41 Easy Pasta Dinners the Whole Family Will Love

By Southern Living Editors Updated May 06, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Whether you're in the mood for hearty comfort food or a light, bright summer pasta, you can never have too many pasta supper ideas. Pasta dishes are a great thing to have in your repertoire, especially these easy pasta recipes that won't take up too much precious weeknight time. Need a one-pot supper? Pasta to the rescue! Had a long day, tiresome day? Mix up a batch of our ooey, gooey macaroni and cheese and put your feet up. Unexpected drop-in guests? Wow them with fancier-than-it-looks skillet pasta.

When we're planning a dinner that we want every member of the family to enjoy, pasta dishes always come to mind. Plus, we're sure you probably have at least one box of pasta on hand in your pantry at all times. With this collection of our favorite quick pasta recipes, you'll always have at least one dish to turn to in a pinch. Plus, these dishes are all so easy to put together and feed a whole family. The kids will definitely be coming back for seconds.

1 of 41

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Chicken, penne, and cream sauce come together to create an all-star dinner casserole.

2 of 41

Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake

Ready in just 35 minutes, this comforting pasta dish is a great way to sneak in some veggies.

3 of 41

Baked Ziti with Chicken

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Chicken

Instead of ground beef, this new version of classic baked ziti calls for store-bought rotisserie chicken.

4 of 41

Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms

A quick broil just before removing your skillet from the oven will give you a bubbly, golden-brown finish. 

5 of 41

Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese

Refrigerated ravioli helps dinner come together in just 35 minutes.

6 of 41

Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

From the stove to the oven to the table, you can cook and serve this pasta dish all in one skillet. 

7 of 41

Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

Although this recipe calls for rigatoni, you can use whatever type of pasta you have on hand. 

8 of 41

Instant Pot Spaghetti and Meatballs

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Instant Pot Spaghetti and Meatballs

You can cook every component for a classic spaghetti and meatball dinner in just one pot thanks to your multi-cooker. 

9 of 41

Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Convenience items like pre-peeled shrimp, frozen peas, and store-bought pesto help this filling pasta dish come together in under 30 minutes. 

10 of 41

Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Egg noodles serve at the base for a simple ground beef mixture that the whole family will love.

11 of 41

One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo

This recipe uses Cajun seasoning, fresh garlic, and Parmesan cheese to deliver plenty of flavor in just one pot. 

12 of 41

Baked Ziti with Sausage

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Sausage

We used three types of cheese to make sure this baked ziti is oh-so-cheesy.

13 of 41

Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

You're just 25 minutes away from dinnertime bliss. We recommend using fresh shrimp, not frozen, for the best flavor.

14 of 41

One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta

You need just one pot and 35 minutes to get this fajita pasta dinner on the table.

15 of 41

Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Freshen up your tried-and-true pasta casserole with bright green kale. A creamy sauce keeps this 30-minute pasta bake feeling appropriately cheesy and indulgent.

16 of 41

Meatball Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Meatball Pasta Bake

While they may not be the usual ingredients, orange juice and fennel add a bright flavor to this pasta bake. 

17 of 41

Cajun Shrimp Boil Pasta

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Boil Pasta

Shrimp, corn, and smoked sausage form the base for this warm-weather pasta dish with a nice Cajun kick.

18 of 41

One-Pot Pasta Primavera with Bacon and Feta

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: One-Pot Pasta Primavera with Bacon and Feta

We cook the pasta for this dish in chicken stock to create a rich and silky sauce.

19 of 41

Mushroom Stroganoff

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Mushroom Stroganoff

Smoked paprika adds depth to this meatless dish.

20 of 41

Tomato Carbonara

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tomato Carbonara

This vegetarian-friendly version of your favorite pasta dish swaps bacon for burst cherry tomatoes.

21 of 41

Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle

You'll swoon over the lemony breadcrumbs that top this dish. If you're looking to save even more time, skip the fresh English peas and opt for frozen peas that have been thawed instead.

22 of 41

Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage

Who knew sweet peppers and sausage could be such a winning combination?

23 of 41

Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Have some surplus from your farmers' market haul? Add your extra produce to this catch-all, summery baked ziti.

24 of 41

Cabbage, Mushroom, and Bacon Pasta

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Cabbage, Mushroom, and Bacon Pasta

This one skillet, one pot dish makes cooking an elegant dinner easier than ever.

25 of 41

Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole

Southerners love our casseroles, and it doesn't get much easier than this Spaghetti Casserole.

26 of 41

Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese

Have a pack of ground beef on hand? Make this easy Spaghetti Bolognese your go-to dinner solution.

27 of 41

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole

Whether you want to serve it up for dinner or make it to freeze for later, this noodle casserole comes together in 45 minutes.

28 of 41

Taco Dinner Mac and Cheese

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Taco Dinner Mac and Cheese

With this recipe, you can enjoy the flavors of tacos even on pasta night.

29 of 41

One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards

No one will ever suspect that a meal this elegant was cooking in just one pan. Talk about no cleanup!

30 of 41

Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

A stunning dish of gnocchi is shockingly easy to make – just pick up a package of the potato pasta at the grocery store and toss it in your skillet.

31 of 41

Cheesy Sheet Pan Pasta

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

Pasta, cooked and crisped to perfection on a sheet pan? Don't knock it until you try it.

32 of 41

Winter Vegetables and Gnocchi

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Winter Vegetables and Gnocchi

This balanced bowl gives you full servings of vegetables and pasta in one, making it the ideal winter weeknight supper.

33 of 41

Shrimp Alfredo

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Shrimp Alfredo

Add some seafood to your weeknight dinner with this incredibly simple shrimp Alfredo recipe. It's delectable and perfect for a spring supper.

34 of 41

Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables

Pea tendrils, the tender tips of pea vines that taste just like the peas, make an unexpected and charming garnish.

35 of 41

Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Tortellini, chicken, broccoli, butter crackers, and pecans compose this casserole that bursts with flavor and texture.

36 of 41

Beefy Butternut Squash Pasta

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Beefy Butternut Squash Pasta

With substantial pieces of butternut squash and browned beef, this pasta is a whole meal in one bowl.

37 of 41

Cacio e Pepe

Credit: Heidi's Bridge

Recipe: Cacio e Pepe

You'll need just four ingredients for this simple, classic recipe. 

38 of 41

Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna

A container of refrigerated pesto adds distinctive flavor to this basic beef-and-cheese lasagna, and the unbaked lasagna can be frozen for up to three months.

39 of 41

Mac and Cheese with Ham

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine

Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham

Add some ham to mac and cheese to turn the classic side into a dinner-worthy casserole. 

40 of 41

Pizza Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole

It's amazing what you can do with a jar of pasta sauce and packet of pepperoni. This casserole combines two family favorites.

41 of 41

Spinach Ravioli Lasagna

Credit: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Spinach Ravioli Lasagna

This top-rated spinach-ravioli lasagna uses convenience items, like store-bought pesto sauce, jarred Alfredo sauce, and frozen cheese-filled ravioli, to deliver a delicious main dish with little time and effort on your part.

By Southern Living Editors