutes 

6 of 83

Instant Pot Chili Mac

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Instant Pot Chili Mac

Chili meets mac and cheese in this 30-minute dinner recipe for a filling meal that both kids and adults will love. 

Total Time: 30 minutes 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 83

Sheet Pan Fajitas

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Sheet Pan Fajitas

Transform basic ingredients like chicken breasts, onion, bell peppers, and spices into dinner in just 20 minutes using one pan. 

Total Time: 20 minutes 

8 of 83

Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

This recipe calls for egg noodles, but in a pinch you can use whatever type of pasta you already have on hand in your kitchen. 

Total Time: 30 minutes 

9 of 83

Baked Ziti With Meatballs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Ziti With Meatballs

Store-bought sauce and frozen meatballs combine with fresh spinach, mushrooms, and orange juice for a warm meal you can get on the table even on the busiest weeknights. 

Total Time: 30 minutes 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 83

Pork Chops with Spring Onions, Farro, and Asparagus

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pork Chops with Spring Onions, Farro, and Asparagus

This recipe will help you serve up protein, whole grains, and vegetables all in one dish.

Total Time: 35 minutes 

11 of 83

Supreme Pizza

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Supreme Pizza

Instead of reaching for the phone, follow this recipe for a supremely delicious homemade pizza. 

Total Time: 30 minutes

12 of 83

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Casserole

This recipe offers the flavor of the classic game day dishes like wings or dip in a form that's filling enough to be dinner. 

Total Time: 45 Minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 83

Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

Your multi-cooker will help you get warm, comforting chicken noodle soup on the table in less than 45 minutes. 

Total Time: 40 minutes

14 of 83

Shrimp Alfredo

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Shrimp Alfredo

Just eight ingredients and 45 minutes are needed to create this simple yet elegant pasta dinner. 

Total Time: 45 minutes 

15 of 83

Beef Tamale Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Beef Tamale Pie

This cheesy beef casserole that's topped with a layer of cornbread will become a staple on your weeknight dinner menu. 

Total Time: 40 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 83

One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Every component of this pasta dish, the sauce, chicken, and even the noodles, comes together in just one pot. 

Total Time: 45 minutes

17 of 83

Cast-Iron Skillet Burgers

Credit: photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cast-Iron Skillet Burgers

If you don't have time to fire up the grill, you can still serve up great burgers with the help of your trusty cast-iron skillet.

Total Time: 35 minutes

18 of 83

Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

Stir fry is an easy way to serve a filling dinner that's packed with veggies and flavor, no matter how short on time you may be.

Total Time: 20 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 83

Chicken Scallopini

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Chicken Scallopini

This recipe is great served over linguine, spaghetti, or whatever noodles you have in your pantry. 

Total Time: 30 minutes

20 of 83

One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

This budget-friendly chicken thigh dinner comes together in one pan for easy cleanup. 

Total Time: 45 minutes 

21 of 83

Easy Taco Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Easy Taco Casserole

We can turn anything into a dinner casserole and tacos are no exception. 

Total Time: 30 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 83

Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables

Steak night for the whole family is made easy with the help of your trusty sheet pan. 

Total Time: 45 minutes

23 of 83

Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings

While it may not be the exact recipe Mama used, this recipe for chicken and dumplings will allow you enjoy the classic meal in under 45 minutes.

Total Time: 40 minutes

24 of 83

Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables

Choose fish cuts that are similar in size so it will all cook evenly. 

Total Time: 30 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 83

Turkey and Spinach Meatball Sandwiches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Turkey and Spinach Meatball Sandwiches

Turkey meatballs will be your new favorite healthy swap in the kitchen, and the kids won't protest.

Total Time: 40 minutes

26 of 83

Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

Sheet pans work weeknight miracles, and this wholesome meal is proof.

Total Time: 25 minutes

27 of 83

White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toast

Soups don't have to come from the slow cooker to have tons of flavor, and this one is filling, too.

Total Time: 45 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 83

Fried Pork Chops with Peas and Potatoes

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Fried Pork Chops with Peas and Potatoes

This quick recipe is a less fatty version of the Southern classic, and isn't it pretty?

Total Time: 30 minutes

29 of 83

Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles

This skillet dinner feels indulgent, but shrimp and fresh avocado lighten it up.

Total Time: 30 minutes

30 of 83

Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

You've had crab cakes, but have you tried homemade salmon cakes? They're easy, light, and taste amazing.

Total Time: 30 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 83

Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

This pretty pasta is easier than it looks to make, but your secret is safe with us.

Total Time: 45 minutes

32 of 83

Pico de Gallo Pizzas

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Pico de Gallo Pizzas

These crispy personal pizzas make serving a breeze, and they're so delicious.

Total Time: 45 minutes

33 of 83

Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice

No takeout this week, kids! You can make flavorful fried rice at home, and chopped ham makes it filling enough to stand as a main dish.

Total Time: 30 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 83

Bacon, Peach, and Basil Burgers

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Bacon, Peach and Basil Burgers

Amp up burger night with this Southern-style recipe that has sweet peaches, smoky and salty bacon, tangy goat cheese, fresh basil, and pickled jalapeños. We didn't even have to mention the peach chutney and caramelized onion, but here we are.

Total Time: 30 minutes

35 of 83

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing

This gorgeous, colorful salad had us at "bacon dressing."

Total Time: 25 minutes

36 of 83

Burrito Bowls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Burrito Bowls

Let each family member customize individual burrito bowls for the easiest weeknight dinner ever.

Total Time: 10 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 83

Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup

Use up that fresh farmers' market zucchini and squash in this light, bright soup.

Total Time: 45 minutes

38 of 83

Grilled Pork Meatball Kebabs

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Grilled Pork Meatball Kebabs

The Korean chile sauce we paired with these easy grilled kebabs adds a perfect balance of sweet and heat.

Total Time: 35 minutes

39 of 83

Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

This beautiful pasta dish is perfect for spring and summer. Serve as an easy meatless meal, buy ravioli with a meat and cheese filling, or top with grilled shrimp or chicken.

Total Time: 15 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 83

Flank Steak Tostadas

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Flank Steak Tostadas

Transform taco night with this colorful tostada recipe. You might never go back to plain ole soft and hard shells!

Total Time: 25 minutes

41 of 83

Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

You're less than a sitcom away from this light, flavorful dinner that you'll make over and over again.

Total Time: 25 minutes

42 of 83

Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken

This healthy salad has everything you need for a wholesome, filling meal.

Total Time: 20 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 83

Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore

This meal looks company worthy, but since it's on the table so fast, you can feel luxurious any night of the week.

Total Time: 30 minutes

44 of 83

Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia with Citrus Slaw and Chipotle Tartar Sauce

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia with Citrus Slaw and Chipotle Tartar Sauce

This easy pan-fried fish pairs well with a fresh slaw, and our new tartar sauce recipe is amazing.

Total Time: 40 minutes

45 of 83

Turkey Quesadillas

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Turkey Quesadillas

These lightened up quesadillas wouldn't be complete without our Easy Guacamole.

Total Time: 45 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 83

Quick Chicken Noodle Bowls

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Quick Chicken Noodle Bowls

These light, bright chicken bowls are topped off with a squeeze of fresh lime juice.

Total Time: 45 minutes

47 of 83

Hamburger Steak With Sweet Onion-Mushroom Gravy

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Hamburger Steak With Sweet Onion-Mushroom Gravy

If you want to make extras, these patties can be prepped and frozen for up to three months, so you'll have a nice dinner for the next busy weeknight.

Total Time: 35 minutes

48 of 83

Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes

This easy, cheesy dinner will be a favorite among the kids.

Total Time: 28 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 83

Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables

Welcome spring with a fresh and elegant pasta supper that our Test Kitchen says would pair beautifully with a cold glass of Pinot Grigio. Cheers!

Total Time: 35 Minutes

50 of 83

Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce

With this recipe, our Test Kitchen says, "It's all in the sauce," so you might want to double up. Add a bit of spice by stirring 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or ½ teaspoon diced jalapeño chile in the pan along with the garlic. 

Total Time: 15 Minutes

51 of 83

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce

Our Test Kitchen's goal with this delicious recipe was to put a healthier spin on the classic but sugary BBQ chicken sandwich, and they knocked it out of the park. The only thing this recipe is missing is a side of Grilled Sweet Potato Fries.

Total Time: 25 Minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 83

Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons

We Southern-fied the classic Cobb salad with homemade cornbread croutons and black-eyed peas. This flavorful dish is super-fast when you have leftover cornbread on hand already.

Total Time: 10 Minutes

53 of 83

Fire-Roasted Tomato-and-Beef Ragù

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Fire-Roasted Tomato-and-Beef Ragù

Not only is this flavorful pasta sauce quick enough to make on a weeknight, but the recipe includes easy freezing and reheating instructions for future busy nights, so go ahead and make a double batch.

Total Time: 40 Minutes

54 of 83

Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers With Herbed Couscous

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers With Herbed Couscous

Summer nights call for the grill, and this light meal is a lovely way to celebrate the season. Plus, the entire meal can be prepped ahead of time.

Total Time: 35 Minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 83

Pan-Seared Flank Steak with Herb Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Pan-Seared Flank Steak with Herb Sauce

Steak dinner doesn't have to be a dressy affair—our Test Kitchen made it weeknight friendly with a more affordable cut of flank steak and your cast-iron skillet.

Total Time: 35 Minutes

56 of 83

Shepherd's Pie with Scalloped Potatoes and Pesto

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Shepherd's Pie with Scalloped Potatoes and Pesto

Instead of mashed potatoes, this pretty, springy version of shepherd's pie includes a scalloped potato topping and plenty of fresh veggies in the filling.

Total Time: 45 Minutes

57 of 83

Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs with Candied Acorn Squash

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs with Candied Acorn Squash

This dinner recipe is beautiful enough for a supper party but comes together right on one sheet pan.

Total Time: 45 Minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 83

Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry

Shrimp always makes for a super-fast supper, and this recipe was made with busy cooks in mind: You can freeze it for up to six months for nights when you need something fresh and healthy on the fly.

Total Time: 20 Minutes

59 of 83

Chicken-and-Quinoa Salad with Pepper Jelly Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Chicken-and-Quinoa Salad with Pepper Jelly Dressing

Pepper jelly is our Test Kitchen's secret to salad dressing that your guests might just want to bottle up and take home. We used store-bought rotisserie chicken to save time on this recipe that's ideal for quick weekday lunches.

Total Time: 15 Minutes

60 of 83

Ravioli Lasagna

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Ravioli Lasagna

This comforting, kid-friendly recipe makes use of a few of our favorite store-bought shortcuts: jarred marinara sauce and refrigerated ravioli.

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

61 of 83

Creamy Chicken Sausage-and-Kale Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Sausage-and-Kale Soup

Our Test Kitchen developed this fast soup recipe as a creamy, flavorful upgrade to classic chicken noodle soup. Hearty kale adds a vitamin boost for those feeling under the weather.

Total Time: 35 Minutes

62 of 83

Sausage-Stuffed Squash

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Squash

Delicata squash will quickly become your favorite find from the fall farmers' market. If you have leftover cornbread, throw it in this yummy filling and dinner is ready in no time.

Total Time: 45 Minutes

63 of 83

Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Casseroles get a bad reputation for being full of unhealthy ingredients. This skillet version of the classic chicken-broccoli combination proves that comfort food can still taste fresh.

Total Time: 40 Minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

64 of 83

Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice

Enjoy a five-star date night at home with this beautiful recipe that will make any night feel fancy. Don't skip patting the scallops dry—this is essential in getting a proper sear on them.

Total Time: 45 Minutes

65 of 83

Instant Pot Baked Ziti

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Instant Pot Baked Ziti

This easy, cheesy pasta dish comes together in your multi-cooker for a meal that the whole family will love. Grab a bag of salad and call it done!

Total Time: 35 Minutes

66 of 83