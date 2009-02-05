24 Delicious Ways to Serve Pork Chops

By Southern Living Editors
Updated September 08, 2021
Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

From roasted to pan-fried, from grilled to breaded, this selection of savory pork chop recipes will give you many tasty options for your mealtime. Bone-in or boneless, thick-cut or thin, budget-friendly pork chops are a favorite option for busy weeknight dinners. Southerners love their fried meat and gravies but also want to make more healthy choices. So we lightened things up in Fried Pork Chops with Cream Gravy by using nonfat buttermilk in the batter and fat-free milk in the gravy; a little less fat, but just as much taste. Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions comes together in one pan for a delicious and impressive weeknight meal. Pork chops are easy and convenient, and every family member is going to love these quick recipes. 

1 of 24

Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes

A zesty marinade livens up this pork-and-veggie one sheet pan supper. Flavorful roasted squash, zucchini, and red potatoes make the perfect bed to serve pork loin chops.

2 of 24

Chile-Rubbed Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Grilled Okra

Credit: Photo: Allison Miksch

Recipe: Chile-Rubbed Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Grilled Okra

We love a rub. It's easier and less messy than a marinade and gives through-and-through flavoring, and spices like paprika and dried thyme are perfect for a smoky pork chop. 

3 of 24

Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions

This one-pan dish is as impressive as it is easy to make. The Granny Smith apples add sweet notes to the otherwise savory flavor profile.

4 of 24

Homemade Shake-and-Bake Pork Chops with Mustard Sauce

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Homemade Shake-and-Bake Pork Chops with Mustard Sauce

We have to warn you ahead of time: Our readers and reviewers report that this fantastic sauce is so good that they often double the recipe and serve the chops with extra sauce.

5 of 24

Lemon Pork Chops with Quinoa Salad

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Lemon Pork Chops with Quinoa Salad

Your family and guests will love these flavorful pork chops with a crunchy almond topping. It's simple to make and highly flavorful. 

6 of 24

Jalapeño-Basil Pork Chops

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: Jalapeño-Basil Pork Chops

Full of peppery flavor, these pork chops are surprisingly easy to make. All you'll need is a jar of jalapeño pepper jelly, basil, and white wine. 

7 of 24

Fried Pork Chops with Cream Gravy

Recipe: Fried Pork Chops with Cream Gravy

It doesn't get much more Southern than fried meat with creamy gravy. The gravy gets its flavor from a secret of the Southern kitchen—by recycling the pan drippings from the meat preparation to add rich, finger licking flavor. 

8 of 24

Asian Pork Chops

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Asian Pork Chops

Tired of mashed potatoes and broccoli every night? In less than 20 minutes you can have these flavorful Asian Pork Chops ready to serve. 

9 of 24

Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans

When in doubt, pull out your trusty sheet pan on busy weeknights and get dinner on the table in a snap.

10 of 24

Pork Chops with Spring Onions, Farro, and Asparagus

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pork Chops with Spring Onions, Farro, and Asparagus

If you're looking for a lighter alternative to classic fried pork chops, try this healthy supper on for size. It includes your protein, healthy carbs, and veggies for a well-rounded meal the family will love.

11 of 24

Sliced Pork Chops with Brown Butter-Golden Raisin Relish

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Sliced Pork Chops with Brown Butter-Golden Raisin Relish

Think pork chops aren't dressy enough for supper club? Think again! This elegant supper elevates the weeknight staple to restaurant-worthy status.

12 of 24

Pork Chops with Tomato-Bacon Gravy

Credit: Pork Chops with Tomato-Bacon Gravy

Recipe: Pork Chops with Tomato-Bacon Gravy

The gravy is really the star of this family-friendly meal that you'll surely repeat once you try it.

13 of 24

Pecan-Breaded Pork Chops with Beer Sauce

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pecan-Breaded Pork Chops with Beer Sauce

Two Southern-favorite ingredients, pork chops and pecans, meet in this recipe that's classic with a fun twist.

14 of 24

Roasted Pork Chops with Beets and Kale

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Roasted Pork Chops with Beets and Kale

This sheet pan dinner is easy, healthy, and needs just 10 minutes of hands-on time.

15 of 24

Cheesy Green Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil PacketsChile Pork Chop Foil Packets

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets

Don't feel like cleaning up after supper? Before you call for takeout, try a mess-free foil packet recipe, like this one that pairs budget-friendly pork chops with colorful veggies and good-for-you beans.

16 of 24

Grilled Pork Chops with Pico de Gallo

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops with Pico de Gallo

You'll love the way fresh, colorful salsa tastes with grilled pork chops in this easy summer dinner recipe.

17 of 24

Fontina-Stuffed Pork Chops with Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fontina-Stuffed Pork Chops with Mashed Potatoes

If you're in the mood for comfort food, look no further than this cheesy pork chop meal.

18 of 24

Pork-and-Shaved Vegetable Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Pork-and-Shaved Vegetable Salad

This salad doesn't skimp on flavor. With juicy, slow-cooked pork chops and colorful veggies, this easy salad is great for dinner and lunch the next day.

19 of 24

Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore 

There's nothing we love more than a dinner that comes together in our cast-iron skillet, and this impressive recipe does just that.

20 of 24

Grilled Spice-Rubbed Pork Chops with Scallion-Lime Rice

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Grilled Spice-Rubbed Pork Chops with Scallion-Lime Rice

Our homemade spice rub is delicious on grilled chicken as well as pork, and you'll want to make this hearty, healthy side again and again.

21 of 24

Fried Pork Chops with Potatoes and Peas

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Fried Pork Chops with Potatoes and Peas

We lightened up classic fried pork chops with less fat and oily mess.

Pork Marsala

Pork Marsala

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Pork Marsala

Let the slow cooker handle dinner tonight with this dinner that's delicious over egg noodles for a comforting meal on a cold night.

23 of 24

Crispy Breaded Pork Cutlets

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Crispy Breaded Pork Cutlets

These crunchy, pan-fried pork chops are complemented beautifully by a simple, tangy slaw.

24 of 24

Pork Fried Rice

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Pork Fried Rice

Skip the to-go order this weekend and try this 30-minute recipe instead—the kids will love it!

