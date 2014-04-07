44 Crowd-Pleasing Baked Pasta Recipes
These hearty baked pasta recipes are the perfect crowd-pleasing meal. Bake a melty masterpiece to enjoy right away, or stock up the freezer with these tasty make-ahead options. Pasta tastes perfect fresh out of the pot, but these easy, baked pasta recipes show you how simple it is to savor pasta fresh out of the oven.
When you need a make-ahead meal, you'll appreciate a Southern staple like our Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole, Baked Ziti with Sausage, the Classic Chicken Tetrazzini, or any of our many other baked pasta recipes. Scrumptious Baked Smokin' Macaroni and Cheese is light on both butter and cheese, and ideal for add-ins: think sweet peas and prosciutto, or ham and broccoli.
So for a mouthwatering lasagna, a fresh new approach to your favorite mac 'n' cheese, or a new way to enjoy vegetable casseroles, preheat your ovens and prepare to delight in one of these fantastic baked pasta recipes.
Baked Ziti With Meatballs
Recipe: Baked Ziti With Meatballs
Convenience items like frozen meatballs and jarred marinara sauce help this hearty dinner come together in just 30 minutes.
Baked Ziti with Chicken
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Chicken
While baked ziti recipes usually call on ground beef, this version uses rotisserie chicken.
Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake
Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake
With just 15 minutes of hands-on time, you can get this family-friendly dinner on the table.
Sausage-Pimiento Cheese Pasta Rollups
Recipe: Sausage-Pimiento Cheese Pasta Rollups
Pimiento cheese isn't just for snacking. It gives this pasta rollup recipe a delicious flavor.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
This simple pasta bake recipe is the perfect example of dressing up a jar of pasta sauce at suppertime.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
We know there's a package of ground beef sitting in your freezer right now—here's what to do with it.
Baked Linguine With Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce
Recipe: Baked Linguine With Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce
What if we told you it's possible to create this pretty dish in just 20 minutes?
Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole
Three words that make any dinner a hit? Chicken, bacon, and ranch.
Ravioli Lasagna
Recipe: Ravioli Lasagna
This recipe brings two classic pasta dishes together in one skillet.
Baked Rigatoni with Zucchini and Mozzarella
Recipe: Baked Rigatoni with Zucchini and Mozzarella
Think of this baked rigatoni as an easy take on lasagna that comes together in a springform pan.
Skillet-Baked Ziti with Andouille, Tomatoes, and Peppers
Recipe: Skillet-Baked Ziti with Andouille, Tomatoes, and Peppers
You'll know this skillet pasta bake is ready to come out of the oven when it's bubbling and golden brown on top.
Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
We love using our sheet pan for easy one-dish dinners, but did you know you can use it for pasta night, too? Meet the cheesy recipe you'll make on repeat.
Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese
Recipe: Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese
We prepared this 30-minute recipe with ground beef, but you can also use ground turkey or chicken if you prefer.
Meatball Pasta Bake
Recipe: Meatball Pasta Bake
Orange juice and fennel give this quick supper bright, fresh flavor. Chop fennel as you would an onion, or omit it, if desired.
Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta
Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta
You pop this skillet supper under the broiler to be sure the cheese gets nice and melty.
Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Lighten up your usual pasta bake with fresh farmers' market veggies this summer.
Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms
Recipe: Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms
We can't count how many times a package of refrigerated tortellini has saved us from a boring dinner.
Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells
Recipe: Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells
Pick up smoked barbecue from your favorite local spot for this super-easy supper. Plus, the recipe includes directions for baking right away or freezing and baking later for busy weeks.
Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole
Cooking the spaghetti in the chicken broth will give you an even stronger, more savory flavor.
Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
Reviewers rave about this comforting pasta bake that sneaks in good-for-you kale (even kids love it!).
Healthy Turkey Lasagna
Recipe: Healthy Turkey Lasagna
Our favorite recipe from the Cooking Light column, this lightened-up lasagna tastes every bit as flavorful as the traditional version.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Cheese-filled tortellini and a chopped pecan topping add extra flavor to this kid-friendly Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake, while broccoli and red bell pepper contribute pops of color throughout this one-dish meal.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Sausage
Pancetta, or cured pork belly, is the same thing as bacon without the smoke. Find it in the deli case of most supermarkets. Native to Italy, San Marzano tomatoes are known for their sweet flavor. Consider trying them in place of regular crushed tomatoes in the sauce.
Mac and Cheese with Ham
Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham
This delicious mac and cheese is light on butter and cheese yet still melts in your mouth. Change the flavor profile of the recipe with combinations such as sweet peas and proscuitto or ham and broccoli.
Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
Baked pasta gets a spring spin with baby sweet peas and ham. We love the crunchy, savory topping made with croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Pizza Casserole Deluxe
Recipe: Pizza Casserole Deluxe
Win over all of the kids and grown-ups in your house with this new instant classic that feeds more than two everything pizzas. Fresh and packaged mozzarella give it the best melty consistency.
Fresh Vegetable Lasagna
Recipe: Fresh Vegetable Lasagna
This vegetable lasagna showcases a plethora of fresh veggies from zucchini, to mushrooms, to red and yellow bell peppers.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
All the flavors of a favorite casserole come together in the comfort of mac and cheese. Freeze this hearty, cheesy favorite in lidded bakeware for easy transport between oven, freezer, and fridge.
New Tuna Casserole
Recipe: New Tuna Casserole
Our take on the classic hits the high notes: creamy, cheesy, fresh, and crunchy. Resist digging into the casserole right out of the oven. Letting it stand for 10 minutes allows it to firm up to the perfect consistency.
Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto
Recipe: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto
This stovetop-to-oven method yields crisp, dark-golden skin and juicy, tender meat.
Lasagna Roll Ups
Recipe: Lasagna Roll Ups
These lasagna rolls are the perfect meal to freeze individually and thaw according to your dinnertime head count.
Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
Recipe: Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
A container of refrigerated pesto adds distinctive flavor to this basic beef-and-cheese lasagna, and the unbaked lasagna can be frozen for up to three months.
Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole
Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole
This recipe came from the pages of the November 1990 issue of Southern Living, and it has undoubtedly stood the test of time.
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Recipe: Butternut Squash Lasagna
This fall version of lasagna is the ideal hearty dinner for a chilly night.
Ham and Noodle Casserole
Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole
This retro casserole is just the thing to have sitting in your freezer for Sunday suppers or busy weeknights.
Italian Casserole
Recipe: Italian Casserole
This has been a Southern Living standby for decades of holidays. It's always ready in the freezer for drop-by guests!
Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
You can freeze this casserole unbaked for up to a month for nights when you're in need of a kid-friendly dinner that no one will whine about.
Greek Baked Ziti
Recipe: Greek Baked Ziti
The combination of Greek spices will make your pasta supper feel special.
Leftover Turkey Casserole
Recipe: Leftover Turkey Casserole
Your day-after-Thanksgiving leftovers just got so much tastier than a turkey sandwich.
Homemade Baked Lasagna
Recipe: Homemade Baked Lasagna
Consider this your go-to, no-frills lasagna recipe.
Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna
Recipe: Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna
Store-bought sauces and frozen ravioli meet in this extra-creamy twist on lasagna.
Three-Cheese Pasta Bake
Recipe: Three-Cheese Pasta Bake
This grown-up version of mac and cheese is just as delicious as the classic recipe.
Spinach-and-Herb Pastatta
Recipe: Spinach-and-Herb Pastatta
This cross between a frittata and your usual pasta night dinner is pretty enough for Mama's visit.
Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
Recipe: Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
Freshly-grated Parmesan adds the cheesy flavor to this casserole. This recipe is great for making ahead and freezing.