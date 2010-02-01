47 Cajun and Creole Classics to Spice Up Dinnertime

Different regions in the South are known for certain flavors and dishes. Heck, each area even has its own barbecue sauce. Of course, Louisiana is the proud home of the Cajun and Creole recipes Southerners love. Cajun cooking is legendary in the South, and for good reason. Spice up your dinner table with classic Cajun and Creole recipes like gumbo, étouffée, jambalaya, and more. We even have Cajun and Creole recipes straight from culinary legend Leah Chase herself.

Whip up a mini muffulettas for a batch of lunches or warm up on a cold winter night with a serving of shrimp Creole. Even though many old-school Cajun and Creole recipes take hours to simmer and meld together, we've got quick-fix solutions using your cast-iron skillet and store-bought shortcuts. Host a Cajun crawfish boil for the family or kick up your summer cookout with Creole burgers. If you've never attempted one of these zesty Cajun or Creole recipes at home, now is the time. Bring Louisiana to your table with these recipes.