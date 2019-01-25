Vintage Recipes You May Have Forgotten About—But Shouldn't Have
If there's any sure thing around here, it's that food traditions in the South tend to stick, and for good reason. Cookbooks are passed down from mothers and grandmothers, recipes are exchanged by word of mouth, techniques are taught by hand, and Southern food endures as a way of keeping the communities, stories, and memories alive. Although we love creating new recipes in keeping with today's tastes and trends, there's something sweet about a vintage recipe that can still hold its own. Get ready for a trip down memory lane with these old-fashioned recipes we love. From a traditional relish tray appetizer and a classic turkey tetrazzini dinner to divinity candy or shoofly pie for dessert, these vintage recipes are worth holding onto. Ready for some nostalgia and satisfied smiles at your table? Give these retro recipes a try, and we're sure they'll stir up good memories.
Crispy Cheese Wafers
Southern hosts have long served cheese wafers to keep arriving guests held-over until the main event, and we think they should always be homemade.
Ham Salad
With the rise of establishments like beloved Chicken Salad Chick, Southern "salads" are staying mainstream, but do you remember Ham Salad? If not, it's time to resurrect this retro luncheon favorite.
Traditional Relish Tray
Although beautiful cheese and charcuterie boards are all the rage right now, we love a nostalgic savory relish tray for a cocktail party.
Cocktail Meatballs
There was a time when Southern dinner and cocktail parties practically required a batch of cocktail meatballs, and this recipe makes us want to bring the tradition back.
Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches
Tea sandwiches are a hallmark of Southern luncheons, and while you might see pimiento cheese or chicken salad versions around, we miss these perfectly pretty cucumber sandwiches.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
If you recognize this old-school snack, you're not alone. These salty bites keep coming back because they're just that good.
Cheddar-Horseradish-Walnut Cheese Ball
It's not a Southern party without a cheese ball, and we should be sure to keep it that way.
Diane's Southwestern Cornbread Salad
Southerners love a cold layered salad, and this one is the perfect excuse to bring them back.
Classic Okra and Tomatoes
Okra and tomatoes are a Southern combination as well-loved as peanuts and Coca-Cola or chicken and dumplings.
Home-Style Butterbeans
Southern-style butterbeans are a budget-friendly, easy side dish that's most delicious when cooked with bacon, of course.
Classic Candied Yams
Sweet potato casseroles have remained a constant on Thanksgiving sideboards in the South, but candied yams have fallen to the wayside for many. This delicious recipe is all the convincing you need to bring them back.
Classic Fresh Field Peas
Delicate Southern field peas pair perfectly with smoky ham hocks for an old-school veggie side.
Three-Bean Pasta Salad
If you remember three-bean salad from your childhood, you'll love this pasta-salad remake we cooked up.
Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
This cold pasta salad is reminiscent of another Southern classic, layered salads.
Tomato Aspic
There was a time when you couldn't find a ladies' luncheon that didn't have tomato aspic on the menu, and we think it's high-time to give this retro dish another spin.
Poppy Seed Chicken
Poppy seed chicken casserole has been a staple on Southern dinner tables as long as we can remember, and we're bringing it back for its one-dish ease and comfort-food taste.
Fresh Corn Spoonbread
You might still make corn pudding and cornbread, but do you remember fluffy spoonbread?
New Turkey Tetrazzini
There aren't many dishes more nostalgic than casseroles with a "cream-of" soup on the ingredient list, and turkey tetrazzini is reminiscent of Thanksgiving leftovers at many homes. Here's our updated spin on the beloved classic.
New Tuna Casserole
Tuna noodle casserole is the budget-friendly best friend of busy cooks in the South.
Pineapple Casserole
To some, pineapple casserole might sound crazy. To others, it's been a fixture at Easter lunches forever. Whichever side you're on, this is a truly Southern recipe you should try.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Remember this one? Chicken-and-wild rice casserole has been a weeknight wonder in Southern homes for years, and it will never stop tasting so comforting.
Quiche Lorraine
Once the queen of Southern luncheons and brunches, Quiche Lorraine stood atop its pedestal in the '70s, but we still love this classic egg dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Chicken-Fried Steak
Chicken-fried steak, served with peppery, creamy gravy, is an old-school Southern dish that's bad for your waistline but good for your soul.
Chicken-and-Collards Pilau
Rice is the base for many old-fashioned Southern dishes, including this one-pot Lowcountry dinner.
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
This cheesy, hearty casserole has been a mainstay on weeknight dinner tables for decades, and kids will never stop eating it up.
Classic Peanut Brittle
Peanut brittle is a simple, iconic Southern sweet treat that was supposedly created by accident.
Coca-Cola Cake
Coca-Cola cake is one of the trustiest sheet cake recipes of all time.
Cherry-Nectarine Pandowdy
You might assume this is just another cobbler recipe, but pandowdies, popular as early as the 1800s, are different in that the cook uses a fork to break, or "dowdy" the crust. It might be messy, but it's so worth it.
Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie
This simple, creamy pie came to be during the Depression and World War II, when "desperation pies" were made with whatever ingredients Southern cooks had on hand.
Cassandra's "Light" Fruitcake
Fruitcakes are a permanent fixture on plenty of Southern holiday tables, whether some generations enjoy them or not.
Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake
Use blueberries fresh from the farmers' market for this timeless and simple cornmeal cake.
Chocolate Lasagna
You may have enjoyed a similar layered chocolate dessert in the 1960s or '70s, and we're happy to tell you it's back.
Blackberry Jam Cake
Chef Damaris Phillips shared her take on a vintage jam cake, and this layered version is absolutely incredible.
Sliced Sweet Potato Pie
The beautiful presentation of a vintage sliced sweet potato pie can't be matched.
Mrs. Floyd's Divinity
This vintage candy's name fits it well—it's truly divine.
Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie
Icebox pies are a hallmark of vintage Southern desserts, and this rich black bottom recipe is no exception.
June- Fried Blueberry-Ginger Hand Pies
These fried pies will bring back memories of summer as a child.
Lemon Cheese Layer Cake
This recipe got its start in the early 1800s, and no, it's not a cheesecake.
Peach-Raspberry Buckle
This streusel-topped cake has the fruit you love from a cobbler but the texture of a crumb-cake, and it's perfect paired with an afternoon cup of tea.
Fudge Cake
If you can't remember the last time you had a decadent slice of fudge cake, then it's absolutely been too long.
Oatmeal-Caramel Cream Pies
We gave nostalgic oatmeal cream pies a Southern makeover and added salty-sweet caramel to the mix.
Shaker Lemon Pie
This four-ingredient vintage recipe uses every part of the lemon since they were expensive and difficult to find when it was created.
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
This vintage gelatin recipe was a favorite for church potlucks and family reunions in the South for decades.
The Lane Cake
This cake's history began more than 100 years ago, but it rose to fame after being featured in Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, one of the most famous American novels of all time.
Chess Pie
Refrigerated pie crust helps cut prep time for this sweet dish without sacrificing a single bit of its signature flavor.
Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie
A "Desperation Pie" that tastes anything but desperate, this old-fashioned dessert is topped with a sprinkling of simple shortbread crumbles that bake into the molasses mixture.
Apple Stack Cake
According to Appalachian folklore, this cake was traditionally a wedding delicacy made from layers brought individually by women in the community that were then stacked together.
Soda Cracker Pie
If the desperation pies hold a place in your heart, you can't forget about Soda Cracker Pie. With just egg whites, sugar, crackers, and a handful of nuts, it's amazing what Southerners can pull out of the oven.
Buttermilk Spoon Bread
Nothing comforts quite like a spoon bread will. The texture, which belies its name, is more of a pudding consistency and a must on any sideboard.
Hoppin' John Soup
Sure, you make it to ensure good luck at the start of the year, but don't forget about it in the early or late winter, when it still does the same hearty job.
Lime Cottage Cheese Jello Salad with Sour Cream Chili Sauce Dressing
Congealed salads are high on the list of classic recipes, but today's tastes might have you reaching for another recipe card. Still, this one begs to be remembered.
Ham-and-Bean Soup
Beans always promise to make for a filling dish. This recipe will help you use up a leftover ham bone, and you can also stock the bones in the freezer throughout the year so you always have some on hand.
Cynthia Wong's Steamed Pudding with Vanilla Custard
Consider this the Christmas classic you need for your holiday table.
Sorghum Custard Pie with Cornmeal Crust
The silky pie filling and coarse cornmeal crust make for a beautiful contrast of textures and flavors. It allows the sorghum to shine with its grassy cane notes.
Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup
Don't forget about this soup, which deserves to be remembered on chilly winter days. You don't need the excuse of the New Year to whip up a big, comforting pot.
Egg Custard Pie
It's easy to forget this homey pie when there are so many great ones out there—but one bite of the smooth custard and it's something you'll be remembering for a good long while.
Best Waldorf Salad
It's a salad with a story that brings a classy touch to the table. Fruity, light, and dressed with the signature mayonnaise, it won't disappoint.
Cushaw Pie with Vanilla Bean Custard Sauce
Louisianians know the pleasure of a cushaw, which swaps perfectly with pumpkin. Serve every slice with a few candied pecans and a drizzle of Vanilla Bean Custard Sauce.
Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp
In a nod to Gullah cuisine, Food Network star Kardea Brown shares her recipe for Okra Soup with Shrimp. The key is in the fresh shrimp stock—one taste and you'll always want to make it homemade.
Okra Creole
This humble Southern vegetable needs only a little encouragement (in the form of Creole seasoning) to shine.