24 Delicious Ways to Serve Pork Chops

From roasted to pan-fried, from grilled to breaded, this selection of savory pork chop recipes will give you many tasty options for your mealtime. Bone-in or boneless, thick-cut or thin, budget-friendly pork chops are a favorite option for busy weeknight dinners. Southerners love their fried meat and gravies but also want to make more healthy choices. So we lightened things up in Fried Pork Chops with Cream Gravy by using nonfat buttermilk in the batter and fat-free milk in the gravy; a little less fat, but just as much taste. Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions comes together in one pan for a delicious and impressive weeknight meal. Pork chops are easy and convenient, and every family member is going to love these quick recipes.