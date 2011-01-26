60 Uniquely Southern Wedding Cakes
Hand-Painted Wedding Cake
Wedding cakes can be simple or extravagant creations. Showcase an iconic Southern flower with a hand-painted design that feels more like a piece of stained glass than a wedding cake. Even the three-dimensional blossom on top is edible.
Love It? Get It!
Maggie Austin Cake; 202/448-2920
Monogrammed Wedding Cake
Go with an old Southern favorite and monogram your cake with the bride and groom's initials. Dressed in ivory and white, the look is updated by skipping a topper.
Love It? Get It!
Sweet Cakes Patisserie; 205/746-4427
Vibrant Green Wedding Cake
Turn up the volume on a classic Southern flower—the spring-blossoming dogwood—by pairing it with icing in a vibrant shade of grass green. Jan Moon of Dreamcakes designed this cake with another twist: oval layers, instead of traditional round ones.
Love It? Get It!
Dreamcakes; 205/871-9377
Sugared Anemones Wedding Cake
Purple and white sugared anemones give the cake a modern touch.
Love It? Get It!
Vanilla Bake Shop; 310/458-6644
from the wedding of Lynh and David Wong
"Just Peachy" Wedding Cake
Peaches were used to decorate this three-tiered wedding cake, which was placed on an overturned peach basket.
Love It? Get It!
The Artful Cake; 301/305-3272
from the wedding of Betsy Dail and Hunter Rawley
Wedding Cake Trio
Skip a single, tiered cake and, instead, place smaller ones at each table for guests to cut themselves. It’s perfect for a casual affair and has an added benefit—the cakes double as beautiful centerpieces.
Love It? Get It!
Maggie Austin Cake; 202/448-2920
Ombre Effect Wedding Cake
Incorporate details from your dress and bouquet into the cake, as Washington D.C. artist and pastry chef Maggie Austin did here. Tiny hydrangea blossoms sit atop layers of buttercream icing, reminiscent of a ruffled bridal gown.
Love It? Get It!
Maggie Austin Cake; 202/448-2920
Cupcake Tower
Treat guests to a luscious tower of cupcakes, where the display is as fanciful as the flavor. Try this idea at a colorful, outdoor wedding. Ask your bakery if they design cupcake pedestals, like this moss-covered one, or try making your own.
Love It? Get It!
Dreamcakes; 205-871-9377
Toasted Meringue Wedding Cake
As an alternative to frosting or fondant, try covering a vanilla wedding cake with toasted Swiss meringue.
from the wedding of Keli and Nick
Vintage Stamp Wedding Cake
Vintage stamps were reproduced on this wedding cake, and an antique suitcase was used as a cake stand to produce a vintage feel.
Love It? Get It!
Design Cuisine; 703/979-9400
from the wedding of Alison Noelker and Chris Vinciguerra
Five-Tier Wedding Cake
This towering five-tier wedding cake was frosted to look unpretentious, and covered in pink and white flowers.
Love It? Get It!
Jackie Brown of Gracious Goodness Cake Co.; 706/534-1374
from the wedding of Caroline Estopinal and Clark Brewer
Blush-Colored Wedding Cake
Instead of an all-white wedding cake, try covering your cake with blush-colored peonies.
Love It? Get It!
The Cake Stand; 843/991-4446
from the wedding of Caroline Bell and Jon Stowe
Polka-Dot Wedding Cake
The polka-dots on the grosgrain ribbon inspired the dotted pattern on the cake.
Love It? Get It!
Ivy Davis of Icing Illusions; 334/395-4444
from the wedding of Hayley Todd and Charlie Sells
Daisy Wedding Cake
Adding cascading daisies is the perfect touch for a spring wedding.
Love It? Get It!
The Royal Cakery; 504/246-2065
from the wedding of Beth Lundell and Josh Garver
Berry Wedding Cake
The wedding cake, decorated with berries, was part of the reception's dessert bar.
Love It? Get It!
Hot Cakes; 434/295-6037
from the wedding of Leigh Burwell and Scott Beal
Eight-Tier Wedding Cake
This wedding cake towers with eight tiers and an intricate floral motif.
Love It? Get It!
Maples Wedding Cakes; 615/867-2229
from the wedding of Beth and Graham Patterson
Climbing Vines Wedding Cake
Delicate green vines climb the four-tiered wedding cake.
Love It? Get It!
Jim Smeal; 843/795-6114
from the wedding of Katie Washburn and Duston Mason
Cultural Wedding Cake
A chocolate cake was decorated in gold hues to reflect the traditional cultural elements.
Love It? Get It!
Matty Cakes Austin; 512/751-3067
from the wedding of Keya Jayaram and Tom Dannenbaum
Modern Floral Cake
Tiny rhinestones adorn the modern floral cake.
Love It? Get It!
The Sugar Forest; 859/881-0887
from the wedding of Julie Knorr and Tony Youssefi
Rustic Wedding Cake
In lieu of renting a traditional cake stand, the couple opted for a tree stump to keep with the rustic, countryside setting.
Love It? Get It!
Laura Wells of All Things Sweet
from the wedding of Katherine Baggott and Brian Hetherington
Cupcake Tower
A tiered wooden tower held chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry cupcakes.
Love It? Get It!
Gigi's Cupcakes
from the wedding of Anna Krueger and Joe Thomas
Black and White Wedding Cake
The couple had a four-tiered black and white wedding cake and a music-themed groom's cake that the groom designed himself.
Love It? Get It!
Celebration Cakes; 703/371-3247
from the wedding of Jessica Glenn and Eric Hallstrom
Raspberry-Filled Wedding Cake
The pastry chef at The Greenbrier prepared the three-tiered cake with raspberry filling.
Love It? Get It!
Cake & Catering: The Greenbrier, greenbrier.com
from the wedding of Catherine and Greg
Floral Confection Wedding Cake
A white gum paste ranunculus and stephanotis and piped vines and leaves were used to decorate the cake. The base of each layer has a triple beaded border.
Love It? Get It!
Maples Wedding Cakes; jay@jayqualls.com
Best Dressed Wedding Cake
The bottom two layers of the cake are covered with a fondant ruffle made to look like the skirt of a wedding gown, and a lace mold was used to create the lace on the top three tiers of the cake, to mimic lace on a gown’s bodice. A Tiffany blue gum paste bow and band resembles the sash on a wedding gown.
Love It? Get It!
Maples Wedding Cakes; jay@jayqualls.com
Vine in Bloom Wedding Cake
The design of the wedding invitation was the direct inspiration for this cake with a flowering vine, hand piped on the three layers of the cake. The large sugar flower, in full bloom, adds a touch of beauty and sweetness.
Love It? Get It!
Sweet Sensations; 770/252-9117
Pearl Perfection Wedding Cake
The design of this wedding cake remains simple and not too fussy but also has an element of glamour to it. A pearl accent creates additional texture on the rest of the cake.
Love It? Get It!
Maples Wedding Cakes; jay@jayqualls.com
Pretty Platinum Wedding Cake
White pairs with the metallic gray base fondant on this cake. Using white gum paste, flower petals were softened on the edges, making the petals very thin and delicate. The petals and the base fondant were brushed with pearl luster dust that turned to a platinum look.
Love It? Get It!
Maples Wedding Cakes; jay@jayqualls.com
Cameo Appearance Wedding Cake
The design for the wedding cake was taken from the bride’s vintage style wedding gown. Each layer was encircled with a small ruffle, and the keepsake cameo was added to the sugar bow for an inherited touch, perfect for a wedding at home.
Love It? Get It!
Sweet Sensations; 770/252-9117
Sleek and Chic Wedding Cake
This tall, narrow four-tiered cake evokes a sophisticated, nighttime city wedding. Inspiration was drawn from a slipcovered chair for the circular embellishments. The brooch adds a touch of Art Deco style. It shows how simplicity can still make a big statement.
Love It? Get It!
Sweet Sensations; 770/252-9117
Sugar Magnolia Wedding Cake
The buttery yellow fondant swag, like a piece of fabric, adds an accent for the pair of sugar magnolia blossoms on this striking three-tiered cake—an elegant, perfectly Southern wedding cake.
Love It? Get It!
Sweet Sensations; 770/252-9117
Swirled Wedding Cake
Swirled yellow buttercream adorned the simple wedding cake.
- Love It? Get It!
- Cake: Wedding Cakes by Jim Smeal, weddingcakesbyjimsmeal.com or 843/795-6114
- Caterer: Patrick Properties Hospitality Group, fishrestaurantcharleston.com or 877/307-9243
from the wedding of Meredith Richter and Dave Powell
Basketweave Pattern Wedding Cake
A basketweave pattern adorns this wedding cake, along with garden roses.
Love It? Get It!
Cake: Dessert Designs, dessertdesignsbyleland.com.
from the wedding of Ann Stewart and Pearson
Farm-Style Wedding Cake
The cake rested on a block of wood harvested from a family farm.
Love It? Get It!
Cake: Jay Qualls, Maples Wedding Cakes, jayqualls.com or jay@jayqualls.com
from the wedding of Julie and Josh
Summer Peach Wedding Cake
This simple, two-tiered confection is covered with blush-colored buttercream and embellished with a bold budding patterm. The large white buttercream flowers give this cake a romantic look and the scalloped cake stand mimics the vertical piping. Matching the background icing with the cake stand is an easy way to add color to the table.
Love It? Get It!
Jim Smeal; 843/795-6114
Pear Wedding Cake
The two-tier pear cake with blackberry-and-white chocolate buttercream was accented with life-like peonies to match the bride's bouquet.
Love It? Get It!
Maggie Austin Cake
Dainty and Divine Wedding Cake
Take your favorite flower and run with it. Small pink blossoms spill down the sides of this tiered buttercream-frosted cake.
Love It? Get It!
Sweet Cakes Patisserie
Classic Floral Wedding Cake
The dotted four-tiered cake was topped with a beautiful hydrangea arrangement. The figurine beside the cake was a gift from Amanda's sorority sisters at one of her bridal showers.
Love It? Get It!
Cecilia Villaveces Cakes
A Trio of Tropical Wedding Cakes
Three cakes cakes coordinated with the couple's bright color scheme and offered Key lime, orange zest, and ginger-lemon flavors
Love It? Get It!
Wedding Cakes by Jim Smeal; 843/795-6114
Natural Elegance Wedding Cake
The five-tiered wedding cake was decorated with white flowers and displayed on a bed of moss.
Love It? Get It!
Pineland Bakery; 706/554-3014
Garden-Tiered Wedding Cake
Four tiers of cake were separated by green hydrangeas fit in well with the backyard garden theme of this Southern-style wedding.
Love It? Get It!
Pineland Bakery
Lovebird Wedding Cake
This cake adorned with twp lovebirds was inspired by one that the bride saw in a magazine and was displayed atop a vintage suitcase.
Love It? Get It!
The Cake Gallery; 423/341-8940
Tupelo Honey Wedding Cake
The bride and groom chose a white chocolate-and-tupelo honey cake with white chocolate mouse and blackberry filling along with an assortment of other sweets.
Love It? Get It!
Kendall's Cakes
Sweet Offerings Wedding Cake
The bride's four-tiered classic white cake cake was surrounded by an assortment sweet offerings, including red velvet, carrot, caramel, chocolate, and pound cakes.
Love It? Get It!
Martha Hicks of Southern Hospitality; 334/745-5592
Cheesecake Wedding Cake
This bride thought outside of the box for this 4-tiered cake. Each layer was a different flavors of cheesecake.
Love It? Get It!
Classic Cheesecakes & Cakes; 404/233-9636
Eyelet Gone Modern Wedding Cake
This cake topper is made of tissue paper flowers—an idea that's both beautiful and everlasting. Set atop a fondant cake with a hand=stamped design that mimics eyelet or lace, the look is elegant yet homespun.
Love It? Get It!
The Paper Whale
Classic and Feminine Wedding Cake
Feminine details on the three-tiered cake were inspired by the bride's dress. Pale-pink flowers coordinating with the bouquets sat atop.
Love It? Get It!
Maggie Austin Cake
Elderflower Wedding Cake
This three-tiered vanilla cake was soaked in St-Germain elderflower liquer and filled with strawberries and lemon curd.
Love It? Get It!
OCakes; 540/560-2189
Winter Wonderland Wedding Cake
This two-tiered white cake with rustic details fit the wedding's winter wonderland theme perfectly. The cake topper belonged to the bride's grandparents, who were married for 67 years.
Love It? Get It!
Red Pony Restaurant
Multiple Elegant Wedding Cakes
Instead of a multitiered cake, this bride choose different flavors from a local bakery. A great cost saver that makes a pretty display.
Love It? Get It!
Piece of Cake
Simple Square Wedding Cake
Anemones coordinating with the bride's bouquet adorned this classic three-tiered wedding cake. The silver-and-horn cake servers and tray added touches of elegance to the cake table.
Love It? Get It!
Dessert Designs; 843/579-2891
Sugar Dove Wedding Cake
In lieu of a tiered cake, the couple decided to serve four different cakes and an assortment of macaroons. This cake was adorned with gold sugar doves surrounded by vintage doilies.
Love It? Get It!
Sugar Bake Shop; 843/579-2891
Pearl-Accented Wedding Cake
Each of the 4 tiers of this white hexagonal cake was a different flavor. Pearl accents and delicate roses gave the geometric cake a more traditional feel.
Love It? Get It!
Favorite Cakes; 434/974-9229
Peony Wedding Cake
This delicate five-tiered cake was covered with peonies and set atop a an elegant silver stand.
Love It? Get It!
Confections on the Coast; 850/259-5102
Magnolia Wedding Cake
This simple and elegant white three-tiered cake is adorned with sugar magnolias for a whimsical touch.
Love It? Get It!
Albemarie Baking Company; 434/293-6456
Bright Blooms Wedding Cake
Piped yellow buttercream dahlias envelop the top and bottom tiers. Accents of white frosting highlight the center of each bloom. The handpiped chevron pattern on the middle tier balances out the frilly blooms with a more tailored detail making this cake perfect for a spring or summer event.
Love It? Get It!
Jim Smeal; 843/795-6114
Summer Peach Wedding Cake
This three-tiered buttercreamed-frosted cake was decorated with ivory and peach garden roses.
Love It? Get It!
The Rotonda; 803/854-9097
Gold Standard Wedding Cake
Dramatic chocolate ganache with gold accents sets an elegant tone for a nighttime reception in fall or winter. The gold filigree vines meanders upward from the gilded cake standand the blue vine twirls around the entire cake to add softness.
Love It? Get It!
Jim Smeal; 843/795-6114
Spring Greens Wedding Cake
You don't always have to stick to tradition. The flower stems were designed with ombre shading and topped with small, buttercream blossoms for a fun modern take. The clean lines of the simple stand lets the cake shine and the delicate flowers trailing down the side and reinforce the casual vibe.
Love It? Get It!
Jim Smeal; 843/795-6114
Hydrangea Wedding Cake
A five-tiered vanilla cake adorned with blue hydrangeas sat atop the stump of an oak tree that once grew in the bride's backyard.
Love It? Get It!
Aly B's Bakery; 318/861-1113
Ruffled Wedding Cake
The ruffles detail on this four-tiered wedding cake mimicked the ruffles of the bride's dress.
Love It? Get It!
Kendalls's Cakes; 703/536-2200