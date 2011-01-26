60 Uniquely Southern Wedding Cakes

Credit: Gemma Comas and Jim Franco
Simple or extravagant, wedding cakes are always showstopping. Take inspiration from these classic and modern wedding cakes to make your very own everlasting creation.
Hand-Painted Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Gemma Comas and Jim Franco

Wedding cakes can be simple or extravagant creations. Showcase an iconic Southern flower with a hand-painted design that feels more like a piece of stained glass than a wedding cake. Even the three-dimensional blossom on top is edible.

Maggie Austin Cake; 202/448-2920

Monogrammed Wedding Cake

Credit: Gemma Comas and Jim Franco

Go with an old Southern favorite and monogram your cake with the bride and groom's initials. Dressed in ivory and white, the look is updated by skipping a topper.

Sweet Cakes Patisserie; 205/746-4427

Vibrant Green Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Gemma Comas and Jim Franco

Turn up the volume on a classic Southern flower—the spring-blossoming dogwood—by pairing it with icing in a vibrant shade of grass green. Jan Moon of Dreamcakes designed this cake with another twist: oval layers, instead of traditional round ones.

Dreamcakes; 205/871-9377

Sugared Anemones Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Yvette Roman Photography

Purple and white sugared anemones give the cake a modern touch.

Vanilla Bake Shop; 310/458-6644

from the wedding of Lynh and David Wong

"Just Peachy" Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Kate Headley

Peaches were used to decorate this three-tiered wedding cake, which was placed on an overturned peach basket.

The Artful Cake; 301/305-3272

from the wedding of Betsy Dail and Hunter Rawley

Wedding Cake Trio

Credit: Photo: Gemma Comas and Jim Franco

Skip a single, tiered cake and, instead, place smaller ones at each table for guests to cut themselves. It’s perfect for a casual affair and has an added benefit—the cakes double as beautiful centerpieces.

Maggie Austin Cake; 202/448-2920

Ombre Effect Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Gemma Comas and Jim Franco

Incorporate details from your dress and bouquet into the cake, as Washington D.C. artist and pastry chef Maggie Austin did here. Tiny hydrangea blossoms sit atop layers of buttercream icing, reminiscent of a ruffled bridal gown.

Maggie Austin Cake; 202/448-2920

Cupcake Tower

Credit: Photo: Gemma Comas and Jim Franco

Treat guests to a luscious tower of cupcakes, where the display is as fanciful as the flavor. Try this idea at a colorful, outdoor wedding. Ask your bakery if they design cupcake pedestals, like this moss-covered one, or try making your own.

Dreamcakes; 205-871-9377

Toasted Meringue Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Katie Stoops

As an alternative to frosting or fondant, try covering a vanilla wedding cake with toasted Swiss meringue.

from the wedding of Keli and Nick

Vintage Stamp Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Kate Headley

Vintage stamps were reproduced on this wedding cake, and an antique suitcase was used as a cake stand to produce a vintage feel.

Design Cuisine; 703/979-9400

from the wedding of Alison Noelker and Chris Vinciguerra

Five-Tier Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: A Bryan Photo

This towering five-tier wedding cake was frosted to look unpretentious, and covered in pink and white flowers.

Jackie Brown of Gracious Goodness Cake Co.; 706/534-1374

from the wedding of Caroline Estopinal and Clark Brewer

Blush-Colored Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: A Bryan Photo

Instead of an all-white wedding cake, try covering your cake with blush-colored peonies.

The Cake Stand; 843/991-4446

from the wedding of Caroline Bell and Jon Stowe

Polka-Dot Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Alisa Lynn

The polka-dots on the grosgrain ribbon inspired the dotted pattern on the cake.

Ivy Davis of Icing Illusions; 334/395-4444

from the wedding of Hayley Todd and Charlie Sells

Daisy Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: A Bryan Photo

Adding cascading daisies is the perfect touch for a spring wedding.

The Royal Cakery; 504/246-2065

from the wedding of Beth Lundell and Josh Garver

Berry Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Jen Fariello

The wedding cake, decorated with berries, was part of the reception's dessert bar.

Hot Cakes; 434/295-6037

from the wedding of Leigh Burwell and Scott Beal

Eight-Tier Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Liz Banfield

This wedding cake towers with eight tiers and an intricate floral motif.

Maples Wedding Cakes; 615/867-2229

from the wedding of Beth and Graham Patterson

Climbing Vines Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Adrienne Page

Delicate green vines climb the four-tiered wedding cake.

Jim Smeal; 843/795-6114

from the wedding of Katie Washburn and Duston Mason

Cultural Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Whitney Lee

A chocolate cake was decorated in gold hues to reflect the traditional cultural elements.

Matty Cakes Austin; 512/751-3067

from the wedding of Keya Jayaram and Tom Dannenbaum

Modern Floral Cake

Credit: Photo: Melanie Mauer

Tiny rhinestones adorn the modern floral cake.

The Sugar Forest; 859/881-0887

from the wedding of Julie Knorr and Tony Youssefi

Rustic Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Sharon Clark

In lieu of renting a traditional cake stand, the couple opted for a tree stump to keep with the rustic, countryside setting.

Laura Wells of All Things Sweet

from the wedding of Katherine Baggott and Brian Hetherington

Cupcake Tower

Credit: Photo: Michael Howard

A tiered wooden tower held chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry cupcakes.

Gigi's Cupcakes

from the wedding of Anna Krueger and Joe Thomas

Black and White Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Kate Headley

The couple had a four-tiered black and white wedding cake and a music-themed groom's cake that the groom designed himself.

Celebration Cakes; 703/371-3247

from the wedding of Jessica Glenn and Eric Hallstrom

Raspberry-Filled Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Cooper Carras Photography

The pastry chef at The Greenbrier prepared the three-tiered cake with raspberry filling.

Cake & Catering: The Greenbrier, greenbrier.com

from the wedding of Catherine and Greg

Floral Confection Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

A white gum paste ranunculus and stephanotis and piped vines and leaves were used to decorate the cake. The base of each layer has a triple beaded border.

Maples Wedding Cakes; jay@jayqualls.com

Best Dressed Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

The bottom two layers of the cake are covered with a fondant ruffle made to look like the skirt of a wedding gown, and a lace mold was used to create the lace on the top three tiers of the cake, to mimic lace on a gown’s bodice. A Tiffany blue gum paste bow and band resembles the sash on a wedding gown.

Maples Wedding Cakes; jay@jayqualls.com

Vine in Bloom Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

The design of the wedding invitation was the direct inspiration for this cake with a flowering vine, hand piped on the three layers of the cake. The large sugar flower, in full bloom, adds a touch of beauty and sweetness.

Sweet Sensations; 770/252-9117

Pearl Perfection Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

The design of this wedding cake remains simple and not too fussy but also has an element of glamour to it. A pearl accent creates additional texture on the rest of the cake.

Maples Wedding Cakes; jay@jayqualls.com

Pretty Platinum Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

White pairs with the metallic gray base fondant on this cake. Using white gum paste, flower petals were softened on the edges, making the petals very thin and delicate. The petals and the base fondant were brushed with pearl luster dust that turned to a platinum look.

Maples Wedding Cakes; jay@jayqualls.com

Cameo Appearance Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

The design for the wedding cake was taken from the bride’s vintage style wedding gown. Each layer was encircled with a small ruffle, and the keepsake cameo was added to the sugar bow for an inherited touch, perfect for a wedding at home.

Sweet Sensations; 770/252-9117

Sleek and Chic Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

This tall, narrow four-tiered cake evokes a sophisticated, nighttime city wedding. Inspiration was drawn from a slipcovered chair for the circular embellishments. The brooch adds a touch of Art Deco style. It shows how simplicity can still make a big statement.

Sweet Sensations; 770/252-9117

Sugar Magnolia Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

The buttery yellow fondant swag, like a piece of fabric, adds an accent for the pair of sugar magnolia blossoms on this striking three-tiered cake—an elegant, perfectly Southern wedding cake.

Sweet Sensations; 770/252-9117

Swirled Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Gayle Brooker Photography

Swirled yellow buttercream adorned the simple wedding cake.

from the wedding of Meredith Richter and Dave Powell

33 of 61

Basketweave Pattern Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Kate Murphy Photography

A basketweave pattern adorns this wedding cake, along with garden roses.

Cake: Dessert Designs, dessertdesignsbyleland.com.

from the wedding of Ann Stewart and Pearson

Farm-Style Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Austin Gros

The cake rested on a block of wood harvested from a family farm.

Cake: Jay Qualls, Maples Wedding Cakes, jayqualls.com or jay@jayqualls.com

from the wedding of Julie and Josh

Summer Peach Wedding Cake

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

This simple, two-tiered confection is covered with blush-colored buttercream and embellished with a bold budding patterm. The large white buttercream flowers give this cake a romantic look and the scalloped cake stand mimics the vertical piping. Matching the background icing with the cake stand is an easy way to add color to the table.

Jim Smeal; 843/795-6114

Pear Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Abby Jiu

The two-tier pear cake with blackberry-and-white chocolate buttercream was accented with life-like peonies to match the bride's bouquet.

Maggie Austin Cake

Dainty and Divine Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Gemma Conas and Jim Franco

Take your favorite flower and run with it. Small pink blossoms spill down the sides of this tiered buttercream-frosted cake.

Sweet Cakes Patisserie

Classic Floral Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by J. Rawlings and CWF Photography

The dotted four-tiered cake was topped with a beautiful hydrangea arrangement. The figurine beside the cake was a gift from Amanda's sorority sisters at one of her bridal showers.

Cecilia Villaveces Cakes

A Trio of Tropical Wedding Cakes

Credit: Photo by Gayle Brooker Photography

Three cakes cakes coordinated with the couple's bright color scheme and offered Key lime, orange zest, and ginger-lemon flavors

Wedding Cakes by Jim Smeal; 843/795-6114

Natural Elegance Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Jenna Walker Photographers

The five-tiered wedding cake was decorated with white flowers and displayed on a bed of moss.

Pineland Bakery; 706/554-3014

Garden-Tiered Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Jenna Walker Photographers

Four tiers of cake were separated by green hydrangeas fit in well with the backyard garden theme of this Southern-style wedding.

Pineland Bakery

Lovebird Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Jennie Andrews Photography

This cake adorned with twp lovebirds was inspired by one that the bride saw in a magazine and was displayed atop a vintage suitcase.

The Cake Gallery; 423/341-8940

Tupelo Honey Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Abby Jiu

The bride and groom chose a white chocolate-and-tupelo honey cake with white chocolate mouse and blackberry filling along with an assortment of other sweets.

Kendall's Cakes

Sweet Offerings Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Kelly Cummings

The bride's four-tiered classic white cake cake was surrounded by an assortment sweet offerings, including red velvet, carrot, caramel, chocolate, and pound cakes.

Martha Hicks of Southern Hospitality; 334/745-5592

Cheesecake Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Jeremy Harwell

This bride thought outside of the box for this 4-tiered cake. Each layer was a different flavors of cheesecake.

Classic Cheesecakes & Cakes; 404/233-9636

Eyelet Gone Modern Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Gemma Comas and Jim Franco

This cake topper is made of tissue paper flowers—an idea that's both beautiful and everlasting. Set atop a fondant cake with a hand=stamped design that mimics eyelet or lace, the look is elegant yet homespun.

The Paper Whale

Classic and Feminine Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by A Bryan Photo

Feminine details on the three-tiered cake were inspired by the bride's dress. Pale-pink flowers coordinating with the bouquets sat atop.

Maggie Austin Cake

Elderflower Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Katie Stoops

This three-tiered vanilla cake was soaked in St-Germain elderflower liquer and filled with strawberries and lemon curd.

OCakes; 540/560-2189

Winter Wonderland Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Mary Rosenbaum

This two-tiered white cake with rustic details fit the wedding's winter wonderland theme perfectly. The cake topper belonged to the bride's grandparents, who were married for 67 years.

Red Pony Restaurant

Multiple Elegant Wedding Cakes

Credit: Photo by Ali Harper

Instead of a multitiered cake, this bride choose different flavors from a local bakery. A great cost saver that makes a pretty display.

Piece of Cake

Simple Square Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Kate Murphy

Anemones coordinating with the bride's bouquet adorned this classic three-tiered wedding cake. The silver-and-horn cake servers and tray added touches of elegance to the cake table.

Dessert Designs; 843/579-2891

Sugar Dove Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo: Virgil Bunao

In lieu of a tiered cake, the couple decided to serve four different cakes and an assortment of macaroons. This cake was adorned with gold sugar doves surrounded by vintage doilies.

Sugar Bake Shop; 843/579-2891

Pearl-Accented Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Jen Fariello

Each of the 4 tiers of this white hexagonal cake was a different flavor. Pearl accents and delicate roses gave the geometric cake a more traditional feel.

Favorite Cakes; 434/974-9229

Peony Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Tec Petaja

This delicate five-tiered cake was covered with peonies and set atop a an elegant silver stand.

Confections on the Coast; 850/259-5102

Magnolia Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Katie Stoops

This simple and elegant white three-tiered cake is adorned with sugar magnolias for a whimsical touch.

Albemarie Baking Company; 434/293-6456

Bright Blooms Wedding Cake

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Piped yellow buttercream dahlias envelop the top and bottom tiers. Accents of white frosting highlight the center of each bloom. The handpiped chevron pattern on the middle tier balances out the frilly blooms with a more tailored detail making this cake perfect for a spring or summer event.

Jim Smeal; 843/795-6114

Summer Peach Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Gayle Brooker Photography

This three-tiered buttercreamed-frosted cake was decorated with ivory and peach garden roses.

The Rotonda; 803/854-9097

Gold Standard Wedding Cake

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Dramatic chocolate ganache with gold accents sets an elegant tone for a nighttime reception in fall or winter. The gold filigree vines meanders upward from the gilded cake standand the blue vine twirls around the entire cake to add softness.

Jim Smeal; 843/795-6114

Spring Greens Wedding Cake

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

You don't always have to stick to tradition. The flower stems were designed with ombre shading and topped with small, buttercream blossoms for a fun modern take. The clean lines of the simple stand lets the cake shine and the delicate flowers trailing down the side and reinforce the casual vibe.

Jim Smeal; 843/795-6114

Hydrangea Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Austin Gros

A five-tiered vanilla cake adorned with blue hydrangeas sat atop the stump of an oak tree that once grew in the bride's backyard.

Aly B's Bakery; 318/861-1113

Ruffled Wedding Cake

Credit: Photo by Kate Headley

The ruffles detail on this four-tiered wedding cake mimicked the ruffles of the bride's dress.

Kendalls's Cakes; 703/536-2200