19 Favorite Chicken Casseroles
These delicious chicken casserole recipes are going to be new family favorites, if they aren't already! Any Southern cook most likely has an arsenal of chicken casserole recipes, not to mention a collection of 9x13 baking dishes. (And those dishes travel as we bake-and-take comfort food to friends and neighbors, so we tend to put our names on the bottom, either with masking tape or nail polish.) Chicken casseroles are a staple at family reunions and fellowship halls. But these one-dish wonders are also convenient for busy weeknights because they’re affordable, and most all of them can be at least partially prepped ahead of time to help you get supper on the table in a snap. Our favorite 9x13 chicken dinners are layered with rich flavors: from Classic Chicken Tetrazzini to Tex-Mex favorites like Chicken Enchilada Casserole and King Ranch Chicken; from down-home Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pie to a “company’s coming” Chicken-and-Wild-Rice Skillet Casserole. Just add dinner rolls and a simple salad.
King Ranch Chicken
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken
Hailing from an era when casseroles were king, this Tex-Mex dish still reigns supreme at everything from family dinners to church suppers and neighborhood potlucks. Though not an invention of the famed King Ranch—it’s more likely the creation of a ladies' Junior League—the spicy flavors of chili powder, roasted peppers, and toasted cumin never fail to please. Seeded jalapeño and poblano peppers add mild spice, garlic adds bite, and Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, and sour cream add richness to the casserole’s creamy texture. If you’re in a rush, use a large rotisserie chicken in place of smoked chicken. It’s hard to mess up this age-old crowd pleaser.
Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole
Casseroles are a dish in which you can see Southern ingenuity at its best, and the eighties had no shortage of inventive ideas. This particular vintage Southern standard gives us all the warm and fuzzy memories we crave for family gatherings and neighborhood potlucks. This recipe has you preparing the whole chicken at home in a Dutch oven for versatility – its thick walls and tight-fitting lid can easily go between a hot stovetop to a broiling oven. After simmering the chicken in the Dutch oven, you’ll have tender meat and a healthy homemade chicken broth. Cooking the spaghetti in the chicken broth for even stronger, more savory flavor.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Cheese-filled tortellini and a chopped pecan topping add extra flavor to this kid-friendly Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake, while broccoli and red bell pepper contribute pops of color throughout this one-dish meal. Add even more fun color by using colored tortellini. The unlikely pairing of ingredients like white wine and pecans will impress guests, while the delicious buttery crackers and grated Parmesan cheese will please even the pickiest eaters. Make this casserole dish for a potluck group or your family and receive rave reviews from all. One reviewer said that she enjoyed it so much, that she immediately emailed the recipe to her girlfriends.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
This rustic meal, a company's-coming riff on the old-school chicken-and-rice number, is held together by a tangy gravy flavored with country ham and mushrooms. This dish is perfect for weekend nights when you have more time to devote to ingredient preparation – it takes some time for these ingredients to come together to form one of the most delicious casseroles we’ve ever cooked. We can attest that this dish is worth the wait. Nutty wild rice helps sop up all the good chicken gravy so you don’t miss any flavor. Jazz up the classic comfort food recipe with fresh toppings like flat-leaf parsley and crunchy sliced almonds.
Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole
An upscale chicken-and-rice casserole takes classic chicken and rice from comfort food to culinary masterpiece. The chicken, mushroom, and sage casserole gets a subtly earthy note from fresh mushrooms and plenty of chopped shallots. Sage adds sophisticated, fragrant aroma and warmth. A healthy dash of sherry provides a distinctive, nutty, and sweet flavor. After you pull this casserole out from your oven, resist the temptation to dig in immediately. It needs to stand for a few minutes after baking so the rice will absorb the liquid, yielding a creamy texture. Top with sliced, toasted almonds and fresh sage leaves for crunch.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Chicken and rice is true Southern, down-home, comfort food. This casserole works for everything from a weeknight dinner fix to a holiday potluck dish. Using a long-grain and wild rice mix and toasted almonds in chicken casserole makes it a little bit dressier and fit for company during the holidays, but your family will enjoy it as well. It feeds 10-12, so there may be leftovers.
Try our flavorful variations. Sub shrimp for chicken, Monterey Jack and Parmesan for Cheddar, and dry white wine for milk for Shrimp and Rice Casserole; or add Andouille sausage, green bell pepper, celery, black eyed peas, and Cajun seasoning for the Cajun version.
Chicken Tetrazzini with Prosciutto and Peas
Recipe: Chicken Tetrazzini with Prosciutto and Peas
In less than an hour, you can create a dinner that will satisfy the whole family. A hallmark of Southern cooking, this updated main dish stars a classic Italian ingredient combination: peas and prosciutto. Transform the traditional pasta meal into a casserole by adding Alfredo sauce and cream of mushroom soup. Crispy sautéed prosciutto adds a savory, salty crunch, while Parmesan cheese, cream of mushroom soup, and Alfredo sauce add a rich, creamy texture. This standby casserole dish is one part comfort food, one part Italian delicacy, served in one dish. Top with almonds for a nutty crunch to accent the Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Layers of corn tortillas give this ultra-creamy casserole some texture. Structured like a lasagna but flavored like the classic Tex-Mex enchilada dish, this chicken casserole is bursting with smoky, spicy flavor and sure to impress. We seasoned it with poblano peppers, green chiles, taco mix, and two creamy cheeses so that your Mexican-food cravings are satisfied without leaving the house. We also love it because of its versatility - try it with smoky shredded BBQ brisket or pulled pork in place of the chicken, or small cooked, peeled shrimp. Set out the finished dish with sour cream and fresh chopped cilantro for toppings.
Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits
Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits
Replace the traditional pastry crust in chicken pot pie with homemade biscuits – trust us, the added cook time is worth it. These homemade buttery biscuits are made with sharp Cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, and chives, making them just as tasty solo as atop this chicken pot pie. The biscuits are filled with a buttery, flour-based, creamy filling of sautéed mushroom, chicken, bacon, chives, and hash browns. Want to take the flavor to the next level? Cook the bacon yourself and save the drippings; add a tablespoon (or two) into the pot pie filling for a savory, smoky flavoring. This elaborate meal is perfect for holidays or potlucks.
Chicken Enchiladas
Recipe: Chicken Enchiladas
These Chicken Enchiladas come together quickly and are simply delicious. You can prepare them with a rotisserie chicken to save time, so it is easy to have this quick-fix dinner on the table for a weeknight family meal. If you enjoy just a hint of heat, you will love the chopped green chiles, as well as the Monterey Jack cheese. These enchiladas are also incredibly fresh, topped with everything from tomato to chopped avocado to green onion. You can even savor sliced olives or chopped cilantro to dress them up if you like. These simple Chicken Enchiladas are a great take on the classic chicken casserole.
Chicken Cobbler Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Cobbler Casserole
You may think sweet when you hear the word cobbler, but this Chicken Cobbler Casserole will have you saying the word ‘savory’ as you grab your fork and pile your plate high to dig in. Rich with the distinctive flavor of sourdough rolls, and the salty bite of Parmesan cheese, you’ll love the way these flavors enhance the shredded, cooked chicken. Toss in some sliced fresh mushrooms that have been sautéed with onions, and cooked with white wine, and as the flavors and aromas begin to blend together your appetite will be getting whetted as well. Once this Chicken Cobbler Casserole is baked to golden-brown perfection, be ready to enjoy it hot and fresh out of the oven.
Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pie
Recipe: Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pie
Few things are as savory as the crunch of a golden-brown crust on a delicious pot pie, and this recipe simply makes that pleasure doubly good. This recipe uses frozen puff pastry sheets, so you will love how light and fluffy your crust will be, giving you buttery, crumbly, chicken goodness in every single bite. This pot pie mixes in leeks, for a subtle hint of kick, and hash browns with onions and peppers for even more spice. You’ll savor how the ingredients blend together in the oven to make a creamy pot pie filled with richness and delight in every bite.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
This Skillet Chicken Pot Pie gives new meaning to the idea of an oven-to-table wonder because you can prepare most of this dish on your stovetop then finish it off in the oven in the same cast-iron skillet. This pot pie gets a little bit of heat from some Creole seasoning, and its characteristic richness from butter, milk, and chicken broth. Then, matchstick carrots, a large sweet onion, and sweet peas all add a little sweetness. A little egg white brushed on top will help make the crust crisp and brown. You’ll love how crunchy it is when you take a slice out of the skillet and take that first bite.
Chicken Marsala Tetrazzini
Recipe: Chicken Marsala Tetrazzini
This dish throws a new spin on two classic dishes—Chicken Marsala and Chicken Tetrazzini—by literally putting the two together in a delicious mash-up of pasta, peas, and Marsala. This turns a Southern comfort-food classic into a dish with new hints of flavor and sweetness to savor. It has all of the classic creaminess of Chicken Tetrazzini, including the Alfredo sauce and the mushroom soup, with the added tastes of Marsala wine. You can choose between sweet or dry Marsala depending on which you prefer—either will make this fantastic dish even better. You’ll love every mouthful of this innovative recipe.
Turkey Pot Pie with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts
Recipe: Turkey Pot Pie With Cranberry-Pecan Crusts
It’s the best flavors of the holiday all rolled into one glorious Thanksgiving entrée. Turkey Pot Pie with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts features turkey tenderloins, caramelized onions, and fresh spinach for the perfect sweet and savory combination. The real showstopper is the crust, though, which combines the sweetness of cranberry and nuttiness of pecans—the perfect Thanksgiving complement to this turkey-filled casserole. It is made even more enticing with the skillful deployment of leaf-shaped cookie cutters, which help form a crust made up of a scattering of delectable leaves. This recipe can be made-ahead and frozen, ensuring that you aren’t crunched for time when meal preparation arrives.
Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
Recipe: Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
Chicken tetrazzini is a classic Southern casserole, consistently remaining popular for pot luck suppers and family dinners alike. Its vermicelli pasta base and rich, chicken-loaded filling make it one of the most popular choices for a quick-fix supper. Our Classic Chicken Tetrazzini is sprinkled with freshly grated Parmesan cheese, and generously topped with silvered almonds, to give you a bubbly crust and nutty, toasted crunch in every single bite. This Classic Chicken Tetrazzini casserole recipe shows how simple, delicious, food remains a staple on Southern dinner tables because it is easy to make and enjoyable to eat. Comfort food is classic and timeless—enjoy this casserole any time.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
This classic King Ranch Mac and Cheese casserole begins with cellantani pasta, which is pasta that is shaped like a corkscrew. This shape is perfect for holding onto a delicious homemade cheese sauce, and that is precisely what happens in this recipe. It combines both pasteurized processed cheese product and shredded Cheddar cheese to give you a blend of flavors. There are green bell peppers chopped in, but the secret ingredient here is a can of diced tomatoes and green chiles—it brings just that little bit of heat. All these tasty ingredients mix with shredded chicken, and cream of chicken soup, before getting baked to a golden-brown, bubbly perfection. Thirty minutes later, be ready to dig in.
Cajun Chicken Cassoulet
Recipe: Cajun Chicken Cassoulet
Starting a recipe with Cajun smoked sausage means that you’re beginning your culinary journey with a definitive taste of the South. Get ready for fantastic flavors and a dish to remember. One online reviewer described this as “a lighter version of gumbo,” and with the skinned and boned chicken thighs you certainly will save a few calories but you won’t lose any of the wonderful cassoulet taste. Apart from the Cajun smoked sausage, you’ll get a little extra taste of the bayou from some Cajun seasoning, plus the bite of four cloves of garlic. The vegetables will bake perfectly, and you’ll love the breadcrumb topping. Get ready for this Louisiana-inspired delight.
Onion-Topped Turkey Sausage 'n' Mashed Potato Casserole
Recipe: Onion-Topped Sausage 'n' Mashed Potato Casserole
This hearty Onion-Topped Sausage ’n’ Mashed Potato Casserole features a rich, meaty tomato sauce, and time-saving refrigerated mashed potatoes. You can almost think of this as a version of a traditional shepherd’s pie given the layer of potatoes spread over the sausage. The flavor of the sweet turkey sausage is the true foundation of this delicious dish, but you can substitute chicken sausage if you prefer. Everyone will really love the crunchy fried onions that are layered on top though—that is the true star of this recipe. That step is definitely kid-approved. It will be hard to wait before digging in, but we recommend letting this casserole set up five minutes after it comes out of the oven before serving it. We hope you can wait.