Our Best One-Dish Dinners for Delicious Meals That Require Minimal Cleanup
Make meal planning easy by preparing one of these tasty one-dish entrées for dinner tonight. If you're in need of an easy recipe for tonight, nothing is better than a one-dish dinner recipe. Whether you're throwing the ingredients together in one pot, on a sheet pan, on a skillet, or into your slow cooker, one-dish dinner recipes are perfect for easily preparing meals.
You might think one-pot recipes can only be pastas or casseroles, but it can be anything from our Southwest Chicken Rice Bowl to Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions. For a light dinner, go with the Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad. For a meal everyone can gather around the table for, the Creole Seafood Jambalaya perfect. These easy one-pot dinners are perfect for any night of the week. Check out the entire list of easy one-dish dinners and prepare one of these tasty one-dish recipes tonight.
Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls
We topped our casserole with dinner rolls, but you can also use crescent rolls or biscuits if you prefer.
One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice
It's true, you can cook your chicken, rice, and vegetables all in one pan for a delicious, well-rounded meal with minimal cleanup.
Skillet Enchiladas Suizas
This one-skillet meal delivers the flavors of enchiladas with no rolling required.
One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta
If you'd like to add a little bit of heat to your pasta, you can add chopped jalapeños.
Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
A compound butter made with thyme, lemon zest, and mustard takes this sheet pan steak to the next level.
One-Pot Pasta Primavera with Bacon and Feta
This recipes is made to serve six, so if you have a smaller family you'll have plenty of leftovers to enjoy the next day.
Cajun Shrimp Boil Pasta
We've taken a traditional shrimp boil and made it even better with the addition of pasta.
BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots
This recipe allows you to cook dinner and then serve it family style all on one sheet pan.
Southwest Chicken Rice Bowl
Lime juice gives these bowls a summery zest while cayenne and jalapeño pepper add a nice kick. Perfect for pairing with margaritas.
Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes
This winner of a chicken dinner is our new favorite roasting-pan supper for weeknights or easy entertaining with friends.
Chicken-and-Collards Pilau
Chicken, rice, and greens fill one soulful pot in our family-friendly take on a Lowcountry staple. Quick-cooking basmati rice helps turn this recipe into dinner in no time and stays fluffy throughout the entire cooking process.
One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo
Rather than cooking the pasta in water, this recipe uses sautéed shallots, white wine, butter, oil, and vegetable broth as the base for cooking the orzo. The shrimp is then coated with a mixture of garlic paste, lemon juice, crushed red pepper, so there's not shortage of flavor.
One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes Recipe
When serving, make sure to add plenty of pan sauce to each plate.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
Breakfast for dinner just got easier with just one-skillet and the help of frozen biscuits.
Chicken Bog
Using a rotisserie chicken helps this one-pot dinner come together with just 30 minutes of hands-on time.
Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
For the best results, make sure your vegetables are cut into evenly-sized pieces.
Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables Recipe
Browning the chicken in the same skillet as you cook the veggies will help make the flavorful pan sauce.
Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
Here's the delicious proof that you can serve a complete, no-mess fish dinner in less than 25 minutes. This recipe only uses one pan making cleanup a breeze. Just pile everything on your sheet pan and follow our instructions for perfectly broiled fish that will be on the table in no time.
Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice
While we love making this recipe with chicken thighs and fresh shrimp, you can easily swap sausage for chicken, crabmeat for shrimp, or make a vegetarian option by subbing vegetable stock and omitting proteins.
One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards
Cooking the pasta in the same pan as the sausage and vegetables helps create a rich sauce without needing to add any butter or cream.
Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
This one-pan dish is as impressive as it is easy to make. Once you complete this hearty dish of savory apples and whipped cream, you'll also finish with a side and a sauce all-in-one. The Granny Smith apples add sweet notes to the otherwise savory flavor profile, and pull richness from the bourbon.
Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos
For an extra burst of flavor, stir a few tablespoons of pan drippings into your sour cream.
King Ranch Chicken
If you're in a rush, use a large rotisserie chicken in place of smoked chicken. It's hard to mess up this age-old crowd pleaser.
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
Make sure to select chicken breasts that are similar in size so they'll cook evenly on the sheet pan.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
This rustic meal, a company's-coming riff on the old-school chicken-and-rice number, is held together by a tangy gravy flavored with country ham and mushrooms.
Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs
Cook the orzo like rice, paella-style, on the stove, then top with fish, and bake. Feel free to substitute salmon for any flaky white fish.
Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes
A zesty marinade livens up this pork-and-veggie one sheet pan supper. Flavorful roasted squash, zucchini, and red potatoes make the perfect bed to serve pork loin chops.
Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad
Reinvent the Caesar by roasting the lettuce to caramelize it, and jazz up store-bought dressing to make it taste like homemade.
Tomato 'n' Beef Casserole With Polenta Crust
A flavorful cornmeal-based crust is topped with hearty ground beef, tomato paste, and sharp Cheddar cheese in this easy Italian casserole.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
No rolling pin is needed for this pot pie. Refrigerated pie crusts give you a leg up in the preparation of this classic comfort dish.
Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits
Replace the traditional pastry crust in chicken pot pie with homemade biscuits – trust us, the added cook time is worth it. These homemade buttery biscuits are made with sharp Cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, and chives, making them just as tasty solo as atop this chicken pot pie.
Curried Shrimp with Peanuts
"This is an updated version of my favorite dinner as a kid," says Test Kitchen Specialist Vanessa McNeil Rocchio. "Cooking the curry powder with the flour brings out the essential oils, making the dish even more flavorful.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
All the flavors of a favorite casserole come together in the comfort of mac and cheese. Serve this dish to your family, and it will become a quick favorite.
White Lightning Chicken Chili
White Lightning Chicken Chili gets its name because it only takes 30 minutes from start to finish to get this one-dish meal to the table. Don't drain the chopped green chiles or navy beans. Serve chili with cornbread.
Quick Beef Chili
Hearty chili like this has chunks of meat cooked to perfection in a Dutch oven before being combined with its other ingredients.
Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons
You may want to consider serving this chicken dish with mashed potatoes so you can enjoy them covered in the delicious pan sauce.
All-In-One Spaghetti
Not only is this classic spaghetti recipe easy to make, cooking it all in one pot means quick and simple cleanup later.
Tuscan Pasta With Tomato-Basil Cream
This elegant pasta dinner will have your family thinking you worked in the kitchen all day long. The secret, though, is refrigerated ravioli and jarred Alfredo sauce that's heated with white wine, chopped fresh tomatoes, and fresh basil. Top with grated Parmesan cheese for a tasty finishing touch.
Summer Tortellini Salad
Toss pre-made tortellini with chicken and an array of herbs for a palate-pleasing summer salad.
Black Bean Chili
Ready in only 30 minutes, this quick, meatless chili is made with black beans, meatless burger crumbles, and canned tomatoes. You can substitute ground beef for the meatless burger crumbles, if desired. Top with a dollop of sour cream, corn chips, and chopped fresh cilantro just before serving.
Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
We preferred turkey pepperoni, so you don't get a greasy appearance. Freeze the unbaked casserole up to one month. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator; let stand 30 minutes at room temperature, and bake as directed.
Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna
This top-rated spinach-ravioli lasagna uses convenience items, like store-bought pesto sauce, jarred Alfredo sauce, and frozen cheese-filled ravioli, to deliver a delicious main dish with little time and effort on your part.
Chicken-and-Sausage Gumbo
A symbol of Creole cooking, gumbo is ubiquitous in homes and restaurants across Louisiana. Andouille sausage and file powder make this chicken-and-sausage gumbo a classic and, as in any good gumbo, a deep, rich roux thickens the stew.