Easy 5-Ingredient Dessert Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

By Jenna Sims Updated March 24, 2022

While there are certainly plenty of times when we'll spend a couple of hours in the kitchen to bake an elegant layer cake or impressive pie, there are also times where we want a sweet treat that's a little easier to pull together. Those are the times when we'll rely on our favorite 5-ingredient dessert recipes. Aside from pantry and refrigerator staples, these simple dessert recipes need just 5 ingredients (or less!) to pull them together. From cakes to pies to cookies, let one of our simply satisfying dessert recipes provide the sweet finishing touch to your meal. 

Egg Custard Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Egg Custard Pie

You can use homemade or refrigerated pie crust as the base for this classic custard pie. Once done, the creamy custard (made with half-and-half and eggs) and the crispy crust make for one tasty combo. 

 

 

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Browning the butter for these chocolate chip cookies takes a little more time, but we promise the extra effort is worth it.

Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake

As the name implies, this cake just requires dumping the ingredients into a casserole dish. No extra mixing bowls required.

Fudge Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Fudge Cake

Reviewers describe this cake as the perfect mix of cake and brownies in one pan. It only takes butter, eggs, semisweet chocolate, and flour to make—but powdered sugar and pecans sure do look pretty on top. 

Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

Boxed cake mix is the not-so-secret ingredient to pulling homemade cookies together with just a few ingredients and 10 minutes of prep time.

Two-Step Pound Cake

Recipe: Two-Step Pound Cake

Pound cakes are delicious, easy to make, and can also double as a sweet breakfast treat. Honestly, with just five ingredients and 15 minutes of prep time, we'd be happy to whip up this dish any time of day. 

Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

Just four ingredients (which you probably have on hand) are needed to whip up our easiest peanut butter cookies of all time.

Lemon Chess Pie

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Lemon Chess Pie

Lemon juice and zest add a bright citrus flavor to chess pie.

Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream

For warm summer days when you may not want to turn on your oven, this five-ingredient homemade ice cream is the treat to try.

Easy Sugar Cookies

Credit: Carlina Teteris/Getty Images

Recipes: Easy Sugar Cookies

No matter the occasion or holiday, sugar cookies are a great basic recipe to rely on.

Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

If you're looking for an easy dessert, this one can't get any easier. These bourbon balls requite just four ingredients, don't have to be baked, and transport beautifully. 

Old Fashioned Tea Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Old Fashioned Tea Cake

Tea cakes were originally created at a time when ingredients were scare, but has stayed around as an everyday treat.

Homemade Yellow Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Homemade Yellow Cake

Using this easy recipe, making homemade yellow cake is almost as easy as using a boxed mix.

Meyer Lemon Sponge Pudding

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Meyer Lemon Sponge Pudding

Egg whites give this citrus pudding a light and airy texture.

Homemade Pralines

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Homemade Pralines

While you'll only need a handful of ingredients, you will need a candy thermometer to perfect homemade pralines.

Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

Whether you serve it chilled or at room temperature, you can't go wrong with this fudge recipe that any cook can conquer.

Sea Salt Ice Cream

Credit: Photograher: Greg DuPree Prop Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe: Sea Salt Ice Cream

This ice cream is the perfect combination of salty and sweet.

Coconut Pound Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake

Coconut, pecans, and a splash of bourbon add some extra flavor to classic pound cake.

Apple Bread Pudding

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Apple Bread Pudding

Transform a loaf of cinnamon raisin bread into a decadent dessert by combining it with fresh Honeycrisp apples and a few pantry staples.

Easy Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: John O'Hagan

Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberries are the true star of this cobbler that doesn't require any extra effort to make a crust or pretty lattice top.

