33 Quick and Easy Fish Dinner Recipes The Whole Family Will Love
Fish is delicious for dinner, and these recipes make it easy to have fantastic seafood suppers on the table in a flash. Gone are the days where fish was only a meal you enjoyed at a restaurant. These recipes will show you that you can prepare five-star meals in the comfort of your own home, and without spending all day in the kitchen. Fish is versatile and fits in with many styles of food, making it a great option for dinner. Whether you prefer your fish light and flaky or rich and full, these dinner recipes make every meal satisfying. The easy fish recipes for Teriyaki Salmon Bowls, Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia, and Snapper Baked in Parchment make weeknight dinners a breeze. For more Southern tastes, grab a bite of Classic Fried Catfish or Simple Salmon Croquettes, dinners that will remind you of old-fashioned comfort food. However you love your fish, these quick fish recipes will show you that having a fresh catch every night is easy.
Citrus-Salmon Salad
Our homemade citrus vinaigrette is the key to this sunny salad that couldn’t be further from a “sad desk lunch.”
Classic Fried Catfish
For an extra-crispy crust, use stone-ground yellow cornmeal, if available.
Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts
This tasty one-bowl meal starts with tender salmon from the slow cooker and ends with a savory glaze on top.
Pan-Seared Salmon with Lemony Greens and Grains
Southern-favorite black-eyed peas and collard greens get the healthy treatment in this quick skillet supper.
Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing
Mama’s salmon croquettes from your childhood got a grown-up makeover with this fresh salmon cakes recipe.
Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables
Make the most of seasonal produce in this bright dish.
Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia with Citrus Slaw and Chipotle Tartar Sauce
Leave your traditional coating behind and try crispy tortilla chips for pan-frying fish. Refreshing slaw and spicy tartar sauce finish this meal off perfectly.
Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas
This light, bright salad showcases fresh salmon and springy peas with a tangy homemade green goddess dressing.
Fish Fry
A classic fish fry should focus on three key elements: the slice, the soak, and the seasoning. This no-frills recipe uses pantry staples to do just that.
BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon
Cedar planks add a welcome smokiness to grilled salmon, and you’ll want to soak every bit of this sauce up.
Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
You'll want to serve this match made in heaven all summer long.
Salmon Bagel Sandwiches
This isn’t your everyday lox bagel from the shop down the street. With slow-cooked salmon and homemade herby cream cheese, you can enjoy these hearty sandwiches from brunch until dinner.
Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables
A panko breadcrumb-topping adds a nice bit of crunch to this easy sheet pan salmon recipe that even the youngest family members will enjoy.
Fish Tacos and Toppings Bar
Gather the family: It’s time for Taco Tuesday! These fresh fish tacos are finished with Asian slaw and chipotle cream for more flavor than your usual toppings.
Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad
Light up the grill for this summery, colorful take on panzanella that only uses a few ingredients.
Tuna Pasta Salad
This light, bright recipe will update your idea of “tuna pasta salad” from potlucks of the past.
Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables
Your kids are going to love the tangy sauce that’s paired with this good-for-you supper.
Fried Delacata Catfish
Soaking the catfish in buttermilk before frying neutralizes fishy odors and helps bind your spice coating for a crisp, even finish.
Simple Salmon Croquettes
This Southern classic is on the table to the rescue in less than 20 minutes. Top them with lemon-caper cream for an easy addition that feels fancy.
Salmon Burger
Want a break from your classic hamburger? Try this salmon one instead.
New Tuna Casserole
We added more fresh veggies to Mama’s old-school tuna casserole, but the kids won’t tell the difference.
Easy Grilled Salmon
If you’re on the hunt for a no-fuss grilled salmon recipe to use as the base for countless dinners this summer, you’ve found it.
Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw
Get crispy “fried” catfish flavor you love lightened up (and with less mess) straight from the oven.
Classic Trout Amandine
Treat your guests to a beautiful, classic fish dinner that they’re used to seeing on fine dining menus (just don’t let them know how easy it was).
Simple Pan-Seared Fish
This pan-seared recipe is topped off with a drizzle of fresh honey-mustard vinaigrette.
Fried Whole Fish with Tartar Sauce
This whole fried fish is ready in a snap, and is served with delicious tartar sauce.
Pan-Seared Trout With Italian-Style Salsa
The Italian-Style Salsa can be made a day ahead or whipped together in just 10 minutes; the fish itself needs only four minutes per batch.
Lemon-Dill Tilapia
Tilapia gets a twist with lemon and dill. Aluminum foil can be substituted for parchment paper.
Almond-Crusted Tilapia
This seafood supper has only six ingredients. If you don't have a skillet large enough to hold all the fillets comfortably, we recommend cooking them in batches. You can substitute catfish, flounder, or orange roughy for tilapia.
Snapper Baked in Parchment with Spring Vegetables
If you’re not in the mood to do dishes tonight, don’t! This parchment-wrapped meal makes cleanup (and portioning) so simple.
Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs
This easy one-dish dinner is prepared paella-style, so it’s pretty enough for company. Ready in less than an hour, though, it’s quick enough for weeknights.
Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
A simple sheet pan supper that comes together in one dish is already a weeknight winner, but add “healthy” to the front of that, and it’s a total keeper.
Crispy Oven-Fried Catfish
You only need a handful of ingredients to bring your classic fish fry indoors with this go-to recipe.