Rhubarb Recipes That Prove It's the Secret Ingredient You've Been Missing

Rhubarb is often overlooked next to its springy companion the strawberry, but these delicious rhubarb recipes prove this veggie (yep, it's a vegetable!) deserves its own time in the spotlight. Once you try these rhubarb recipes, they will quickly outlast their 15 minutes of fame in your kitchen. From a classic rhubarb crisp to a colorful salad, these rhubarb recipes will convince you to add some to your next farmers' market haul. Even though we're highlighting rhubarb recipes, it does pair beautifully with strawberries in the spring. Our Skillet Rhubarb-Strawberry Crisp with Salted-Almond Streusel proves that rhubarb and strawberries go together like peanut butter and jelly (or to many Southerners, watermelon and salt or peanuts and Coca-Cola). Our Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie will bring you back to eating strawberry-pretzel salad at Grandma's house. If you've never cooked with rhubarb before, or if you're not even sure what exactly rhubarb is, no worries: Read our food editor's guide to rhubarb here. Enjoy a dish that's pretty in pink with these delicious rhubarb recipes.