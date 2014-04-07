44 Crowd-Pleasing Baked Pasta Recipes

These hearty baked pasta recipes are the perfect crowd-pleasing meal. Bake a melty masterpiece to enjoy right away, or stock up the freezer with these tasty make-ahead options. Pasta tastes perfect fresh out of the pot, but these easy, baked pasta recipes show you how simple it is to savor pasta fresh out of the oven.

When you need a make-ahead meal, you'll appreciate a Southern staple like our Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole, Baked Ziti with Sausage, the Classic Chicken Tetrazzini, or any of our many other baked pasta recipes. Scrumptious Baked Smokin' Macaroni and Cheese is light on both butter and cheese, and ideal for add-ins: think sweet peas and prosciutto, or ham and broccoli.

So for a mouthwatering lasagna, a fresh new approach to your favorite mac 'n' cheese, or a new way to enjoy vegetable casseroles, preheat your ovens and prepare to delight in one of these fantastic baked pasta recipes.