Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Chicken and rice is true Southern, down-home, comfort food. This casserole works for everything from a weeknight dinner fix to a holiday potluck dish. Using a long-grain and wild rice mix and toasted almonds in chicken casserole makes it a little bit dressier and fit for company during the holidays, but your family will enjoy it as well. It feeds 10-12, so there may be leftovers.

Try our flavorful variations. Sub shrimp for chicken, Monterey Jack and Parmesan for Cheddar, and dry white wine for milk for Shrimp and Rice Casserole; or add Andouille sausage, green bell pepper, celery, black eyed peas, and Cajun seasoning for the Cajun version.