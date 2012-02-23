40 Comforting Chicken Recipes That Go Way Beyond Chicken Soup
Winner, winner, delicious chicken dinner! Southerners are quite fond of the protein-rich ingredient that serves as the focal point of almost every meal: chicken. You can't blame us—chicken is guaranteed to make any dish great, if not better. Not to mention all the side dishes that were made to complement this delicious meat. There's nothing better than fried chicken with a side of Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese. Beef and pork almost don't stand a chance.
Chicken can be cooked in so many ways, from fried to smoked to oven-roasted to slow-cooked—you can try a new way every night of the week. We collected the most sought-after chicken recipes that are certain to provide comfort on those cold winter nights. From the classics like Southern Fried Chicken and Country Captain Chicken to reinvented recipes like Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms, we have comforting recipes that will win over even the pickiest of eaters.
Recipe: Chicken-Mushroom Skillet
Chicken and mushrooms join forces to create the ultimate savory dish.
Recipe: One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice
Golden-brown, honey-chile chicken thighs steal the show in this dish.
Recipe: Curried Chicken Pot Pie
Pie for dinner? Yes please! Make a couple of these dinner pies and store in the freezer for an easy weeknight meal.
Recipe: Easy Southern Fried Chicken
It simply doesn't get better than crispy Southern Fried Chicken.
Recipe: Chicken Tamale Pie
This one-skillet chicken pie is your new weeknight go-to meal.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken
For busy days, try this dump-it-and-forget-it slow cooker chicken recipe.
Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken
Pair this crispy and juicy fried chicken with homemade macaroni and cheese.
Recipe: Easy Chicken Spaghetti
Chicken, spaghetti, and a whole lot of cheese make this irresistible casserole.
Recipe: Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder
This creamy and smoky chowder is just what your winter nights call for.
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Casserole
This creamy and warm chicken casserole will be your favorite go-to casserole.
Recipe: Creamy Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Collard Greens
Pair this nutritious and hearty soup with homemade biscuits.
Recipe: Baked Chicken Thighs with Dressing
Chicken thighs are paired with apples, celery, and cornbread. Sheet pan dinner for the win!
Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup
Chicken noodle soup is always better when it's made from scratch.
Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
Add some spice to your chicken dish by making this creole cuisine.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
Just like Mama used to make. This classic recipe is a weeknight dinner wonder.
Recipe: Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew
What's for dinner? This Southern classic stew that includes tomatoes, veggies, and shredded chicken.
Recipe: White Lightning Chicken Chili
This comforting chicken chili recipe will be on repeat all winter long.
Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes
Lemon adds a refreshing spritz to this roasted chicken dish.
Recipe: Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole
Sherry is the secret ingredient in making this casserole so creamy.
Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Chicken, broccoli, and cheese-filled tortellini make up this unbeatable dinner combination.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken And Dumplings
This Chicken and Dumplings dish is certain to warm your stomach and satisfy all of your Southern cravings.
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
Wrap thick bacon slices around chicken breast to create an iconic savory dish that everyone will love.
Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms
We dressed up this chicken pot pie with creamy mushrooms and crispy leeks.
Recipe: Country Captain Chicken
This mighty chicken is packed with flavor from an array of spices and a hearty tomato sauce.
Recipe: Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder
This hearty and creamy chowder belongs at every Southern tailgate.
Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
This whole-some cobbler will fulfill everyone's hearty cravings.
Recipe: Chicken Alouette
This chicken dish is wrapped in a pastry sheet to create a flaky and creamy meal.
Recipe: Quick Chicken and Barley Stew
Would you believe us if we told you this satisfying stew only took thirty minutes to make?
Recipe: Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup
Smoked chicken takes this wholesome tortilla soup to the next level.
Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Our trick to making this easy Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole is using jarred alfredo sauce.
Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans
Kids will be requesting these crispy chicken tenders every night of the week.
Recipe: Chicken Piccata
Our rendition of Chicken Piccata with an extra savory and thick sauce simply can't be beat.
Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Hand Pies
These handheld chicken pot pies are perfect for on-the-go, busy winter nights.
Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits
Homemade biscuits replace the traditional pastry crust in this delicious twist on a classic. These biscuits are made with sharp Cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, and chives, making them just as tasty solo as atop this chicken pot pie.
Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
Pull out your cast-iron skillet for this quintessential Southern dish. A flaky crust and hearty filling make this a one-dish meal you'll crave all the time.
Recipe: Stovetop Chicken Pot Pie
After eating this pot pie version of the classic Southern chicken and biscuit meal, you'll wonder why you didn't think of this chicken pot pie biscuit casserole sooner. Use frozen buttermilk biscuits for quicker cook time; for special occasions, make our best ever biscuit recipe to take this comfort food to the next level. A family-size rotisserie chicken yields the perfect amount of chopped cooked chicken for this quick twist on traditional chicken potpie. Lighten up this down home meal with low fat cream cheese and reduced-fat cream of mushroom soup, or serve it over brown rice rather than biscuits.
Recipe: Easy Chicken and Dumplings
Deli-roasted chicken, cream of chicken soup, and canned biscuits make a quick-and-tasty version of this favorite.
Recipe: Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies
Double the crust, double the deliciousness.
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
Everything's better with bacon, including these Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
Make it a Greek night with this festive and zesty sheet pan dish.