44 Crowd-Pleasing Baked Pasta Recipes

By Southern Living Editors Updated May 16, 2022
Credit: Southern Living

These hearty baked pasta recipes are the perfect crowd-pleasing meal. Bake a melty masterpiece to enjoy right away, or stock up the freezer with these tasty make-ahead options. Pasta tastes perfect fresh out of the pot, but these easy, baked pasta recipes show you how simple it is to savor pasta fresh out of the oven.

When you need a make-ahead meal, you'll appreciate a Southern staple like our Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole, Baked Ziti with Sausage, the Classic Chicken Tetrazzini, or any of our many other baked pasta recipes. Scrumptious Baked Smokin' Macaroni and Cheese is light on both butter and cheese, and ideal for add-ins: think sweet peas and prosciutto, or ham and broccoli.

So for a mouthwatering lasagna, a fresh new approach to your favorite mac 'n' cheese, or a new way to enjoy vegetable casseroles, preheat your ovens and prepare to delight in one of these fantastic baked pasta recipes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 44

Baked Ziti With Meatballs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Ziti With Meatballs

Convenience items like frozen meatballs and jarred marinara sauce help this hearty dinner come together in just 30 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 44

Baked Ziti with Chicken

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Chicken

While baked ziti recipes usually call on ground beef, this version uses rotisserie chicken.

 

 

3 of 44

Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake

With just 15 minutes of hands-on time, you can get this family-friendly dinner on the table.

Advertisement

4 of 44

Sausage-Pimiento Cheese Pasta Rollups

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Sausage-Pimiento Cheese Pasta Rollups

Pimiento cheese isn't just for snacking. It gives this pasta rollup recipe a delicious flavor.

5 of 44

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

This simple pasta bake recipe is the perfect example of dressing up a jar of pasta sauce at suppertime.

6 of 44

Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

We know there's a package of ground beef sitting in your freezer right now—here's what to do with it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 44

Baked Linguine With Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Linguine With Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce

What if we told you it's possible to create this pretty dish in just 20 minutes?

8 of 44

Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

Three words that make any dinner a hit? Chicken, bacon, and ranch.

9 of 44

Ravioli Lasagna

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Ravioli Lasagna

This recipe brings two classic pasta dishes together in one skillet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 44

Baked Rigatoni with Zucchini and Mozzarella

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Baked Rigatoni with Zucchini and Mozzarella

Think of this baked rigatoni as an easy take on lasagna that comes together in a springform pan.

11 of 44

Skillet-Baked Ziti with Andouille, Tomatoes, and Peppers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Skillet-Baked Ziti with Andouille, Tomatoes, and Peppers

You'll know this skillet pasta bake is ready to come out of the oven when it's bubbling and golden brown on top.

 

 

12 of 44

Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

We love using our sheet pan for easy one-dish dinners, but did you know you can use it for pasta night, too? Meet the cheesy recipe you'll make on repeat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 44

Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese

We prepared this 30-minute recipe with ground beef, but you can also use ground turkey or chicken if you prefer.

14 of 44

Meatball Pasta Bake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Meatball Pasta Bake

Orange juice and fennel give this quick supper bright, fresh flavor. Chop fennel as you would an onion, or omit it, if desired.

15 of 44

Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

You pop this skillet supper under the broiler to be sure the cheese gets nice and melty.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 44

Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Lighten up your usual pasta bake with fresh farmers' market veggies this summer.

17 of 44

Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms

We can't count how many times a package of refrigerated tortellini has saved us from a boring dinner.

18 of 44

Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Pick up smoked barbecue from your favorite local spot for this super-easy supper. Plus, the recipe includes directions for baking right away or freezing and baking later for busy weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 44

Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole

Cooking the spaghetti in the chicken broth will give you an even stronger, more savory flavor.

20 of 44

Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Reviewers rave about this comforting pasta bake that sneaks in good-for-you kale (even kids love it!).

21 of 44

Healthy Turkey Lasagna

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Healthy Turkey Lasagna

Our favorite recipe from the Cooking Light column, this lightened-up lasagna tastes every bit as flavorful as the traditional version.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 44

Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Cheese-filled tortellini and a chopped pecan topping add extra flavor to this kid-friendly Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake, while broccoli and red bell pepper contribute pops of color throughout this one-dish meal. 

23 of 44

Baked Ziti with Sausage

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Sausage

Pancetta, or cured pork belly, is the same thing as bacon without the smoke. Find it in the deli case of most supermarkets. Native to Italy, San Marzano tomatoes are known for their sweet flavor. Consider trying them in place of regular crushed tomatoes in the sauce.

24 of 44

Mac and Cheese with Ham

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham

This delicious mac and cheese is light on butter and cheese yet still melts in your mouth. Change the flavor profile of the recipe with combinations such as sweet peas and proscuitto or ham and broccoli.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 44

Creamy Spring Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake

Baked pasta gets a spring spin with baby sweet peas and ham. We love the crunchy, savory topping made with croutons and Parmesan cheese.

26 of 44

Pizza Casserole Deluxe

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Pizza Casserole Deluxe

Win over all of the kids and grown-ups in your house with this new instant classic that feeds more than two everything pizzas. Fresh and packaged mozzarella give it the best melty consistency.

27 of 44

Fresh Vegetable Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fresh Vegetable Lasagna

This vegetable lasagna showcases a plethora of fresh veggies from zucchini, to mushrooms, to red and yellow bell peppers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 44

King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese

All the flavors of a favorite casserole come together in the comfort of mac and cheese. Freeze this hearty, cheesy favorite in lidded bakeware for easy transport between oven, freezer, and fridge.

29 of 44

New Tuna Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: New Tuna Casserole

Our take on the classic hits the high notes: creamy, cheesy, fresh, and crunchy. Resist digging into the casserole right out of the oven. Letting it stand for 10 minutes allows it to firm up to the perfect consistency.

30 of 44

Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto

This stovetop-to-oven method yields crisp, dark-golden skin and juicy, tender meat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 44

Lasagna Roll Ups

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Lasagna Roll Ups

These lasagna rolls are the perfect meal to freeze individually and thaw according to your dinnertime head count.

32 of 44

Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna

A container of refrigerated pesto adds distinctive flavor to this basic beef-and-cheese lasagna, and the unbaked lasagna can be frozen for up to three months.

33 of 44

Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole

This recipe came from the pages of the November 1990 issue of Southern Living, and it has undoubtedly stood the test of time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 44

Butternut Squash Lasagna

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Butternut Squash Lasagna

This fall version of lasagna is the ideal hearty dinner for a chilly night.

35 of 44

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole

This retro casserole is just the thing to have sitting in your freezer for Sunday suppers or busy weeknights.

36 of 44

Italian Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Italian Casserole

This has been a Southern Living standby for decades of holidays. It's always ready in the freezer for drop-by guests!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 44

Pizza Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole

You can freeze this casserole unbaked for up to a month for nights when you're in need of a kid-friendly dinner that no one will whine about.

38 of 44

Greek Baked Ziti

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Greek Baked Ziti

The combination of Greek spices will make your pasta supper feel special.

39 of 44

Leftover Turkey Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Leftover Turkey Casserole

Your day-after-Thanksgiving leftovers just got so much tastier than a turkey sandwich.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 44

Homemade Baked Lasagna

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homemade Baked Lasagna

Consider this your go-to, no-frills lasagna recipe.

41 of 44

Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna

Credit: SL Van Chaplin

Recipe: Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna

Store-bought sauces and frozen ravioli meet in this extra-creamy twist on lasagna.

42 of 44

Three-Cheese Pasta Bake

Recipe: Three-Cheese Pasta Bake

This grown-up version of mac and cheese is just as delicious as the classic recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 44

Spinach-and-Herb Pastatta

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Spinach-and-Herb Pastatta

This cross between a frittata and your usual pasta night dinner is pretty enough for Mama's visit.

44 of 44

Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

Freshly-grated Parmesan adds the cheesy flavor to this casserole. This recipe is great for making ahead and freezing.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors