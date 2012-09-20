43 Breakfast Casserole Recipes Worth Waking Up For

A breakfast casserole is one of the most delicious ways to start the day. Whether you’re a sweet person who prefers a baked French toast or fruit-filled pancake casserole, or a savory person who likes a hearty sausage-and-grits casserole, cheesy frittata, or enchiladas, we’ve got a breakfast casserole you’ll love. From eggs and bacon to grits, this collection of breakfast casseroles has all your morning favorites. Our easy casserole recipes are perfect for casual family breakfasts or a special Sunday brunch with friends. Many of our breakfast casseroles are make-ahead recipes, so you can actually sleep in and still get a hot and filling meal on the table. Now that’s how to start the day off on the right foot.