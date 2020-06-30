Rhubarb Recipes That Prove It's the Secret Ingredient You've Been Missing
Rhubarb is often overlooked next to its springy companion the strawberry, but these delicious rhubarb recipes prove this veggie (yep, it's a vegetable!) deserves its own time in the spotlight. Once you try these rhubarb recipes, they will quickly outlast their 15 minutes of fame in your kitchen. From a classic rhubarb crisp to a colorful salad, these rhubarb recipes will convince you to add some to your next farmers' market haul. Even though we're highlighting rhubarb recipes, it does pair beautifully with strawberries in the spring. Our Skillet Rhubarb-Strawberry Crisp with Salted-Almond Streusel proves that rhubarb and strawberries go together like peanut butter and jelly (or to many Southerners, watermelon and salt or peanuts and Coca-Cola). Our Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie will bring you back to eating strawberry-pretzel salad at Grandma's house. If you've never cooked with rhubarb before, or if you're not even sure what exactly rhubarb is, no worries: Read our food editor's guide to rhubarb here. Enjoy a dish that's pretty in pink with these delicious rhubarb recipes.
Rhubarb Custard Pie
This pretty pink pie starts with a basic custard base with flavors of floral orange, rich vanilla, and a hint of almond extract. Perfectly complements the tartness of the rhubarb.
Rhubarb-Buttermilk Upside-Down Cake
Upside-down cake has never looked so pretty. Thanks to the bright color and geometric lines of the rhubarb, these bars will stand out for any spring occasion.
Rhubarb-Cream Cheese Spoke Cake
Spring dessert tables can be extravagant or simple. This spoke cake is perfect for both.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie
This refreshing pie is reminiscent of the strawberry-pretzel salad Grandma used to make.
Rhubarb-Amaretto Bars
These rhubarb bars start with a crumbly, lemony crust and bright rhubarb filling make for a colorful handheld dessert. We topped some with powdered sugar to create a fun contrast from bar to bar.
Skillet Rhubarb-Strawberry Crisp with Salted-Almond Streusel
Crisps might be our favorite desserts because they are so easy to make, but full of flavor. This rhubarb and strawberry crisp only needs a scoop of ice cream to finish it off.
No-Churn Rhubarb-Raspberry Ice Cream
No ice cream maker required for this recipe. Best of all, you can enjoy it from spring to summer (if it lasts that long!)
Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars
These sweet, buttery bars are beautiful to gift to neighbors and friends.