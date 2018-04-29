63 Delicious Reasons to Eat More Seafood

By Patricia S York Updated July 07, 2022
Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

When we're pressed for time and need to get dinner on the table ASAP, we often turn to tried-and-true proteins like ground beef or chicken. And while that's all fine and dandy, we're here to start the petition to get seafood on the table every night of the week. Why, you ask? Well, most fish cooks in under 15 minutes, making it an easier and quicker option than other proteins. Seafood also has plenty of health benefits. Fish provides an abundance of DHA, a type of omega-3 essential for brain development and function, and both the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association recommend eating fish at least twice a week to lower your risk of death from coronary artery disease.

The health benefits alone are enough to have more seafood in your freezer (yes, frozen is just as good as fresh). What's even better? Seafood is delicious and versatile—grilled, seared, or baked, it can be quickly prepared for a weeknight supper your family will love. Fresh or frozen, canned or vacuum-packed, seafood is the super-hero of all proteins. Make a habit of adding seafood to your grocery list when planning your family's meals—and bookmark this page for recipes you'll keep coming back to.

Start Slideshow

1 of 63

Fish Tacos and Topping Bar

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Fish Tacos and Topping Bar

Any firm white fish such as cod, founder, or grouper will work well in this recipe. Slaw made with pre-shredded cabbage makes this a quick supper

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 63

Creamy Rice with Scallops

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Rice with Scallops

Use the larger sea scallops for this recipe; the smaller bay scallops won't get a good sear without overcooking. For a crisp, golden brown sear, ensure the pan is very hot and pat the scallops dry with a paper towel before adding them to the pan.

3 of 63

Snapper Baked in Parchment with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Snapper Baked in Parchment with Spring Vegetables

Baking in parchment paper makes French-style cooking easy. Each piece of fish steams with its own delicious juices, accompanied by any vegetables and herbs you put in the packet. The flavors are concentrated and a delicious cloud of aromatic steam is released when the packet is opened at the table.

Advertisement

4 of 63

Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Salmon, one of the fatty, richer-flavored fish varieties, is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. In this recipe, the salmon broils in the same pan as the vegetables, making cleanup a breeze.

5 of 63

Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo

Sea scallops, also called large or jumbo scallops, are up to three times larger in size than bay scallops. They have a sweet, delicate flavor and slightly chewy texture. The jumbo scallops make great main dishes, and the smaller bay scallops are ideal stirred into pasta dishes or tossed onto salads.

6 of 63

Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

This light lunch is colorful, crunchy, and oh-so-flavorful. Plus, you can throw these wraps together in just 20 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 63

Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

The Brussels sprouts that are paired with this slow-cooked salmon are almost addictingly delicious.

8 of 63

Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp

South Carolina Native and Food Network Star Kardea Brown honors the Gullah cuisine and her family's traditions with this veggie-filled, comforting soup.

9 of 63

Foil-Pack Clams with White Wine and Herbs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Foil-Pack Clams with White Wine and Herbs

Host an al-fresco dinner party with easy, elegant grilled clams.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 63

Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers With Herbed Couscous

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers With Herbed Couscous

Enjoy dinner al fresco with fresh shrimp skewers with farmers' market squash.

11 of 63

Sheet Pan Jambalaya

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Sheet Pan Jambalaya

Don't tell your Louisiana relatives—we know it's not traditional. But this quick supper is the busy cook's shortcut for weeknights.

12 of 63

Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Smoky sausage adds just the right amount of meaty flavor to this fresh summer dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 63

Herbed Crab Cakes With Green Goddess Dressing

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Herbed Crab Cakes With Green Goddess Dressing

Lemon zest and juice brighten up classic crab cakes, and a drizzle of homemade green goddess dressing is the perfect topper.

14 of 63

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing

No Cobb salad is complete without bacon, so we took it a step further and made a homemade dressing with it.

15 of 63

Citrus-Salmon Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Citrus-Salmon Salad

Tender, slow-cooked salmon pairs beautifully with a bright citrus vinaigrette.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 63

Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Noodle Bowls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Noodle Bowls

In less than 30 minutes, serve a healthy, but hearty dinner that kids and adults alike will love. Don't skimp on the good-for-you toppings!

17 of 63

Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs

Serve this pretty summer supper family-style straight from the skillet.

18 of 63

Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

This light and quick shrimp dinner can be made even faster if you use bagged, precut broccoli florets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 63

Pan-Seared Salmon with Lemony Greens and Grains

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pan-Seared Salmon with Lemony Greens and Grains

For an easy way to get new, healthy grains into your diet, try 10 Minute Farro at Trader Joe's or Simply Balanced microwavable farro at Target.

20 of 63

Spicy Spaghetti Squash with Shrimp

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Spicy Spaghetti Squash with Shrimp

Spaghetti squash is one of our favorite low-carb options that's still so satisfying. Our spicy marinara is just the thing to give it a wow-factor.

21 of 63

Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

Our oven "fried" catfish is a healthier (and less messy!) way to enjoy the pan-fried flavor you love. A simple slaw tossed together in minutes adds just the right amount of crunch to these tacos.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 63

Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles

Serve the family this lightened-up version of nachos straight from the skillet for a fun dinner the kids will love.

23 of 63

Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad

You need just five ingredients to make this photo-worthy summer dinner.

24 of 63

Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Not in the mood to cook (i.e. clean up after cooking)? Pop your supper in a foil packet!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 63

Grilled Scallop-and-Mango Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Scallop-and-Mango Salad

Grab fresh scallops on your beach trip and toss together this tropical and fresh salad.

26 of 63

Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

There's no better friend than your sheet pan when it comes to easy dinners with little cleanup.

27 of 63

Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables

Take it from the mouth of a Southern Living editor, you'll continue to make this sheet pan supper long after the first time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 63

Herbed Shrimp-and-Rice Salad

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton;

Recipe: Herbed Shrimp-and-Rice Salad

This so-simple recipe uses pantry staples and convenient ingredients like microwaveable rice.

29 of 63

Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

This elegant pasta dinner pairs perfectly with the wine you'll use in the recipe—you're welcome!

30 of 63

Shrimp Cake Sandwiches

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Shrimp Cake Sandwiches

These shrimp cake sandwiches are an amazing portable summer dinner to bring on the patio.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 63

Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

Hit the summer farmers' market for fresh corn and tomatoes, and you're halfway to this gorgeous dinner.

32 of 63

Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

This springy salad is the ideal work lunch, since it can be enjoyed chilled or at room temp.

33 of 63

Salmon with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa and Coconut Cauliflower Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Salmon with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa and Coconut Cauliflower Rice

They say "eating the rainbow" is part of a healthy diet, and this colorful recipe is a beautiful place to start. With a cauliflower rice base, this is also a low-carb friendly dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 63

Italian Shrimp Kebabs

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Italian Shrimp Kebabs

Enjoy these light shrimp kebabs with one of our favorite summer side dishes as a main or serve them as a pretty appetizer for guests.

35 of 63

Grilled Grouper

Credit: Photographer and Prop stylist: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Grilled Grouper

This simple and healthy grilled grouper is topped with a caper dressing that would be delicious over a green salad or roasted potatoes on the side as well.

36 of 63

Israeli Couscous and Shrimp

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Israeli Couscous and Shrimp

Couscous is a fun and delicious way to switch up your weeknight carb choices.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 63

Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel
Though we often cook salmon with a quick sear on the stovetop, sometimes we need a more hands-off approach to dinner. This slow-cooked salmon will quickly become part of your weekly routine.

38 of 63

Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash

We turned this classic Southern side dish into a main by adding fresh shrimp. It will surely hit the spot on a hot summer day.

39 of 63

Simple Pan-Seared Fish

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Simple Pan-Seared Fish

If cooking fish at home intimidates you, let this super-quick, super-easy recipe be your ultimate guide. The vibrant, springy pea salad we paired this fish with will go with any protein you cook up on a weeknight as well.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 63

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

We love these spiced shrimp kabobs served over fluffy rice or homemade grits.

41 of 63

Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables

This springy pasta dinner feels dressier than your usual spaghetti and meatballs, but it might be even easier to make. 

42 of 63

Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos

This fresh recipe is a lighter take on taco night that the family will love.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 63

Salmon Burgers with Creamy Tartar Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Salmon Burgers with Creamy Tartar Sauce

Lighten up your summer cookout with fresh salmon burgers with homemade tartar sauce.

44 of 63

Pasta Primavera with Shrimp

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Pasta Primavera with Shrimp

This pasta recipe is full of colorful and healthy veggies, and its sauce isn't super-heavy.

45 of 63

Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

If you're in search of a go-to crab cake recipe, let this be it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 63

Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo

You'll be surprised at how easy this pretty shrimp supper is—but you don't have to tell your summer guests.

47 of 63

BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon

If you're an experienced griller but haven't tried cooking on cedar planks yet, you're going to love this smoky flavor it gives this sweet and tangy salmon.

48 of 63

Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice

Scallops are an easy way to make at-home date night just as good as a white tablecloth restaurant.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 63

Shrimp Scampi Linguine

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Shrimp Scampi Linguine

You probably have everything you need to throw this simple dinner together—just grab some fresh shrimp on the way home.

50 of 63

Sweet-and-Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl

One Southern Living editor raved that this flavorful salmon bowl felt "like a dance party" for her taste buds.

51 of 63

Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

This salad is a great lunch for summer, but you're really going to love the homemade avocado dressing. You can use it as a dip for veggies or chips, a condiment for sandwiches, or even a taco topping.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 63

Easy Grilled Salmon

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Easy Grilled Salmon

You'll want to put this simple vinaigrette on every salad you make.

53 of 63

Shrimp Fajita Bowls

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Shrimp Fajita Bowls

This healthy supper comes with instructions to freeze ahead of time to make your life easier on even the busiest weeks.

54 of 63

Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs

You'll use our universal Kebab Marinade for every piece of protein you grill this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 63

Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Store-bought shortcuts make this bright pasta dinner so much easier than picking up takeout.

56 of 63

Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables

Microwaveable brown rice makes this healthy dinner incredibly quick.

57 of 63

Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice

This one-bowl supper has shrimp and chicken for double the protein to fill your family up.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 63

Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas

You can store these pickled snap peas in the fridge for up to three weeks to add to salads and enjoy as a healthy snack.

59 of 63

Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls

Get all the flavor from a Lowcountry boil with these fast and healthy bowls.

60 of 63

Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

Instead of canned salmon, this lightened-up recipe uses fresh salmon fillets cooked on the stovetop.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

61 of 63

Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs

Two types of summer squash and fresh herbs brighten up this simple shrimp pasta dish.

62 of 63

Baked Sheet Pan Salmon With Potatoes and Tomatoes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Baked Sheet Pan Salmon With Potatoes and Tomatoes

This colorful supper uses fresh tomatoes and herbs for a straight-from-the-farmers'-market feel.

63 of 63

Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter

We used the classic ingredients of a Lowcountry boil, like shrimp, potatoes, corn, and smoked sausage to give this clambake incredible flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Patricia S York