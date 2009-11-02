47 Easy Casserole Recipes for Warm Meals on Busy Nights

By Southern Living Editors Updated June 14, 2022
Credit: Hector Sanchez

How do we love casseroles? Let us count the ways! They are easy to prepare, portable for potlucks and other gatherings, satisfy the hungriest crowd, can be made in advance, save time on clean up, and are hands-down the most comforting dish to dig into. Every Southern cook has a favorite go-to casserole recipe, but there is always room for more.

Choose from dozens of our best quick and easy casserole recipes including classics like King Ranch chicken, lasagna, pot pies, and enchiladas. Or, add some variety to your go-to dinner rotation and try new favorites like Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-Up and Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells. Your casserole dish is also the perfect place to experiment with some of our tasty new takes on old-school comfort food favorites like French onion soup, sloppy Joes, and even pizza.

Whether you're looking for a weeknight dinner that will please the whole family or a company-worthy casserole for a special gathering, you can't go wrong with any of these delicious recipes. 

Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Less than 25 minutes of hands-on prep time? Sounds like we found our new ground beef go-to on weeknights. Serve with a green salad and garlic bread for a delicious dinner the whole family will love.

French Onion Soup Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: French Onion Soup Casserole

Turn your favorite soup into a more substantial dish with this comforting casserole. 

Extra-Easy Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Martin

Recipe: Extra-Easy Lasagna

We meant it when we say this casserole is extra easy. With only five ingredients, you'll have dinner prepared faster than ever before. 

Pizza Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole

Pizza and spaghetti all in one dish? Now that's a surefire way to make sure the kids clear their plates.

Sloppy Joe Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole

Sloppy Joes just got a little bit more sophisticated. This baked  version of the old-school classic dishes out a sweet and savory blend of sauce and ground beef that will remind of you childhood.  

King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese

Two of our family favorites come together to create the ultimate crowd-pleasing casserole. To cut down on prep time, the recipe calls for a number of convenience products like pasteurized prepared cheese product and cream of chicken soup.

Ham-and-Vegetable Cobbler

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Ham-and-Vegetable Cobbler

Flaky and buttery, this chicken pot pie alternative is great for the days when you're working without fresh produce. Any frozen veggies you have in your freezer will do. With frozen vegetables and store-bought pie crusts on the prep list, this savory latticed casserole only looks and tastes time intensive. 

Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

This gooey cheese and tender kale combination comes together in just half an hour. If you need to make things even easier, though, you can use pre-washed, pre-chopped kale and shredded cheese. 

Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole 

The beauty of this casserole? Most of the ingredients are pantry staples that you probably already have, and, if you don't, you can easily substitute with something else. We recommend egg noodles, but any type of pasta in your pantry will taste great in this recipe.

Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna

Meet your new favorite way to use fresh zucchini. This vegetarian lasagna recipe is the perfect meatless main. 

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

The old-school recipe takes us down memory lane to Mama's kitchen table on any typical weeknight. With a can of cream of mushroom soup and a splash of hot sauce, this casserole is a classic.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Ready for weeknight meals or company, this chicken and rice casserole is made in a skillet and sure to satisfy. Allow the nutty rice to soak up this dish's tangy country ham and mushroom gravy and dive in.

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Zucchini, squash, and corn blend together beautifully with a creamy filling that's topped with breadcrumbs and Asiago cheese. For no-waste breadcrumbs, use a food processor to break up day-old sandwich bread.

Savannah Red Rice

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Savannah Red Rice 

A regional rice delicacy delivered in a casserole dish, this flavorful recipe includes tangy tomatoes and smoky bacon. We know it's tempting, but the key to fluffy rice is leaving the lid firmly on the pot—no peaking!

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

With fresh broccoli and a mix of mayonnaise and sour cream instead of mushroom soup, this broccoli-and-cheese casserole is sure to fit right into any dinner spread. Creamy and rich, even kids will love this broccoli-forward dinner.

Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

It's hard not to love breakfast for dinner. With all your favorite morning foods baked into one dish, this casserole has earned its spot on the dinner table.

Cheeseburger Casserole

Credit: Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Cheeseburger Casserole

Forget flipping patties. Nothing says comfort food better than a bacon cheeseburger-inspired bake plus a tater tot "bun."

Tomato 'n' Beef Casserole With Polenta Crust

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Tomato 'n' Beef Casserole With Polenta Crust

Budget-friendly and filling, this comforting ground beef and veggie combination is sealed with a cornmeal crust. Top with cheddar cheese and watch your casserole bubble with flavor.

Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-Up

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-Up

This no-fuss tamale casserole is a weeknight crowd pleaser. Ground beef, corn, tomato sauce, and cornmeal come together beneath a layer of cheese for a hearty dish that will have the whole family asking for seconds.

King Ranch Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken

Our King Ranch Chicken casserole blends smoked chicken, sharp cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, green chiles, chili powder, roasted peppers, and toasted cumin to create a dinnertime MVP.

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Here's proof that comfort food doesn't take all day to prepare. With rotisserie chicken, canned sauces, and shredded cheese on the ingredient list, this weeknight casserole is almost too easy.

Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

The convenience of refrigerated piecrust makes this deep-dish favorite easy enough for a weeknight. If you don't have time to simmer a whole chicken, just substitute an equal amount of canned broth and the meat from a rotisserie chicken.

Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Baked ziti has never looked better. Served with sliced summer vegetables mixed in, you're sure to make the most of your farmers' market haul.

Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Give your go-to pasta bake the night off. Use leftover smoked pork (or substitute chicken) from your favorite barbecue restaurant to make next-day dinner that will thrive in the freezer for many meals to come.

Chicken Cobbler Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken Cobbler Casserole

Buttery cubes of sourdough rolls make a quick and crunchy topping for this speedy twist on chicken pot pie. Pick up a rotisserie chicken from the market and add a jar of roasted red peppers to the cart, too, for an easy-peasy dinner that stands out.

Onion-Topped Sausage 'n' Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Onion-Topped Sausage 'n' Mashed Potato Casserole

You'll be impressed by how fuss-free this supper really is. This casserole is packed with a rich, meaty tomato sauce and refrigerated mashed potatoes and topped with crunchy, kid-approved fried onions.

New Tuna Casserole with Potato Chips

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: New Tuna Casserole with Potato Chips

Don't be mislead by the term "new." This update on a tried-and-true classic still hits all of the creamy, cheesy, and crunchy notes of the original. 

Chicken-and-Cornbread Casserole

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Chicken-and-Cornbread Casserole

Pick up a deli-roasted chicken if you don't have 3 1/2 cups of chopped chicken on hand. It yields just enough meat for this recipe. Make this casserole only one day ahead—unfortunately, it doesn't freeze well.

Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna

Credit: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna

This top-rated spinach-ravioli lasagna uses convenient ingredients for tasty supper as easy as can be. Store-bought pesto sauce, jarred Alfredo sauce, and frozen cheese-filled ravioli deliver a delicious main dish with little time and effort on your part.

Mexican Lasagna

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe:  Mexican Lasagna

We guarantee this zesty casserole will be your new weeknight staple. The recipe was originally designed to utilize leftover ground beef and sausage. It makes a lot, but refrigerates well and tastes wonderful reheated.

Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

Faster than fast food and way more delicious, these cheesy enchiladas come together in a snap. A quick spritz of vegetable cooking spray adds extra crispness to flour tortillas as they bake.

Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Food Styling: Angella Sellers and Vanessa McNiel Rocchio; Prop Styling: Melanie J. Clarke and Sissy Lamerton

Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

This homemade baked macaroni and cheese recipe beats the boxed kind any day of the week. Macaroni is a classic but mix and match your pasta shapes based on what's already in your cabinet.

New Turkey Tetrazzini

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: New Turkey Tetrazzini

Loads of spinach and mushrooms freshen up this classic. Packed with turkey and stuffing, the new additions are welcomed and delicious.

Cowboy Casserole

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cowboy Casserole

This casserole starts as all the best meals do: with onion and garlic. From there, ground beef, beans, hot sauce, and tater tots combine with lots of other savory ingredients for a meal you won't forget.

Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas

With all the bite of a buffalo wing but the warmth of toasty tortillas and cheese, this casserole will go fast come mealtime. Soften your tortillas before rolling up all the creamy ingredients, then place your stuffed enchilada seam-side down.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

Smothered in creamy sauce and topped with crunchy crackers, this just might be the most delicious way to eat your veggies. It can stand on its own as a vegetarian main, but also pairs well with just about any weeknight protein.

Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Twice Baked Potato Casserole

This hearty casserole isn't light on flavor. Bacon, scallions, and sour cream build all the flavors of a baked potato piled high with all the fixings in a jiffy. 

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

Layers of eggs, cheese, and potatoes make this casserole great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Sprinkle bacon over the top and enjoy this tasty one-dish meal any time of day.

Italian Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Italian Casserole 

This vintage casserole with lots of Italian sausage is one of our make-ahead supper staples. Once you've assembled and chilled over night, this simple recipe is just a bake away from the dinner table.

Chicken Casserole D'Iberville

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken Casserole D'Iberville 

Stock your freezer with this A+ chicken-and-rice casserole, and you have dinners ready to bake. For a family, divide mixture into three 8-inch square baking dishes. To keep a bigger casserole on hand for potluck suppers, place the mixture in a 4-quart dish.

Texas-Style Beef Enchilada Casserole

Credit: Photo William Dickey / Styling Katherine Eckert / Food Styling Alyssa Porubcan

Recipe: Texas-Style Beef Enchilada Casserole

Serve something with a little kick for supper. With ground beef, corn tortillas, black olives, and green chilis, this recipe will bring a welcome change from your usual casseroles.

Light King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Light King Ranch Casserole

If you think cutting calories means giving up the foods you love, think again. This top-rated makeover is every bit as creamy and satisfying as the full-fat original.

Sausage-and-Chicken Cassoulet

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Sausage-and-Chicken Cassoulet

Spoon into the cornbread crust to find white beans, chicken, and sausage simmering in a mildly spicy sauce. Add a side salad of romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, and French dressing.

Turkey Pot Pie With Cranberry-Pecan Crusts

Credit: Tina Cornett

Recipe: Turkey Pot Pie With Cranberry-Pecan Crusts

This pot pie features turkey tenderloins, caramelized onions, and fresh spinach for the perfect sweet/savory combination. This festive, fall-forward recipe can be made-ahead and frozen.

Chicken Cannelloni with Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken Cannelloni with Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce

A creamy mix of chicken, spinach, and mozzarella turns manicotti shells into an impressively easy one-dish meal. Deceptively decadent, this pasta dish is a great freezer staple to have on hand.

Cajun Shrimp Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Casserole

This hearty seafood casserole is filled with shrimp, cheese and rice and gets its Cajun flair from the addition of okra, bell peppers, and cayenne pepper. It's a great choice for a special occasion meal. If you're not a fan of okra, you can leave it out of this dish.

Chicken 'n' Spinach Pasta Bake

Credit: Photo Ralph Anderson / Styling Lisa Powell Bailey / Food Styling Pam Lolley

Recipe: Chicken 'n' Spinach Pasta Bake

Italian-inspired and oven-ready, this dish is perfect for company, but it's also speedy enough for weeknight meals. Use frozen and canned vegetables for quick and easy prep-time.

