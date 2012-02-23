Winner, winner, delicious chicken dinner! Southerners are quite fond of the protein-rich ingredient that serves as the focal point of almost every meal: chicken. You can't blame us—chicken is guaranteed to make any dish great, if not better. Not to mention all the side dishes that were made to complement this delicious meat. There's nothing better than fried chicken with a side of Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese. Beef and pork almost don't stand a chance.

Chicken can be cooked in so many ways, from fried to smoked to oven-roasted to slow-cooked—you can try a new way every night of the week. We collected the most sought-after chicken recipes that are certain to provide comfort on those cold winter nights. From the classics like Southern Fried Chicken and Country Captain Chicken to reinvented recipes like Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms, we have comforting recipes that will win over even the pickiest of eaters.