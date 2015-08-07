Easy 5-Ingredient Dessert Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
While there are certainly plenty of times when we'll spend a couple of hours in the kitchen to bake an elegant layer cake or impressive pie, there are also times where we want a sweet treat that's a little easier to pull together. Those are the times when we'll rely on our favorite 5-ingredient dessert recipes. Aside from pantry and refrigerator staples, these simple dessert recipes need just 5 ingredients (or less!) to pull them together. From cakes to pies to cookies, let one of our simply satisfying dessert recipes provide the sweet finishing touch to your meal.
Egg Custard Pie
Recipe: Egg Custard Pie
You can use homemade or refrigerated pie crust as the base for this classic custard pie. Once done, the creamy custard (made with half-and-half and eggs) and the crispy crust make for one tasty combo.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Browning the butter for these chocolate chip cookies takes a little more time, but we promise the extra effort is worth it.
Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
Recipe: Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
As the name implies, this cake just requires dumping the ingredients into a casserole dish. No extra mixing bowls required.
Fudge Cake
Recipe: Fudge Cake
Reviewers describe this cake as the perfect mix of cake and brownies in one pan. It only takes butter, eggs, semisweet chocolate, and flour to make—but powdered sugar and pecans sure do look pretty on top.
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Boxed cake mix is the not-so-secret ingredient to pulling homemade cookies together with just a few ingredients and 10 minutes of prep time.
Two-Step Pound Cake
Recipe: Two-Step Pound Cake
Pound cakes are delicious, easy to make, and can also double as a sweet breakfast treat. Honestly, with just five ingredients and 15 minutes of prep time, we'd be happy to whip up this dish any time of day.
Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies
Recipe: Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies
Just four ingredients (which you probably have on hand) are needed to whip up our easiest peanut butter cookies of all time.
Lemon Chess Pie
Recipe: Lemon Chess Pie
Lemon juice and zest add a bright citrus flavor to chess pie.
Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream
Recipe: Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream
For warm summer days when you may not want to turn on your oven, this five-ingredient homemade ice cream is the treat to try.
Easy Sugar Cookies
Recipes: Easy Sugar Cookies
No matter the occasion or holiday, sugar cookies are a great basic recipe to rely on.
Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
If you're looking for an easy dessert, this one can't get any easier. These bourbon balls requite just four ingredients, don't have to be baked, and transport beautifully.
Old Fashioned Tea Cake
Recipe: Old Fashioned Tea Cake
Tea cakes were originally created at a time when ingredients were scare, but has stayed around as an everyday treat.
Homemade Yellow Cake
Recipe: Homemade Yellow Cake
Using this easy recipe, making homemade yellow cake is almost as easy as using a boxed mix.
Meyer Lemon Sponge Pudding
Recipe: Meyer Lemon Sponge Pudding
Egg whites give this citrus pudding a light and airy texture.
Homemade Pralines
Recipe: Homemade Pralines
While you'll only need a handful of ingredients, you will need a candy thermometer to perfect homemade pralines.
Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge
Recipe: Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge
Whether you serve it chilled or at room temperature, you can't go wrong with this fudge recipe that any cook can conquer.
Sea Salt Ice Cream
Recipe: Sea Salt Ice Cream
This ice cream is the perfect combination of salty and sweet.
Coconut Pound Cake
Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake
Coconut, pecans, and a splash of bourbon add some extra flavor to classic pound cake.
Apple Bread Pudding
Recipe: Apple Bread Pudding
Transform a loaf of cinnamon raisin bread into a decadent dessert by combining it with fresh Honeycrisp apples and a few pantry staples.
Easy Blackberry Cobbler
Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler
Blackberries are the true star of this cobbler that doesn't require any extra effort to make a crust or pretty lattice top.