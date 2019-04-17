Never Make This Mistake With Scalloped Potatoes
Whether ham or lamb (or something else entirely) is on your Easter table, there's usually a baking dish of scalloped potatoes sitting beside it. This rich and cheesy side dish is an Eastertime favorite and will pair wonderfully with just about any main dish on the menu.
Scalloped potatoes are similar to a potato gratin—they contain layers of thinly sliced potatoes baked in a creamy sauce until golden and bubbly—but there's one difference: cheese. Scalloped potatoes are extra indulgent because of the addition of cheese (often Parmesan, but sometimes Cheddar, goat cheese, or other types of cheese) to the sauce.
Even fancied-up scalloped potato recipes are pretty straightforward, but one thing is key to mastering this recipe: you must choose the right potato. A starchy potato such as a Yukon Gold or a Russet is best for scalloped potatoes because it will help thicken the sauce and bake up nice and tender. Waxy red-skinned potatoes are less starchy and likely too firm even after baking.
While the potatoes help thicken the sauce, it's important to note that the consistency isn't as thick as a regular white sauce or cheese sauce. It's a bit thinner, so when you serve the cooked scalloped potatoes, you'll have to spoon the sauce and pour it over each portion.
Once you've chosen the right potatoes, grab a sharp chef's knife (or a mandoline, if you have one) and carefully slice them as thinly and evenly as possible—ideally one-fourth to one-eighth-inch thick. Potatoes that are too thick or thin will bake up unevenly, and you want the layers to cook up tender.
Best Scallop Potato Recipes
Here are our favorite scalloped potato recipes for your next gathering.
Scalloped Potatoes With Ham
Recipe: Scalloped Potatoes With Ham
This casserole has it all. It's your cheesy scalloped potatoes and ham all wrapped into one. Make this for the main event or save it for a post-main event left over casserole.
Gruyère Scalloped Potatoes
Recipe: Gruyère Scalloped Potatoes
Baking these scalloped potatoes in a cast-iron skillet gives this recipe an extra crispy texture, unlike traditional potatoes. Plus, Gruyère cheese blends seamlessly into this dish, becoming your new favorite. Top with ham for the ultimate crowd-pleaser.
Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes
Recipe: Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes
Infuse all your favorite flavors into one dish. Adding chiles gives the rich cheesy sauce an extra kick not traditionally found in scalloped potatoes. Plus, crumbled bacon adds a crunchy and savory texture that your guests will love.
Shepherd's Pie with Scalloped Potatoes and Pesto
Recipe: Shepherd's Pie with Scalloped Potatoes and Pesto
This recipe combines creamy scalloped potatoes with classic comfort food like shepherd's pie. In under 45 minutes, you can have a hearty dinner ready to serve a crowd.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
You know you have a winning holiday side dish when it only requires seven ingredients and 20 minutes of hands-on time. This classic scalloped potato dish is a creamy crowd-pleaser. Try substituting Gruyère for Parmesan if you prefer.