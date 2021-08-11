Get a Free Breakfast Sandwich from Wendy's This Friday and Saturday

Friday the 13th gets a bad rap. Despite what the 12 (!!) slasher films in the horror movie franchise might have you believe, it's really just a combination of a date and a day of the week that occasionally appears on the calendar. So unless you suffer from triskaidekaphobia , (that's a fear of the number 13) you may want to head to your local Wendy's this Friday the 13th, because the restaurant is making it your lucky day.

For those who dare to leave the house on Friday the 13th, Wendy's will be the place to be for a free breakfast sandwich, no luck required. Simply wander over to a participating Wendy's between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for a free Sausage, Egg, and Swiss Croissant or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant. No purchase necessary, so all it takes to have a hot breakfast sandwich is a big appetite and the nerve to leave the house on a supposedly spooky day. It's just their way to help bring "positive vibes to everyone's morning". So, shake off your superstitions and head over to Wendy's—and if you see someone in a hockey mask, maybe consider driving to a different location.