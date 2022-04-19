Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Mexican Pizza
We did it! After months of speculation, a viral Change.org petition, and lobbying from the likes of Dolly Parton and Doja Cat, the cult-favorite Mexican Pizza is making its triumphant return to Taco Bell menus next month. And this time it's back for good.
"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said in a news release. "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."
The fast-food chain did away with the Mexican Pizza in November 2020 in an effort to streamline its menu and reduce its environmental impact. At the time, the non-pizza's packaging accounted for more than 7 million pounds of paperboard material each year in the U.S.
While fans petitioned for its return, the Taco Bell test kitchen was reportedly busy working to "streamline operations and ingredient sourcing and leave a lighter footprint at the same time."
WATCH: People Are Making Chick-fil-A Crunchwraps On TikTok—And It Might Be the Internet's Tastiest Trend Yet
The "pizza" consists of crispy flour shells, beans, pizza sauce, melted cheese, and tomatoes.
The ability to order it with or without meat made it a favorite of vegetarians.
The Mexican Pizza, $4.49, returns to menus nationwide on May 19. Members of Taco Bell's loyalty program can order it two days before its reintroduction, beginning May 17.