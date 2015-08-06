5-Ingredient Appetizer Recipes

For a new twist on a hostess gift, try these buttery knots inspired by the Lowcountry. Pack pretzels in a decorative box or basket that the hostess can reuse, and line it with fabric. Mini country Dijon mustard jars (at worldmarket.com) round out the gift. Secure our custom label to a small wooden spreader ($19 for 4; table-matters.com).

Recipe: Benne Seed Soft Pretzel

Download the pretzel gift tag