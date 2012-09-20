16 Delicious Dessert Casseroles
Whether it's the delicious aroma of bread pudding in the oven or your first bite of warm upside-down cake, you can realize your sweet dreams with these dessert casserole recipes.
Enjoy the Sweet Comfort of These Dessert Casseroles
Upside-Down Caramelized Apple Cake
The upside-down cake has a long and storied history with many variations and star combinations. Every Southerner has their go-to upside-down cake recipe, but we’re going to recommend trying this one—it may become your new go-to. This has to be one of our favorite cake recipes for autumn. The brown sugar, apple, and pecan mixture is incredible. It is cooked in the skillet and then topped with a spiced cake batter to become the ultimate fall treat—a gooey, rich topping for the cake when it’s inverted—the quintessential upside-down indicated by the title—and served to expectant guests.
Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Puddings
This is a gorgeous little dessert that you can place in a cute little ramekin to deliver big fall flavor. Pumpkin bread pudding is surely one of the most ingenious concoctions of the kitchen, serving both crunchy and smooth textures for a fully satisfying dessert. It combines all of Southerners’ favorite autumnal tastes and smells—caramel, pecan, pumpkin, and gooey bread pudding. You can make one large dish of pumpkin bread pudding, or you can serve it in picture-perfect, ideally portioned ramekins for when you have company for dinner. It’s easy to serve and even easier to eat. After one taste of this, you’ll never want to make anything else for dessert.
Pineapple Upside-Down Carrot Cake Recipe
Everyone loves a tasty pineapple upside down cake. It is classic and delicious, a hit at parties and a wonderful after dinner treat. But we have taken the classic pineapple upside down cake and raised it with a Southern twist. Upgrade your classic Pineapple Upside-Down Cake by adding this unique spin: Carrot Cake. Let us explain. The two distinct desserts are far from incompatible, the sweetness of the upside down cake melts into the substantial density of the carrot cake, creating the ultimate dessert. Our users loved the easy prep and loved that the dessert was a huge hit with their families.
Mini Berry Cobblers
For the ultimate summer dessert, collect a few containers of fresh berries from your local farmers’ market and add them to this recipe for mini berry cobblers. We recommend using a mixture of your favorite berries. We used blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries—a team of fresh, delicious seasonal produce—in these charming individual desserts. Do this, and you’ll end up with a tableful of warm, bubbling sweet treats that are topped with a gorgeous golden crust. The crust is light and flavorful, an ideal complement to the rich berry mixture within. There’s nothing nicer than a berry cobbler on a cool midsummer evening, but you can whip up this recipe anytime the cobbler mood strikes.
Pecan-Peach Cobbler
In the South, we take our produce very seriously, especially our peaches and pecans. We celebrate them whenever we can. You can showcase two of the South’s most beloved products—peaches and pecans—in this old-fashioned peach cobbler recipe. It takes what is classic and familiar about peach cobbler and adds the delicious nuttiness of pecans. There’s nothing sweeter. The South produces incredible amounts of both peaches and pecans (South Carolina and Georgia produce more peaches than any other Southern state), so you’ll have no trouble finding these two ingredients during their growing seasons. Enjoy, and don’t forget to whip up a second batch to take to a friend. They’ll appreciate it.
Mocha Java Cakes
We speak from experience when we say that it will be hard to have just one bite of this decadent dessert! We also speak from experience when we say that the rich melted chocolate center and moist chocolate of this recipe is absolute perfection for any chocolate lover—you, your family, or your friends. The melted chocolate center practically erupts from the center of this delicious cake, and it is topped with a dusting of powdered sugar, a pretty, light touch for an incredibly decadent dessert. It is over the top, and the recipe is certainly special enough for the most special of occasions.
Too-Easy Cherry Cobbler
It's hard to find a cobbler recipe that's easier than this one. It’s “too easy” because—with its simplicity of ingredients and preparation—you’ll want to make this dish all the time. All you have to do is top cherry pie filling and canned dark sweet cherries with strips of white bread drizzled with sugar, butter, egg, and lemon rind. In just minutes, your kitchen will be filled with the irresistible aroma of baking cobbler. The crust will rise and crisp as it takes on a beautiful golden hue. Dipping into the dish is a pleasure in itself, as the cherry filling oozes with sweetness and bright fruit flavor.
Anne's Quick Apple Dumpling Bundles
Short on time? Aren’t we all? Even if you only have a few minutes to spend in the kitchen, you can still enjoy the flavors of this classic, comforting dessert. To make these delicious apple bundles, you only need six ingredients, including a refrigerated piecrust, frozen spiced apples, and jarred caramel sauce. Nothing could be easier than that, as most of your preparation work for these apple dumpling bundles happens when you’re buying ingredients at the grocery store. Your family is going to love this dessert, and you’ll love how quick and easy it is to prepare these delicious apple dumpling bundles.
Sherry-Baked Winter Fruit
Winter fruit often don’t get their due. The starry summer fruits often take center stage in dessert recipes, but winter fruits have their own distinct pleasures to bring to your dessert dish and dinner table. This recipe calls for apple cider, and you can find apple cider either with shelf-stable or refrigerated juices in your local grocery store. It doesn't matter which one you choose, so select the best value for a delicious dessert that is easy on the wallet. In preparing this recipe, be sure to use dry sherry, not the much sweeter cream sherry. This will ensure that the flavor profile of your dessert is delightful, not overpowering.
Hot Fudge Brownie Cake
Is there anything quite as classic as a brownie? They show up at dinners, bake sales, and showers, always appropriate, not too showy, and certain to please. Truly, nothing beats a warm brownie fresh from the pan, so we created a brownie cake recipe that takes the best of the brownie and spins it into cake form, with the addition of irresistible hot fudge flavors. Plus, you can top this ooey-gooey dessert with fresh whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for an indulgent treat the whole family will enjoy. In this form, ubiquitous brownie will still win everyone over, but you will take it a step further, dazzling guests with a cake that is anything but ordinary.
Banana Bread Cobbler
This recipe combines two of our favorite Southern desserts: banana bread and delicious, warm cobbler. A lovely streusel topping finishes off the recipe, which is formed from a combination of sweet bread and sliced bananas, a winning combination in our book. Like most warm cobblers, it's best served à la mode, with a scoop of cold ice cream melting into the warm, gooey interior of the cobbler. It’s a versatile dessert, and can be the best of comfort foods or the most dazzling of celebratory dinner desserts. There’s an uplifting brightness to it, plus a cozy warmth of temperature and texture.
Patchwork Cobbler
Just like a pretty patchwork quilt, this recipe for patchwork cobbler creates a beautiful rustic effect. The cobbler is topped with squares of sugar-crusted pastry that are cut and placed to mimic the gathered quality of a patchwork quilt. This cobbler belongs on center stage, as it shows off some of the most delicious, widely used, and beloved summer fruits in a rich, just-sweet-enough-filling. We can’t think of any dessert more inviting for a picnic on the grass and under the trees, enjoying a sweet summer breeze, but we guarantee that it will be just as winning at home on the dinner table.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler with Praline-Pecan Streusel
Is there anything better than a fresh berry cobbler topped with ice cream? Best make that call after you taste this one with our Mascarpone Cream. We think the flavor of this combination—blackberries and peaches bubbling underneath the crisp, sweet cover of a pecan-praline streusel—is truly out of this world. But beyond taste, perhaps the real stunner is the sight of this gorgeous dessert on your plate, just awaiting the first forkful. The deep black-purple hues of the blackberries swirling with the the peachy-orange tones of the peaches are just stunning in the dish, and the dramatic crumble of the streusel atop the filling is enough to make you swoon.
Winter Blackberry Cobbler
Picture it: Outside, there is an intense chill in the air, a hazy sky hangs overhead, and you’ve just come in from the cold. You unwrap your scarf and shed your coat. Your nose still tingles from the winter wind, and you’re welcomed into the kitchen by the aroma of warm blackberry cobbler. This is a fantastic winter treat to delight your taste buds and warm you from the inside out. Take advantage of the abundance of packaged frozen blackberries in the winter months—they make this recipe so easy to prepare—and whip up this special treat for your family this season.
Apple Bread Pudding
Sure to please even the pickiest of dessert eaters, this apple bread pudding couldn’t be a better addition to an autumn meal. You can serve this dessert family-style from a baking dish, or you can divide the pudding into puddings with a 3-inch round cutter for an elegant, restaurant-worthy presentation. We recommend topping it all off with delicious, savory and sweet Sautéed Apples and a drizzle of Apple Brandy Crème Anglaise for a spectacular, memorable finish. It truly is a restaurant-worthy dessert, and we know that your family will be astonished to find out that it was whipped up in no time in the kitchen.
Blackberry Cobbler
Many Southerners have fond memories of blackberry cobbler. Tasting a blackberry cobbler almost requires some amount of reminiscing. It conjures memories of afternoons spend at grandmothers house, among numerous other happy associations. Country singer Lauren Alaina has such happy memories of this dish, and she reminisces, "I remember always wanting my grandmother to make this cobbler for me when I was a little girl." This cobbler will take you back, transport you to childhood days anxiously awaiting the cobbler to exit the oven and make its warm, bubbling appearance on your plate. Always a dish to savor and enjoy, this blackberry cobbler can also create those happy memories for your kids and grandkids, so whip one up today.