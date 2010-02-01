47 Cajun and Creole Classics to Spice Up Dinnertime
Different regions in the South are known for certain flavors and dishes. Heck, each area even has its own barbecue sauce. Of course, Louisiana is the proud home of the Cajun and Creole recipes Southerners love. Cajun cooking is legendary in the South, and for good reason. Spice up your dinner table with classic Cajun and Creole recipes like gumbo, étouffée, jambalaya, and more. We even have Cajun and Creole recipes straight from culinary legend Leah Chase herself.
Whip up a mini muffulettas for a batch of lunches or warm up on a cold winter night with a serving of shrimp Creole. Even though many old-school Cajun and Creole recipes take hours to simmer and meld together, we've got quick-fix solutions using your cast-iron skillet and store-bought shortcuts. Host a Cajun crawfish boil for the family or kick up your summer cookout with Creole burgers. If you've never attempted one of these zesty Cajun or Creole recipes at home, now is the time. Bring Louisiana to your table with these recipes.
Fried Shrimp-and-Okra Po'Boys
Recipe: Fried Shrimp-and-Okra Po'Boys
Smashes and flattening the okra, instead of chopping it up and then frying it, makes them easier to fit onto the sandwich.
Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice
Recipe: Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice
Since the Instant Pot rose to insane popularity, our Test Kitchen has been hard at work recreating Southern classics that can be made using it.
Jambalaya
Recipe: Jambalaya
Classic one-pot dish is loaded with Creole spices and comes together in three easy steps.
Grilled Creole Chicken & Okra
Recipe: Grilled Creole Chicken & Okra
Ingredients like Andouille sausage and fresh okra only taste more delicious after a little time on the grill.
Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini
Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini
The best part about foil packet dinners? No cleanup!
Instant Pot Jambalaya
Recipe: Instant Pot Jambalaya
This recipe combines one of our favorite old-school dishes with our favorite new-school kitchen tool.
Collard Green Creole Dirty Rice
Recipe: Collard Green Creole Dirty Rice
Two Southern favorites that are often served separately meet in this dish that's incredibly flavorful and hearty enough to be a main dish.
Crawfish Étouffée
Recipe: Crawfish Étouffée
Enriched with crawfish fat, the recipe closely resembles the original 20s dish created by Mrs. Charles Hebert at the eponymous Breaux Bridge Hebert Hotel.
Smoked Turkey-and-Andouille Gumbo
Recipe: Smoked Turkey-and-Andouille Gumbo
Beau Beaullieu and Andy Soileau's New Iberia Kiwanis Club team has taken first place 11 times at the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff. This recipe for their mélange gumbo won in 2015, 2017, and 2018, so you know it's incredible.
Emily's Red Beans and Rice
Recipe: Emily's Red Beans and Rice
Rich, tender beans cooked with a smoked ham hock are beautiful with buttery, fluffy rice.
Jambalaya de Covington
Recipe: Jambalaya de Covington
This jambalaya recipe (which is made with smoked turkey, ham, and sausage) comes from Covington, Louisiana, the parish seat of St. Tammany Parish, north of Lake Pontchartrain.
Big-Batch Cajun Lemonade
Recipe: Big-Batch Cajun Lemonade
Every Southerner needs a house cocktail, and we suggest this refreshing sipper that's perfect for porch sitting.
Muffuletta
Recipe: Muffuletta
We made our version of this New Orleans sandwich on a large loaf that can be cut into mini sandwiches and shared with the whole family.
Old Bay Rémoulade with Crudités and Shrimp
Recipe: Old Bay Rémoulade with Crudités and Shrimp
Test Kitchen Pro Ivy Odom turned this classic sauce into a delicious dip that's ideal for happy hour at the beach.
Shrimp Rémoulade Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Shrimp Rémoulade Deviled Eggs
Give your deviled egg recipe a dose of Creole flair with shrimp, spicy mustard, and lots of garlic.
Viet-Cajun Crawfish Boil
Recipe: Viet-Cajun Crawfish Boil
We have Houston's migrant populations from Vietnam and Louisiana for incredible culinary creations like this crawfish boil.
Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
Our Test Kitchen developed this jambalaya recipe as a quick dish you can whip up on a busy weeknight.
Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo
Recipe: Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo
Our Test Kitchen doesn't claim that this is the best gumbo recipe you'll ever try—they know that's the one you grew up eating. But this one is their absolute favorite, and we know you'd love how easy it is to make.
Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
Recipe: Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
This dessert from the late New Orleans culinary legend Leah Chase proves you can have Creole flavor even at dessert.
Jenné Claiborne's Cajun Blackened Tofu Sandwich
Recipe: Jenné Claiborne's Cajun Blackened Tofu Sandwich
Georgia-born chef and food blogger Jenné Claiborne took inspiration from her mom's love of Cajun seasoning to create this vegetarian sandwich.
Shrimp Creole
Recipe: Shrimp Creole
This classic dish combines two Louisiana loves—fresh shrimp and spices. We recommend adding a dash of hot sauce for a little extra oomph.
One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Recipe: One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Spice up your usual pasta night with Cajun seasoning. This one-pot pasta comes together with a handful of pantry staples.
Ms. Clara's New Orleans Red Beans and Rice
Recipe: Ms. Clara's New Orleans Red Beans and Rice
Craving comfort food? There's no dish that feels more like a hug than red beans and rice.
Muffuletta Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Muffuletta Deviled Eggs
The Louisiana sandwich gets the appetizer treatment when turned into an over-the-top deviled egg recipe.
Cajun Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Cajun Mac and Cheese
We're always looking for new ways to enjoy classic recipes, and this mac and cheese with andouille sausage and Cajun seasoning is a keeper.
Shrimp Étouffée
Recipe: Shrimp Étouffée
Our Test Kitchen's tip for creating this Creole dish? Have all the ingredients prepped before you start cooking.
Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce
Recipe: Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce
There's not much you can do to make a good crab cake better, but this Cajun sauce absolutely does it.
Maque Choux with Sausage
Recipe: Maque Choux with Sausage
This Lousiana dish with Native American and Creole-French roots is a delicious way to use your trusty skillet and fresh summer corn and okra.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
Recipe: Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
These pretty kabobs are the ideal summer dinner—light, fresh, and made outside on the grill.
Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip
Recipe: Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip
We gave gumbo a gameday-worthy spin with this addicting dip recipe.
Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce
Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce
We lightened up the classic po'boy and opted for grilled shrimp instead of fried, but we kept the Cajun flavor you love.
Cajun Chicken Cassoulet
Recipe: Cajun Chicken Cassoulet
We took this classic French dish and made it fit for a Louisiana table with Cajun smoked sausage and seasoning and okra.
Chicken-Andouille Gumbo
Recipe: Chicken-Andouille Gumbo
Make Chicken-Andouille Gumbo the day ahead to save time. Fresh andouille and crusty french bread are essential to this dish.
Creole Jambalaya
Recipe: Creole Jambalaya
This simple version of jambalaya comes together with just two steps.
Shrimp and Okra Gumbo
Recipe: Shrimp and Okra Gumbo
Feel free to use fresh okra when it's in season, but this recipe calls for frozen okra to ensure you can make it during the winter months, too.
Mini Muffulettas
Recipe: Mini Muffulettas
Take the New Orleans sandwich to the tailgate or picnic with these mini, portable versions of it.
Cajun Shrimp Boil Pasta
Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Boil Pasta
No one has time for a shrimp boil on any weeknight, but this pasta recipe brings all the flavor in just 35 minutes.
Creole Burger
Recipe: Creole Burger
Your cookout deserves an upgrade with Creole seasonings and a tangy burger sauce.
Cajun Shrimp Casserole
Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Casserole
We offer make-ahead and freezing instructions on this luscious Cajun Shrimp Casserole. Serve with spring mix lettuce drizzled with red wine vinaigrette.
Okra Creole
Recipe: Okra Creole
Serve flavorful Okra Creole as a side or over rice for an easy entrée. This recipe uses frozen okra as a budget and time saver.
Chicken-and-Sausage Gumbo
Recipe: Chicken-and-Sausage Gumbo
After preparing the roux, most of the time spent making gumbo is basically hands-free. You'll just need to stir the pot occasionally to prevent sticking. This flavorful stew recipe is worth the effort.
Leah Chase's Gumbo Z'Herbes
Recipe: Leah Chase's Gumbo Z'Herbes
Every year on the Thursday before Easter, New Orleans culinary great Leah Chase used to cook up to 100 gallons of her Gumbo Z'Herbes, and the masses would flock to get a serving.
New Orleans Red Beans and Rice
Recipe: New Orleans Red Beans and Rice
Though Southerners have created countless iterations of this Creole dish, this is our easy go-to that you can make your own with additional ingredients.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Recipe: Cajun Chicken Pasta
For cleanup in a snap, serve Cajun Chicken Pasta right out of the pan. Add salad and dinner rolls to complete your menu.
Creole Shrimp Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Creole Shrimp Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are a mainstay on our tables, and a Creole shrimp topping only makes them more delicious.
Seafood Gumbo
Recipe: Seafood Gumbo
This seafood-packed version of gumbo comes together in your Dutch oven on the stovetop.
Vietnamese-Cajun Fried Rice
Recipe: Vietnamese-Cajun Fried Rice
Houston-born writer Dan Q. Dao shared his aunt Van's fried rice recipe with us, and boy, are we lucky to have it. Andouille sausage, crawfish, Cajun seasoning, and plenty of garlic make this more flavorful than any fried rice you've ever had.