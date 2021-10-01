10 Pumpkin Products from Trader Joe's Fall 2021 Launch That You Don't Want To Miss Out On

Say what you want about the packed parking lot and general hectic busyness of Trader Joe's on an average day, we give it a full pass during the fall season. We get it. It's absolutely bursting with autumn cheer from September through the holidays. It's even got the pumpkins and mums piled up at the entrance to prove it. However, inside is where you'll find the real festive display.

Just weeks ago, Trader Joe's finally released its collection of pumpkin products specially for the fall season, and the lineup doesn't disappoint. From sweet treats to savory sauces, these pumpkin-flavored foods deserve to be on your grocery list, stat. You might even find some fall baking shortcuts that you didn't know that you needed.

Check out some of our favorite Trader Joe's fall pumpkin products below.

Pumpkin Joe-Joe's

Like Trader Joe's take on Oreos, these sandwich cookies are rocking a fall-tastic makeover that has them looking and tasting like a sweet pumpkin cookie with pumpkin créme in the middle. They've got the perfect balance of subtle pumpkin spice flavor that doesn't go too in-your-face. The only issue is that your box of Pumpkin Joe-Joe's will disappear mighty quick.

Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix

Who doesn't need a slice of pumpkin bread come October? A fan-favorite purchase, this pumpkin bread mix can easily be customized differently each time with chocolate chips, toasted pecans, or anything you can imagine. Most importantly, you get to cut down pretty much all of the prep work, but still get to reap the tasty benefits. That's the sort of fall baking we can all get down with. It also comes in a gluten-free option.

Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli

If you ever thought that a dinner main dish made with pumpkin sounded weird, prepare to be amazed. This pumpkin ravioli is nothing short of a must-try. We suggest pairing it with a simple browned butter sauce, sage, and chicken sausage for a comforting meal that you'll want to repeat again and again.

Pumpkin Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Icing

As if cinnamon rolls weren't already cozy as all get-out for autumn, Trader Joe's officially upped the ante with pumpkin-flavored rolls with a spiced icing. Just imagine the aromas coming out of the oven. Serve warm, and you'll be heading back for seconds. (And stock up!)

Pumpkin Bisque

When the weather drops low enough to crave a warm soup, look no further. You can have this sitting pretty in the pantry. It's rich and creamy, made with pumpkin purée, heavy cream, tahini, honey, and classic fall spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Trader Joe's tested several recipe iterations to perfect the ideal fall soup, and this one came out on top.

Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix

You don't even need to waste one of your coveted cans of pumpkin purée come Saturday morning, thanks to this ready-to-make mix that is easy to whip up for sweet, syrupy bites of autumn flavor. The store offers a gluten-free option, as well. This one is always a popular choice of shoppers.

Sweet & Savory Pumpkin Spread

Your charcuterie board game just hit a whole new level. Think of this as the substitute for honey or jam on a festive autumn cheese and meat spread. Or as an addition, if you're going all out! It's especially delicious paired with walnuts and Brie cheese.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Don't feel like breaking out the springform pan? Trader Joe's is doling out whole pumpkin cheesecakes. Serving it with homemade whipped cream and a dusting of nutmeg could fool even the most discerning guests! They'll surely sell out in time for Thanksgiving, but you can always freeze for later. Who would know?

Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce

Just when you thought there was no other way to include pumpkin in your next pasta dinner, Trader Joe's pulled a trick out of the bag. Pumpkin happens to perfectly complement the creamy, cheesy white sauce, so bring out the fettuccine and enjoy. (Or you could combine it with the pumpkin ravioli if you want to go wild.)

Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas

Composed of a warm, savory pumpkin filling inside crispy dough, these samosas will make the most interesting (and delectable!) appetizer on the spread. The filling is made with pumpkin, paneer (like an Indian cottage cheese), potatoes, onion, and Indian-inspired seasonings like garam masala, cumin, coriander, ginger, and turmeric. Basically, it's an explosion of flavor in your mouth.