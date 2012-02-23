40 Comforting Chicken Recipes That Go Way Beyond Chicken Soup

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 14, 2022
Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Winner, winner, delicious chicken dinner! Southerners are quite fond of the protein-rich ingredient that serves as the focal point of almost every meal: chicken. You can't blame us—chicken is guaranteed to make any dish great, if not better. Not to mention all the side dishes that were made to complement this delicious meat. There's nothing better than fried chicken with a side of Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese. Beef and pork almost don't stand a chance.

Chicken can be cooked in so many ways, from fried to smoked to oven-roasted to slow-cooked—you can try a new way every night of the week. We collected the most sought-after chicken recipes that are certain to provide comfort on those cold winter nights. From the classics like Southern Fried Chicken and Country Captain Chicken to reinvented recipes like Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms, we have comforting recipes that will win over even the pickiest of eaters.

Chicken-Mushroom Skillet

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Chicken-Mushroom Skillet

Chicken and mushrooms join forces to create the ultimate savory dish.

One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Golden-brown, honey-chile chicken thighs steal the show in this dish.

Curried Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Curried Chicken Pot Pie

Pie for dinner? Yes please! Make a couple of these dinner pies and store in the freezer for an easy weeknight meal.

Easy Southern Fried Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Easy Southern Fried Chicken

It simply doesn't get better than crispy Southern Fried Chicken.

Chicken Tamale Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Chicken Tamale Pie

This one-skillet chicken pie is your new weeknight go-to meal.

Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

For busy days, try this dump-it-and-forget-it slow cooker chicken recipe.

Mama's Fried Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken

Pair this crispy and juicy fried chicken with homemade macaroni and cheese.

Easy Chicken Spaghetti

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Easy Chicken Spaghetti

Chicken, spaghetti, and a whole lot of cheese make this irresistible casserole.

Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder

Recipe: Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder

This creamy and smoky chowder is just what your winter nights call for.

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Casserole

This creamy and warm chicken casserole will be your favorite go-to casserole.

Creamy Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Collard Greens

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Creamy Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Collard Greens

Pair this nutritious and hearty soup with homemade biscuits.

Baked Chicken Thighs with Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Baked Chicken Thighs with Dressing

Chicken thighs are paired with apples, celery, and cornbread. Sheet pan dinner for the win!

Soulful Chicken Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup

Chicken noodle soup is always better when it's made from scratch.

Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Add some spice to your chicken dish by making this creole cuisine.

Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

Just like Mama used to make. This classic recipe is a weeknight dinner wonder.

Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew

What's for dinner? This Southern classic stew that includes tomatoes, veggies, and shredded chicken.

White Lightning Chicken Chili

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: White Lightning Chicken Chili

This comforting chicken chili recipe will be on repeat all winter long.

Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

Lemon adds a refreshing spritz to this roasted chicken dish.

Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole

Sherry is the secret ingredient in making this casserole so creamy.

Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck; Food Stylist: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Chicken, broccoli, and cheese-filled tortellini make up this unbeatable dinner combination.

Old-Fashioned Chicken And Dumplings

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken And Dumplings

This Chicken and Dumplings dish is certain to warm your stomach and satisfy all of your Southern cravings.

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

Wrap thick bacon slices around chicken breast to create an iconic savory dish that everyone will love.

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms

We dressed up this chicken pot pie with creamy mushrooms and crispy leeks.

Country Captain Chicken

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Country Captain Chicken

This mighty chicken is packed with flavor from an array of spices and a hearty tomato sauce.

Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

This hearty and creamy chowder belongs at every Southern tailgate.

Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

This whole-some cobbler will fulfill everyone's hearty cravings.

Chicken Alouette

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Alouette

This chicken dish is wrapped in a pastry sheet to create a flaky and creamy meal.

Quick Chicken and Barley Stew

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Quick Chicken and Barley Stew

Would you believe us if we told you this satisfying stew only took thirty minutes to make?

Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

Smoked chicken takes this wholesome tortilla soup to the next level.

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Our trick to making this easy Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole is using jarred alfredo sauce.

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans

Kids will be requesting these crispy chicken tenders every night of the week.

Chicken Piccata

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Piccata

Our rendition of Chicken Piccata with an extra savory and thick sauce simply can't be beat.

Chicken Pot Pie Hand Pies

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Hand Pies

These handheld chicken pot pies are perfect for on-the-go, busy winter nights.

Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

Homemade biscuits replace the traditional pastry crust in this delicious twist on a classic. These biscuits are made with sharp Cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, and chives, making them just as tasty solo as atop this chicken pot pie.

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie

Pull out your cast-iron skillet for this quintessential Southern dish. A flaky crust and hearty filling make this a one-dish meal you'll crave all the time.

Stovetop Chicken Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Stovetop Chicken Pot Pie

After eating this pot pie version of the classic Southern chicken and biscuit meal, you'll wonder why you didn't think of this chicken pot pie biscuit casserole sooner. Use frozen buttermilk biscuits for quicker cook time; for special occasions, make our best ever biscuit recipe to take this comfort food to the next level. A family-size rotisserie chicken yields the perfect amount of chopped cooked chicken for this quick twist on traditional chicken potpie. Lighten up this down home meal with low fat cream cheese and reduced-fat cream of mushroom soup, or serve it over brown rice rather than biscuits.

Easy Chicken and Dumplings

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Easy Chicken and Dumplings

Deli-roasted chicken, cream of chicken soup, and canned biscuits make a quick-and-tasty version of this favorite.

Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies

Double the crust, double the deliciousness. 

Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

Make it a Greek night with this festive and zesty sheet pan dish.

By Southern Living Editors