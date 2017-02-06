Easy Jambalaya in the Instant Pot
This is how we enjoyed a Southern classic on a busy weeknight.
I made the Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya for the Month of Simple Suppers Challege. I loved how this recipe used different seasonings than I usually go for. I am definitely going to start using creole seasons a lot more! I already had most of the ingredients on hand. I excluded the green peppers since no one in my family likes them. My husband chopped the sausage a little smaller so our one-year old daughter could eat them easier. And out of sheer laziness, I took a chance and threw everything in my Instant Pot pressure cooker. Yes, everything raw.
I set the timer and used my time to play with my daughter. Oh, I also forgot to throw in the canned tomatoes, the easiest part, so I quickly added those and reset the timer. The result was great for a weeknight meal. Not as "pretty" as Southern Living's and the rice was a little mushy but the flavor made up for that and we enjoyed a nice warm meal together.
Buy It: Instant Pot 8-Quart Programmable Pressure Cookers, $129.95; amazon.com