How To Roast Cherry Tomatoes

If you love how roasting brings out the natural sweetness in a vegetable, then you must try roasting cherry tomatoes. Consider the taste difference between a boiled sweet potato and one that is roasted, and you will understand. The roasting process concentrates the flavors of any vegetable, including tomatoes. If you are stuck in a rut as to what to do with your overabundance of cherry tomatoes, give roasting a try.

Let's talk about the tiny tomatoes. Bite-sized cherry tomatoes got their name because they're similar to cherries in both size and shape. Like many of our favorite summer produce, these thin-skinned picks are sweet and juicy. They also have a high water content, and can be found in vibrant shades of red, orange, and yellow. While they peak in summer, they are readily available year-round by the pint at markets. Some people even choose to grow them at home. You can grow cherry tomatoes in your vegetable garden, in raised beds, or in large containers. They have two simple requirements: at least six hours of full sun each day and well-drained soil that's rich in organic matter.

Since they're delicious raw, roasted, or sautéed, these beautiful tomatoes are the ideal complement to any dish, from salads and skewers to pasta and pizza. And when it comes to the actual roasting process, it's much easier than it sounds. When preparing your tomatoes, you can either keep them whole or slice them in half. When left whole, tomatoes tend to burst open while being roasted, so keep that in mind if you are going for an overall look for your recipe. If you're roasting tomatoes to be pureed for a homemade sauce or a soup, then presentation obviously doesn't matter as much.

Ready to Prep and Roast

Preheat your oven to 400ºF. Wash your tomatoes, and once they're completely dry, put them in a mixing bowl and drizzle with olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and any of your favorite dried herbs. (For 6 ounces of tomatoes, start with 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil.) Toss thoroughly. Prepare your rimmed baking sheet by lightly greasing with cooking spray or covering with a sheet of aluminum foil. Spoon the tomatoes onto the baking sheet, then pour any olive oil and spices remaining in the bowl over the tomatoes. Bake for about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, and then top with fresh herbs before serving, if desired.

Serving Suggestions