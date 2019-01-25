Vintage Recipes You May Have Forgotten About—But Shouldn't Have

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated March 23, 2022

If there's any sure thing around here, it's that food traditions in the South tend to stick, and for good reason. Cookbooks are passed down from mothers and grandmothers, recipes are exchanged by word of mouth, techniques are taught by hand, and Southern food endures as a way of keeping the communities, stories, and memories alive. Although we love creating new recipes in keeping with today's tastes and trends, there's something sweet about a vintage recipe that can still hold its own. Get ready for a trip down memory lane with these old-fashioned recipes we love. From a traditional relish tray appetizer and a classic turkey tetrazzini dinner to divinity candy or shoofly pie for dessert, these vintage recipes are worth holding onto. Ready for some nostalgia and satisfied smiles at your table? Give these retro recipes a try, and we're sure they'll stir up good memories. 

Crispy Cheese Wafers

Recipe: Crispy Cheese Wafers

Southern hosts have long served cheese wafers to keep arriving guests held-over until the main event, and we think they should always be homemade.

Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ham Salad

With the rise of establishments like beloved Chicken Salad Chick, Southern "salads" are staying mainstream, but do you remember Ham Salad? If not, it's time to resurrect this retro luncheon favorite.

Traditional Relish Tray

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Stuffed Celery with Cream Cheese and Walnuts
Recipe: Pickled Beets
Recipe: Spicy Pickled Carrots

Although beautiful cheese and charcuterie boards are all the rage right now, we love a nostalgic savory relish tray for a cocktail party.

Cocktail Meatballs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cocktail Meatballs

There was a time when Southern dinner and cocktail parties practically required a batch of cocktail meatballs, and this recipe makes us want to bring the tradition back.

Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches

Tea sandwiches are a hallmark of Southern luncheons, and while you might see pimiento cheese or chicken salad versions around, we miss these perfectly pretty cucumber sandwiches.

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

If you recognize this old-school snack, you're not alone. These salty bites keep coming back because they're just that good.

Cheddar-Horseradish-Walnut Cheese Ball

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cheddar-Horseradish-Walnut Cheese Ball

It's not a Southern party without a cheese ball, and we should be sure to keep it that way.

Diane's Southwestern Cornbread Salad

Recipe: Diane's Southwestern Cornbread Salad

Southerners love a cold layered salad, and this one is the perfect excuse to bring them back.

Classic Okra and Tomatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Okra and Tomatoes

Okra and tomatoes are a Southern combination as well-loved as peanuts and Coca-Cola or chicken and dumplings.

Home-Style Butterbeans

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: Home-Style Butterbeans

Southern-style butterbeans are a budget-friendly, easy side dish that's most delicious when cooked with bacon, of course.

Classic Candied Yams

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Candied Yams

Sweet potato casseroles have remained a constant on Thanksgiving sideboards in the South, but candied yams have fallen to the wayside for many. This delicious recipe is all the convincing you need to bring them back.

Classic Fresh Field Peas

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Fresh Field Peas

Delicate Southern field peas pair perfectly with smoky ham hocks for an old-school veggie side.

Three-Bean Pasta Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Three-Bean Pasta Salad

If you remember three-bean salad from your childhood, you'll love this pasta-salad remake we cooked up.

Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

This cold pasta salad is reminiscent of another Southern classic, layered salads.

Tomato Aspic

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Tomato Aspic

There was a time when you couldn't find a ladies' luncheon that didn't have tomato aspic on the menu, and we think it's high-time to give this retro dish another spin.

Poppy Seed Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Poppy Seed Chicken

Poppy seed chicken casserole has been a staple on Southern dinner tables as long as we can remember, and we're bringing it back for its one-dish ease and comfort-food taste.

Fresh Corn Spoonbread

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Fresh Corn Spoonbread

You might still make corn pudding and cornbread, but do you remember fluffy spoonbread?

New Turkey Tetrazzini

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: New Turkey Tetrazzini

There aren't many dishes more nostalgic than casseroles with a "cream-of" soup on the ingredient list, and turkey tetrazzini is reminiscent of Thanksgiving leftovers at many homes. Here's our updated spin on the beloved classic. 

New Tuna Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: New Tuna Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole is the budget-friendly best friend of busy cooks in the South.

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

To some, pineapple casserole might sound crazy. To others, it's been a fixture at Easter lunches forever. Whichever side you're on, this is a truly Southern recipe you should try.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Remember this one? Chicken-and-wild rice casserole has been a weeknight wonder in Southern homes for years, and it will never stop tasting so comforting.

Quiche Lorraine

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Quiche Lorraine

Once the queen of Southern luncheons and brunches, Quiche Lorraine stood atop its pedestal in the '70s, but we still love this classic egg dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Chicken-Fried Steak

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken-Fried Steak

Chicken-fried steak, served with peppery, creamy gravy, is an old-school Southern dish that's bad for your waistline but good for your soul.

Chicken-and-Collards Pilau

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Chicken-and-Collards Pilau

Rice is the base for many old-fashioned Southern dishes, including this one-pot Lowcountry dinner.

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

This cheesy, hearty casserole has been a mainstay on weeknight dinner tables for decades, and kids will never stop eating it up.

Classic Peanut Brittle

Credit: Charles Walton

Recipe: Classic Peanut Brittle

Peanut brittle is a simple, iconic Southern sweet treat that was supposedly created by accident.

Coca-Cola Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Coca-Cola Cake

Coca-Cola cake is one of the trustiest sheet cake recipes of all time.

Cherry-Nectarine Pandowdy

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Cherry-Nectarine Pandowdy

You might assume this is just another cobbler recipe, but pandowdies, popular as early as the 1800s, are different in that the cook uses a fork to break, or "dowdy" the crust. It might be messy, but it's so worth it.

Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

This simple, creamy pie came to be during the Depression and World War II, when "desperation pies" were made with whatever ingredients Southern cooks had on hand.

Cassandra's "Light" Fruitcake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Cassandra's "Light" Fruitcake

Fruitcakes are a permanent fixture on plenty of Southern holiday tables, whether some generations enjoy them or not.

Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake

Use blueberries fresh from the farmers' market for this timeless and simple cornmeal cake.

Chocolate Lasagna

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate Lasagna

You may have enjoyed a similar layered chocolate dessert in the 1960s or '70s, and we're happy to tell you it's back.

Blackberry Jam Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Blackberry Jam Cake

Chef Damaris Phillips shared her take on a vintage jam cake, and this layered version is absolutely incredible.

Sliced Sweet Potato Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sliced Sweet Potato Pie

The beautiful presentation of a vintage sliced sweet potato pie can't be matched.

Mrs. Floyd's Divinity

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mrs. Floyd's Divinity

This vintage candy's name fits it well—it's truly divine.

Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Icebox pies are a hallmark of vintage Southern desserts, and this rich black bottom recipe is no exception.

June- Fried Blueberry-Ginger Hand Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fried Blueberry-Ginger Hand Pies

These fried pies will bring back memories of summer as a child.

Lemon Cheese Layer Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lemon Cheese Layer Cake

This recipe got its start in the early 1800s, and no, it's not a cheesecake.

Peach-Raspberry Buckle

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Peach-Raspberry Buckle

This streusel-topped cake has the fruit you love from a cobbler but the texture of a crumb-cake, and it's perfect paired with an afternoon cup of tea.

Fudge Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Fudge Cake

If you can't remember the last time you had a decadent slice of fudge cake, then it's absolutely been too long.

Oatmeal-Caramel Cream Pies

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oatmeal-Caramel Cream Pies

We gave nostalgic oatmeal cream pies a Southern makeover and added salty-sweet caramel to the mix.

Shaker Lemon Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Shaker Lemon Pie

This four-ingredient vintage recipe uses every part of the lemon since they were expensive and difficult to find when it was created.

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Salad

This vintage gelatin recipe was a favorite for church potlucks and family reunions in the South for decades.

The Lane Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: The Lane Cake

This cake's history began more than 100 years ago, but it rose to fame after being featured in Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, one of the most famous American novels of all time.

Chess Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chess Pie

Refrigerated pie crust helps cut prep time for this sweet dish without sacrificing a single bit of its signature flavor. 

Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie

A "Desperation Pie" that tastes anything but desperate, this old-fashioned dessert is topped with a sprinkling of simple shortbread crumbles that bake into the molasses mixture.

Apple Stack Cake

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasi; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Apple Stack Cake

According to Appalachian folklore, this cake was traditionally a wedding delicacy made from layers brought individually by women in the community that were then stacked together. 

Soda Cracker Pie

Credit: Patrick McGough

Recipe: Soda Cracker Pie

If the desperation pies hold a place in your heart, you can't forget about Soda Cracker Pie. With just egg whites, sugar, crackers, and a handful of nuts, it's amazing what Southerners can pull out of the oven.

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Nothing comforts quite like a spoon bread will. The texture, which belies its name, is more of a pudding consistency and a must on any sideboard.

Hoppin' John Soup

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Hoppin' John Soup

Sure, you make it to ensure good luck at the start of the year, but don't forget about it in the early or late winter, when it still does the same hearty job.

Lime Cottage Cheese Jello Salad with Sour Cream Chili Sauce Dressing

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lime Cottage Cheese Jello Salad with Sour Cream Chili Sauce Dressing

Congealed salads are high on the list of classic recipes, but today's tastes might have you reaching for another recipe card. Still, this one begs to be remembered.

Ham-and-Bean Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Ham-and-Bean Soup

Beans always promise to make for a filling dish. This recipe will help you use up a leftover ham bone, and you can also stock the bones in the freezer throughout the year so you always have some on hand.

Cynthia Wong's Steamed Pudding with Vanilla Custard

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Cynthia Wong's Steamed Pudding with Vanilla Custard

Consider this the Christmas classic you need for your holiday table.

Sorghum Custard Pie with Cornmeal Crust

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food Styling: Keia Mastrianni; Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Sorghum Custard Pie with Cornmeal Crust

The silky pie filling and coarse cornmeal crust make for a beautiful contrast of textures and flavors. It allows the sorghum to shine with its grassy cane notes.

Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup

Credit: Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup

Don't forget about this soup, which deserves to be remembered on chilly winter days. You don't need the excuse of the New Year to whip up a big, comforting pot.

Egg Custard Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Egg Custard Pie

It's easy to forget this homey pie when there are so many great ones out there—but one bite of the smooth custard and it's something you'll be remembering for a good long while.

Best Waldorf Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Best Waldorf Salad

It's a salad with a story that brings a classy touch to the table. Fruity, light, and dressed with the signature mayonnaise, it won't disappoint.

Cushaw Pie with Vanilla Bean Custard Sauce

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cushaw Pie with Vanilla Bean Custard Sauce

Louisianians know the pleasure of a cushaw, which swaps perfectly with pumpkin. Serve every slice with a few candied pecans and a drizzle of Vanilla Bean Custard Sauce.

Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp

In a nod to Gullah cuisine, Food Network star Kardea Brown shares her recipe for Okra Soup with Shrimp. The key is in the fresh shrimp stock—one taste and you'll always want to make it homemade.

Okra Creole

Recipe: Okra Creole

This humble Southern vegetable needs only a little encouragement (in the form of Creole seasoning) to shine.

Hashbrown Casserole