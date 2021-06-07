Whataburger Has a Secret Menu—Here's What to Order
Whatayouknow!
Chick-fil-A isn't the only Southern fast-food chain with a secret menu.
We spoke to a representative from Whataburger who not only confirmed the existence of a secret menu at the Texas burger chain, she also gave us some tips on how to order off it!
On second thought, we're not sure why we were surprised. One of things fans love most about Whataburger is their flexibility—you can pretty much get anything you want between those two buns. You can even skip the buns altogether.
WATCH: Texans Flock to Whataburger Drive-Thru During Snowstorm, Because, Honey Butter Biscuits
So, from breakfast hacks to healthy alternatives, here are four of the most popular secret menu items at Whataburger. Just be polite whenever you order anything off-menu, because these less-common items can take a little more effort for staff to throw together.
Grilled Cheese with Grilled Vegetables
Many customers like to add fresh grilled vegetables to the popular grilled cheese menu item.
Whatachick'n Strips & Pancakes
Create your own spin on the Southern classic Chicken and Waffles with Whataburger's WhataChick'n Strips & Pancakes during breakfast hours from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.
Breakfast on a Bun Ranchero
Some customers like to heat things up by adding Whataburger's Picante Sauce and fresh jalapeños to Whataburger's Breakfast on a Bun to make it Ranchero- style.
Bun-less Bacon and Cheese Whataburger
The famous Whataburger is a top-seller but there are countless ways you can customize this classic. Removing the bun and adding bacon are just a few options. For convenience, the Bun-less Whataburger is served on a platter.
There you have it, folks!