14 Types of Squash: Your Guide to Winter and Summer Squashes

'Squash' is a very broad category, encompassing some of our favorite seasonal produce. From the orange-hued, sweet-potato-like butternut squash to green, watery, snappy zucchini, the squash family is large and extremely diverse. Most squash is technically classified as a 'pepo,' which is a one-celled, many-seeded berry with a hard rind. Although most types of squash are often referred to as vegetables, they have seeds and therefore are technically classified as fruits. All squashes belong to the gourd family.

Different kinds of squash peak throughout the year, meaning that you can snack on squash in the summer and the winter, and it's always going to be fresh and seasonal. The two main harvest times for squash are the summer and the winter, and each season produces a very distinct product.

What's the Difference Between Summer and Winter Squash?

The primary difference between summer and winter squash is the skin. Summer squash is harvested before it fully matures, which means its skin is still tender and full of flavor. Winter squash, however, often has a thicker, tougher rind; this allows it to stay strong and hardy through frost and lower temperatures, but it also means that you don't want to munch on the skin. (There are a few exceptions to this rule, like delicata and acorn squash, which are winter squash varieties with flavorful, tender skins.)

Types of Summer Squash

Summer squash is one of the most prolific types of produce, with zucchini, yellow squash, and pattypan squash bursting into harvest and flooding the markets throughout the season. You'll find baskets full of these summer squash varieties at your local farmers' market. Summer squash is harvested before it fully matures, which means its skin is tender and edible. It doesn't need much dressing up; prepare it simply with a few minutes in the frying pan or on the grill and you'll have a stunning fresh, seasonal side.

Zucchini Squash

One of the most common varieties of summer squash, you'll find this tubular green variety at farmers' markets across the South. It can be enjoyed raw (sliced zucchini is a great, lighter vehicle for dips and spreads) or prepared in myriad ways (sautéed, fried, baked, grilled, spiralized: the possibilities are endless).

Try it in our crowd-pleasing Reunion Pea Casserole, or browse some of our favorite fresh zucchini recipes.

Yellow Squash

Not to be mistaken for its green cousin zucchini, yellow squash is wider and has more seeds than zucchini. The two veggies, however, maintain the same texture and flavor profiles, so they can typically be used interchangeably.

Try it in our Old-School Squash Casserole or, if you're looking for something sweet, our Yellow Squash Bundt Cake.

Zephyr Squash

The two-toned zephyr squash has a straight neck, a yellow stem, and a pale green end. It's a hybrid squash—a cross between yellow crookneck, delicata, and yellow acorn squashes—that's harvested in the summer. Not only is it visually striking, but its tender skin makes it a great squash to eat raw.

Mirliton Squash

Also known as Chayote Squash, this large, flavorful squash migrated to Louisiana in the 1800s and has propagated in the state ever since. The Louisiana Mirliton almost faded off the culinary scene after Hurricane Katrina, but has since experienced a resurgence thanks to dedicated heirloom farmers.

Try stuffing the mirliton, adding it to stews, or pairing it with seafood like shrimp.

Round Zucchini

These cute little zucchinis are also known as Eight Ball Squash and come in a perfectly-round ball shape. They grow extremely quickly (45 days!); they're solid early producers that will be a hit at any summer cookout or potluck.

Pattypan Squash

It may bear resemblance to a miniature pumpkin, but this yellow-toned squash grows in the summer. The squat, flat-bottomed shape makes this heirloom squash variety ideal for stuffing.

Try it in our Stuffed Pattypan Squash with Beef and Feta. You can also use baby pattypan squash to make the perfect party appetizer: Pimiento-Stuffed Summer Squash.

Types of Winter Squash

Squash is one of the best sources of nutrients you can find in the cold winter months. Winter squash varieties like acorn squash, butternut squash, and sugar pumpkins are chock full of vitamin A, vitamin C, fiber, and even protein. They're also low in saturated fat and cholesterol. In addition to its praise-worthy nutritional benefits, winter squash also happens to be delicious. It typically boasts a sweet flavor and a creamy, buttery texture that lends itself beautifully to roasting or mashing. In addition to the flesh, you can often also roast some squashes' seeds to make a tasty (and healthy) seasonal snack.

Acorn Squash

Acorn squash can be recognized for its distinctive dark, ridged exterior and orange interior. It's sweet and buttery, making a great simple vegetable side. Unlike other winter squash varieties, the skin of acorn squash is tender and flavor, so there's no need to peel this vegetable before roasting. It also boasts more calcium and potassium than other winter squash varieties, so this is one of the healthiest veggies you can cook this season.

Butternut Squash

Butternut squash has recently skyrocketed in popularity; today, it's one of the most popular winter squashes, often found pureed in soups, simply roasted and added to winter dishes, or boiled and mashed. Its starchy texture makes it a great, healthier alternative to potatoes. The thick-skinned orange vegetable can be difficult to break down (you'll want to peel this squash), but with these tips you'll have no problem cutting and preparing your butternut squash.

Spaghetti Squash

You've probably seen this trendy squash all over—it's recently surged in popularity because, when baked and shredded, it bears remarkable resemblance to spaghetti (but it's a vegetable). The squash is large, round, and yellow, and once halved and roasted, the inside easily shreds to noodle-like strands. Make spaghetti squash when you're looking for a healthier, yet still satisfying alternative to pasta.

Once cooked, this squash can be treated similarly to spaghetti—bake it with marinara and mozzarella or try more eclectic flavor combinations.

Delicata Squash

This fancy squash variety is beloved for its stunning green-and-white markings. Although it's a winter squash, it's known for its more delicate rind (like zucchini and yellow squash, the delicata's skin is edible).

The delicata squash doesn't need much dressing up. It tastes great when cut into half-moon strips (no peeling required) and simply roasted with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Try adding it to a light pasta dish.

Dumpling Squash

The dumpling squash is miniature (around the size of an apple) compared to its winter squash cousins. Like the delicata squash, the dumpling squash boasts a thin, edible rind, so it can be roasted whole. Its flavor is sweet and mild, making it a great vehicle for meats or cheeses.

Like the pattypan squash, the dumpling squash can be stuffed and baked. Try stuffing it with ground beef or adapting one of our stuffed vegetable recipes to use this cute squash variety.

Sugar Pumpkin

It can be difficult to classify a pumpkin because it fits into so many different food categories: a pumpkin is technically a squash, a gourd, and a fruit. It can be cooked and baked or used decoratively. The round orange pumpkin is extremely versatile, and different parts of the squash—from the meat to the seeds—can be used for different purposes.

Buttercup Squash

Slightly sweet and creamy, the buttercup squash is one of the most underrated winter squash varieties. It has a tough green rind and orange flesh that bears resemblance to a pumpkin. Like the pumpkin, the buttercup squash's seeds can also be roasted to snack on.

Pick a buttercup squash with a firm cap, halve, scoop out the seeds, and bake to bring out the squash's sweetness. If you don't want to go through the hassle of breaking down a pumpkin, substitute the similarly sweet buttercup squash in your favorite savory pumpkin recipe.

Extras: Squash Blossoms

