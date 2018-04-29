63 Delicious Reasons to Eat More Seafood

When we're pressed for time and need to get dinner on the table ASAP, we often turn to tried-and-true proteins like ground beef or chicken. And while that's all fine and dandy, we're here to start the petition to get seafood on the table every night of the week. Why, you ask? Well, most fish cooks in under 15 minutes, making it an easier and quicker option than other proteins. Seafood also has plenty of health benefits. Fish provides an abundance of DHA, a type of omega-3 essential for brain development and function, and both the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association recommend eating fish at least twice a week to lower your risk of death from coronary artery disease.

The health benefits alone are enough to have more seafood in your freezer (yes, frozen is just as good as fresh). What's even better? Seafood is delicious and versatile—grilled, seared, or baked, it can be quickly prepared for a weeknight supper your family will love. Fresh or frozen, canned or vacuum-packed, seafood is the super-hero of all proteins. Make a habit of adding seafood to your grocery list when planning your family's meals—and bookmark this page for recipes you'll keep coming back to.